Explosions rocked cities across Ukraine overnight as millions were subject to air raid alerts.

“Several explosions in the capital. In the Darnytskyi and Dnipro districts,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that the attack on the capital continues. “Do not leave shelters during an air raid!” the mayor said.

Widespread warnings were issued for a range of other regions, including Zhytomyr west of the capital and Kirovohrad, Cherkassy and Dnipropetrovsk in central Ukraine. People in Kyiv reported hearing anti-aircraft units in action.

This comes as the Ukrainian military announced territorial gains in Bakhmut. “We are successfully conducting a defensive operation, counterattacking and during this day our units have penetrated up to 500 metres in some parts,” military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi told Ukrainian television.

He added that Wagner is facing no shortage of ammunition and said the “enemy is seeking to take over the city at will, striking with all systems and calibres”.