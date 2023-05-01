Russia-Ukraine news – live: Putin fires barrage of missiles on Kyiv, air defence activated across country
Air raid alarm active for over two hours as Russian missiles fired
Related: Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions
Ukraine activated air defence systems and sounded air raid alerts across the country after Russia fired another barrage of missiles towards the besieged nation in the early hours today.
“Air defences are at work!” Kyiv’s regional administration wrote on the Telegram amid explosions heard in the region.
“Keep calm! Stay in shelters until the air alarm goes off!”
Blasts have been reported in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy so far. Locals were seen taking shelter in metro stations after the whole country came under air raid alert.
The air raid alert was sounded around 3.40am local time today and it is still on.
Serhii Shaikhet, the head of Ukrainian city Mykolaiv’s police, had warned that Russia may try to strike Ukraine with up to a hundred missiles and overnight, Ukraine’s presidential office head Andriy Yermak had urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens.
The barrage of missiles comes just two days after a similar attack by Vladimir Putin’s forces on Ukraine killed at least 23 people, including four children, after a Russian missile struck a nine-storey residential building.
Barrage of missile fired over Kyiv, air defence activated
Air raid alerts have been issued throughout all of Ukraine by emergency services after a threat of missile strikes in the early hours today.
“The threat of a missile strike!” Kyiv’s regional administration wrote on the Telegram. “Stay in shelters.”
Andriy Yermak, head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said on the Telegram, “Take care of your safety, do not publicise the work of air defence.”
Pope Francis wraps up weekend in Hungary with plea
Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to others on Sunday, as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for Europe to welcome migrants and the poor and for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Francis issued the appeal from the banks of the Danube as he celebrated Mass on Budapest's Kossuth Lajos Square, with the Hungarian Parliament and Budapest's famed Chain Bridge as a backdrop. The celebration provided the visual highlight of Francis' three-day visit that has been dominated by the Vatican's concern for the plight of migrants and the war in neighboring Ukraine.
Vatican involved in secret Ukraine peace mission, says Pope
Pope Francis has confirmed the Vatican’s direct involvement in a peace mission to try to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
“I am willing to do everything that has to be done. There is a mission in course now but it is not yet public. When it is public, I will reveal it,” the Pope told reporters during a flight home after a three-day visit to Hungary.
“I think that peace is always made by opening channels. You can never achieve peace through closure. ... This is not easy.”
The Pope added that he had spoken about the situation in Ukraine with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and with Metropolitan (bishop) Hilarion, a representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest.
“In these meetings we did not just talk about Little Red Riding Hood. We spoke of all these things. Everyone is interested in the road to peace,” he said.
Ukraine says it still holds parts of Bakhmut
Ukraine’s troops are holding onto parts of the eastern city of Bakhmut, focus of a prolonged Russian assault, while the head of a major pro-Moscow force said his men were making progress.
“Fierce fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. The enemy is unable to take control over the city, despite throwing all its forces into the battle and having some success,” said Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar.
“The defence of Bakhmut is coping with its military tasks,” she said in a Telegram post. The Ukrainian military does not reveal exactly how much of the city is in Russian hands.
Russian forces, which have struggled for months to capture Bakhmut, are slowly taking over more and more of the city.
On Sunday, Russian defence ministry has said its forces had taken four blocks in the western direction in Bakhmut.
And, Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukrainian troops in the east, told the ICTV channel it was still possible to supply the Bakhmut defenders with food, ammunition and medicine and evacuate the wounded.
Vatican involved in ‘secret peace mission'
Pope Francis said Sunday the Vatican was willing to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war, saying the Holy See had already helped mediate some prisoner exchanges and would do “all that is humanly possible” to reunite families.
“All human gestures help. Gestures of cruelty don’t help,” Francis said during an airborne press conference en route home from Hungary.
Francis also revealed a secret peace “mission” was under way. However, he gave no details when asked whether he spoke about peace initiatives during his talks in Budapest this weekend with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban or the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Hungary.
Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack
Relatives and friends cried next to coffins on Sunday as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on this central Ukrainian city, while fighting claimed more lives elsewhere. Almost all of the 23 victims of the attack on Friday died when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in Uman. Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said six children were among the dead. Mykhayl Shulha, 6, cried and hugged relatives next to the coffin of his 11-year-old sister Sofia Shulha during Sunday’s funeral, while others paid respects to a 17-year-old boy. As mourners held candles, crossed themselves and sang, the priest at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God “Quick to Hear” waved a vessel containing incense over the coffins. He said the deaths had hit the entire community hard. “I live nearby,” said Father Fyodor Botsu. “I personally knew the children, the littlest, from when they were very young, and I personally baptized them in this church. I’m worried with everyone since I have children and I’m a citizen of this country and have been living in this city for 15 years.” He said he prayed “that the war should end and peace should come to our homes, city and country.”
British armed forces chief comments on Ukraine
Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said he has accompanied the National Security Adviser Tim Barrow and had a meeting with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We’ve got the capacity to deal with lots of different things at different times. I was in Ukraine earlier this week and met my opposite number General (Valerii) Zaluzhnyi,” he said in defending the British policies in rescuing individuals while also preparing for the coronation.
“I accompanied the National Security Adviser Tim Barrow and we had a meeting with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky.
“We have also been involved in the evacuation from Sudan. And I’m pleased with how that has gone.”
Read the full story here.
Full story: Putin’s commanders ‘forcing troops into caged pits for being drunk or refusing to fight’
Russian commanders are likely punishing soldiers by forcing them into caged holes in the ground, the Ministry of Defence has said.
In its daily intelligence update on Sunday, the MoD said that troops are likely facing the makeshift dungeons as a form of punishment for actions such as being drunk or refusing to fight in the Ukraine war.
The holes, called “Zindans”, consist of holes in the ground “covered with a metal grille”, it said. The MoD said in the statement that it had heard multiple reports of the Zindans being in use.
Read William Mata’s full story here.
Irish criticise statement from Russian ambassador after death
Teachta Dálas, the Irish equivalen to MPs, across the political spectrum have criticised a statement from the Russian ambassador issued in response to the death of an Irishman fighting in Ukraine.
But despite the Irish government stating that its support for Ukraine was "unwavering", and that Russian disinformation would have "no impact" on this, it said that diplomatic channels between the two nations should remain open.
Finbar Cafferkey, from Achill Island in Co Mayo, was killed while serving as a military volunteer in the eastern part of Ukraine.
Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin paid tribute to Mr Cafferkey as "obviously a young man of clear principles", which prompted the Russian embassy in Ireland to question that statement.
Today’s headlines
At 11pm on Sunday, April 30, we can bring you some of the headlines from the events of the day in Ukraine.
Russian troops who dug trenches in Chernobyl forest during their occupation of the area have been struck down with radiation sickness, authorities have confirmed.
Aslef’s Mick Whelan said Transport Secretary Mark Harper’s accusation was ‘bizarre’, implying the union was not standing in solidarity with Ukraine.
Putin’s soldiers ‘likely’ put in holes in the ground as punishment for misdemeanors
Russian commanders have “likely” started a harsher punishment regime for their soldiers by placing them in “holes in the ground” called ‘Zindans’, the UK ministry of defence has said.
The Zindans are “improvised cells consisting of holes in the ground covered with a metal grille”, according to UK intelligence.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies