A fuel depot was on fire near a key bridge linking Russia’s mainland with Crimea days after Moscow blamed Ukraine for an attack that set fire to an oil depot in Sevastopol, a Russian official has said.

Flames and black smoke billowed over what appeared to be large tanks emblazoned with red warnings of "Flammable" in videos posted on Russian social media, though the clip or video could not be independently verified.

"The fire has been classified as the highest rank of difficulty," Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region lying across the Sea of Azov from Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that there were no casualties.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said he was not informed by the White House about a leak of secret US documents about the war in Ukraine, until the information was already out in the public domain.

“I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Mr Zelensky was quoted as saying.

“It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States,” he added.