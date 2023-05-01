✕ Close Related: Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions

Ukraine activated air defence systems and sounded air raid alerts across the country after Russia fired another barrage of missiles towards the besieged nation in the early hours today.

“Air defences are at work!” Kyiv’s regional administration wrote on the Telegram amid explosions heard in the region.

“Keep calm! Stay in shelters until the air alarm goes off!”

Blasts have been reported in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy so far. Locals were seen taking shelter in metro stations after the whole country came under air raid alert.

The air raid alert was sounded around 3.40am local time today and it is still on.

Serhii Shaikhet, the head of Ukrainian city Mykolaiv’s police, had warned that Russia may try to strike Ukraine with up to a hundred missiles and overnight, Ukraine’s presidential office head Andriy Yermak had urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens.

The barrage of missiles comes just two days after a similar attack by Vladimir Putin’s forces on Ukraine killed at least 23 people, including four children, after a Russian missile struck a nine-storey residential building.