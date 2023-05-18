Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin launches fresh strikes on Kyiv as explosions rock Ukrainian cities
‘Do not leave shelters’ as attack on capital continues, says mayor Klitschko
Explosions rocked cities across Ukraine overnight as millions were subject to air raid alerts.
“Several explosions in the capital. In the Darnytskyi and Dnipro districts,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that the attack on the capital continues. “Do not leave shelters during an air raid!” the mayor said.
Widespread warnings were issued for a range of other regions, including Zhytomyr west of the capital and Kirovohrad, Cherkassy and Dnipropetrovsk in central Ukraine. People in Kyiv reported hearing anti-aircraft units in action.
This comes as the Ukrainian military announced territorial gains in Bakhmut. “We are successfully conducting a defensive operation, counterattacking and during this day our units have penetrated up to 500 metres in some parts,” military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi told Ukrainian television.
He added that Wagner is facing no shortage of ammunition and said the “enemy is seeking to take over the city at will, striking with all systems and calibres”.
Air raid alerts blare across Ukraine, military warns of strikes
Air raid alerts were sounded for all of Ukraine in the early hours today and the military warned of possible Russian missile strikes in a wide arc extending from Kyiv to central regions and the south.
Even an hour after the warnings were issued, the residents in Kyiv were asked to remain in shelters by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Telegram channel. Warnings were issued for a range of other regions, including Zhytomyr west of the capital and Kirovohrad, Cherkassy and Dnipropetrovsk in central Ukraine.
People in Kyiv reported hearing anti-aircraft units in action. There were also reports of explosions in other major cities, but it was uncertain whether these were from missile impacts or anti-aircraft activity.
The warnings also extended north of Kyiv and to the south and west to Vinnystia, Khmelnitskyi and Chernivtsi regions.
Other Telegram channels warned of possible strikes in the central region of Poltava and further south in Mykolaiv region.
Wagner not facing any ammunition shortage, says Ukraine
Ukrainian military spokesperson has said there is no sign of Russian forces facing shortage of ammunition, contradicting statements by Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group spearheading the Bakhmut assault.
“The enemy is seeking to take over the city at will, striking with all systems and calibres,” spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi said.
“They are moving new units there (to Bakhmut), primarily paratroopers, in an attempt to achieve some kind of intermediate success.”
Questions over Hungary’s support of EU sanctions against Russia
A Hungarian official says it would be difficult for Hungary to support the EU’s next round of sanctions against Russia amid the war due to Ukraine’s blacklisting of a Hungarian bank.
The Ukrainian National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) included Hungarian Bank OTP on its list of “international sponsors of war”.
Péter Szijjártó Hungarian foreign minister, said “that as long as OTP stays on this list, it will be very difficult for us to even enter into negotiations on the eleventh sanctions package,” and “it will be very difficult for us to negotiate economic restrictions that require additional sacrifices.”
Finland’s bank accounts in Russia frozen
The bank accounts at Finland’s embassy and consulate in Russia have been frozen, Finland’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, Pekka Haavisto, the Finnish foreign minister, said: “The accounts of Finnish embassies have been frozen in Russia and at the moment they cannot be used.”
Finland, which has a border with Russia, joined Nato on 4 April this year in a policy shift triggered by the war in Ukraine and the threats from Russia.
Haavisto reported that Finland sent a message to Russia on 4 May requesting answers and an explanation as to why the accounts are frozen but they have not yet responded.
Devastating photos of Bakhmut
Satellite images of Bakhmut show the damage caused by recent attacks and air strikes.
After an announcements from the Bosnian-Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik that he would visit Moscow, the head of the EU body responsible for its enlargement warned that ‘EU allies do not visit Russia’.
Bosnia-Herzegovinia applied to join the EU in 2016 and was finally granted candidate status last December over concerns that the war could destabalise the Balkan region.
EU enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said in a news conference in Sarajevo: “We need Bosnia-Herzegovina to be our ally.” He was referring to the necessity of a common front in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Our allies don’t go to Russia, that is my message,” Varhelyi continued, “Who wants to be our ally, does not go to Russia.”
New advances for Ukraine at Bakhmut
Serhiy Cherevatyi, Ukraine’s military spokesperson claimed on TV on Wednesday that Ukraine has made new advances in the eastern city of Bakhmut.
Speaking of the heavy fighting in the areas, Reuters quotes Cherevatyi as saying: “We are successfully conducting a defensive operation, counterattacking and during this day our units have penetrated up to 500 metres in some parts of the Bakhmut front.”
He continued: “The enemy is seeking to take over the city at will, striking with all systems and calibres. There can be no talk of any kind of shell hunger. They are moving new units there, primarily paratroopers, in an attempt to achieve some kind of intermediate success.”
Belarus partially restores control on borders
One of Russia’s closest allies, Belarus, has partially gained control back over its border with Russia.
Sergei Aleinik, Belarusian foreign minister, shared the news on Wednesday.
It’s the first time in 28 years that there has been checks at this border, which spans 770 miles, according to AP.
The aim of border controls was to avoid third-country nationals from entering Belarus.
It comes before the implementation of an intergovernmental agreement on the mutual recognition of visas.
Human rights activists, however, believe these controls will be targeted at Russian men trying to avoid having to be mobilized into the army.
Speaking of the checks at the border, Aleinik said: “It’s not really control, it’s more like monitoring the situation on the border.”
Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defence system
Ukraine denied that a Russian hypersonic missile had destroyed a US-made Patriot missile defence system during an air strike on Kyiv.
Russia’s defence ministry made the assertion that it had destroyed the $1.1bn surface-to-airmissile system on Tuesday after an overnight air attack on the Ukrainian capital.
Two US officials later said a Patriot system had probably suffered damage but that it did not appear to have been destroyed.
“I want to say: do not worry about the fate of the Patriot,” Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian television.
He ruled out the possibility of a Russian “Kinzhal” missile knocking out a Patriot system.
“Destroying the system with some kind of ‘Kinzhal’, it’s impossible. Everything that they say there, it can remain in their propaganda archive,” he said.
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast kills 3, including a child
An attack by Russian troops on the village of Zelenivka in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast killed a 5-year-old boy and two men, according to a report by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office.
Another man and a child were injured when a Russian projectile hit an area near a local shop.
