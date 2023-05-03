Ukraine-Russia news – live: Fuel depot near key Crimea bridge bursts into flames
Russian official says authorities dealing with ‘highly difficult’ fire near Crimea
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers get targeted by rockets near Bakhmut
A fuel depot was on fire near a key bridge linking Russia’s mainland with Crimea days after Moscow blamed Ukraine for an attack that set fire to an oil depot in Sevastopol, a Russian official has said.
Flames and black smoke billowed over what appeared to be large tanks emblazoned with red warnings of "Flammable" in videos posted on Russian social media, though the clip or video could not be independently verified.
"The fire has been classified as the highest rank of difficulty," Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region lying across the Sea of Azov from Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that there were no casualties.
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said he was not informed by the White House about a leak of secret US documents about the war in Ukraine, until the information was already out in the public domain.
“I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Mr Zelensky was quoted as saying.
“It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States,” he added.
White House did not inform Ukraine of Pentagon leaks, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky said the White House did not inform his administration or him about a leak of secret US documents that grabbed attention around the world last month.
“I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Mr Zelensky was quoted as saying.
Calling it “unprofitable” for Ukraine, he said: “It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States.”
The materials posted online offered a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov has downplayed the negative impact of the Pentagon document leaks and said it contained a mixture of true and false information about his country’s military.
Russian foreign ministry says May 5 grain deal talks not yet confirmed -RIA
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that talks between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey on the Black Sea grain deal on 5 May have not yet been agreed, state-owned news agency RIA reported.
The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, allows grain trapped by Russia’s invasion to be safely exported from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Russia has signalled it will not allow the deal agreed last July to continue beyond 18 May because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertiliser exports has not been met.
Russia ‘shifting away’ from targeting Ukraine energy supply - MoD
Russia is “shifting away” from targeting Ukraine’s electoral power network and attacking its military infrastructure instead, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.
The MoD added that the Kremlin had used “smaller numbers of missiles” in its latest attacks as it likely tries to rebuild its mounted air-launched cruise missile stocks.
Most Russian drones destroyed, Dnipro hit – Ukraine
Russia’s third nightly round of attacks by drones hit a building in the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight but no casualties have been reported, officials said.
Ukraine’s Air Force Command destroyed 21 of the 26 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia, while all drones fired over Kyiv were eliminated, officials in the capital’s military administration said.
“All enemy targets were identified and shot down in the airspace around the capital,” Kyiv’s military administration said on Telegram.
Air raid sirens blared for several hours in Kyiv, the surrounding region and most of eastern Ukraine, with the skies only clearing towards dawn.
What is included in Biden's latest military package to Ukraine
The Biden administration has packed fresh military aid for Ukraine as officials in Kyiv say they are readying a counteroffensive and are on the “home stretch”.
The new package includes Hydra-70 rockets, which are unguided rockets that are fired from aircraft. It also includes an undisclosed number of rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, mortars, howitzer rounds, missiles and Carl Gustaf anti-tank rifles.
The weapons will all be pulled from Pentagon stocks, so they can go quickly to the frontline. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid has not yet been formally announced.
Read the full story here:
Officials: US to send Ukraine $300 million in military aid
U.S. officials say the Biden administration is sending Ukraine about $300 million in additional military aid, including an enormous amount of artillery rounds, howitzers, air-to-ground rockets and ammunition as the launch of the spring offensive against Russian forces approaches
Ukraine monitoring evasion of sanctions by Russia, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky held an internal meeting on strengthening sanctions on Russia by Ukraine and its allies yesterday.
“We are closely monitoring how the terrorist state is trying to circumvent sanctions, recording each such direction, and working together with our partners to block it. We are preparing a large sanctions package. The decision will be made soon,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
Putin’s forces fail in attacking Kyiv overnight, all drones downed
Russia attempted to attack Kyiv using drones for the third time in six days last night but saw its efforts repelled, the city’s authorities said today.
“All enemy targets were identified and shot down in the airspace around the capital,” Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app, citing initial details.
Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed all Russian drones, officials in Kyiv said. No immediate casualties or destruction have been reported.
Air raid sirens blared for several hours in Kyiv, the surrounding region and most of eastern Ukraine, with the skies clearing only at dawn.
The attack by Russia mostly included Iranian-made Shahed drones, it added. It was not immediately known how many drones were shot down.
Fuel depot explodes in Russia’s Krasnodar
A fuel storage facility near a key bridge in Russia’s southwestern region of Krasnodar has been set ablaze in the early hours today, officials said.
“The fire has been classified as the highest rank of difficulty,” Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Krasnodar, which lies across the Sea of Azov from Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app.
No immediate casualties have been reported so far.
Preliminary visuals of the explosion showed flames and black smoke billowing over what appeared to be large tanks emblazoned with red warnings of “flammable” in videos posted on Russian social media.
The blaze broke out in the village of Volna, in the Temryuk administrative district, the governor said.
The facility lies close to the Crimean Bridge, or the Kerch Strait bridge, that links Russia’s mainland with the Crimea peninsula it annexed in 2014 from Ukraine.
“Every effort is being made to prevent the fire from spreading further,” Mr Kondratyev added. “There is no threat to residents of the village.”
The Murdochs chatted to Zelensky before firing Tucker Carlson
Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan both spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky in the months before Fox News fired Tucker Carlson, a major critic of the Ukrainian president, according to reports.
The 92-year-old News Corp executive chairman held an “unreported” call with Mr Zelensky earlier this spring, reported Semafor.
During the conversation, they reportedly discussed Ukraine’s conflict with Russia as well as the March 2022 deaths of Fox News Journalists Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova in the country.
Graeme Massie reports.
The Murdochs chatted to Zelensky before firing Tucker Carlson
Rupert Murdoch was reportedly “disturbed” with Mr Carlson’s stance on Ukraine
US Speaker McCarthy: Russia must pull out of Ukraine
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy emphatically stressed his support for military aid to Ukraine on Monday, blistering Russia‘s “killing of the children” and distancing himself from some in his party who oppose additional major U.S. aid to stave off the Russian invasion.
In Israel on his first trip abroad as speaker, McCarthy flatly rejected a suggestion at a news conference that he does not support sending military and financial aid to Ukraine — and he amplified his positions on other issues back home, including his demand for debt limit negotiations with President Joe Biden.
US Speaker McCarthy: Russia must pull out of Ukraine
Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Russia should “pull out” of Ukraine
