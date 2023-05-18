Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin launches fresh strikes on Kyiv as explosions rock Ukrainian cities
‘Do not leave shelters’ as attack on capital continues, says mayor Klitschko
Explosions rocked cities across Ukraine overnight as millions were subject to air raid alerts.
“Several explosions in the capital. In the Darnytskyi and Dnipro districts,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that the attack on the capital continues. “Do not leave shelters during an air raid!” the mayor said.
Widespread warnings were issued for a range of other regions, including Zhytomyr west of the capital and Kirovohrad, Cherkassy and Dnipropetrovsk in central Ukraine. People in Kyiv reported hearing anti-aircraft units in action.
This comes as the Ukrainian military announced territorial gains in Bakhmut. “We are successfully conducting a defensive operation, counterattacking and during this day our units have penetrated up to 500 metres in some parts,” military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi told Ukrainian television.
He added that Wagner is facing no shortage of ammunition and said the “enemy is seeking to take over the city at will, striking with all systems and calibres”.
Air raid alerts blare across Ukraine, military warns of strikes
Air raid alerts were sounded for all of Ukraine in the early hours today and the military warned of possible Russian missile strikes in a wide arc extending from Kyiv to central regions and the south.
Even an hour after the warnings were issued, the residents in Kyiv were asked to remain in shelters by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Telegram channel. Warnings were issued for a range of other regions, including Zhytomyr west of the capital and Kirovohrad, Cherkassy and Dnipropetrovsk in central Ukraine.
People in Kyiv reported hearing anti-aircraft units in action. There were also reports of explosions in other major cities, but it was uncertain whether these were from missile impacts or anti-aircraft activity.
The warnings also extended north of Kyiv and to the south and west to Vinnystia, Khmelnitskyi and Chernivtsi regions.
Other Telegram channels warned of possible strikes in the central region of Poltava and further south in Mykolaiv region.
No injuries in Crimea blast, governor says
In a statement posted on Telegram, the region’s Russian-backed governor Sergei Aksyonov said that wagons loaded with grain had been derailed and that there were no injuries in the Crimea blast.
Earlier, the Baza Telegram channel, which has links to Russian security services, had reported an explosion on a railway line in the region, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.
Japan military hospital to treat injured Ukrainian soldiers
Japan is set to receive injured Ukrainian soldiers at a Tokyo hospital run by its military, a senior member of Japan’s ruling coalition said on Thursday.
It would be the first time the Self-Defence Force Central Hospital has treated foreign soldiers, a lawmaker told Reuters, requesting anonymity because the deal is not yet public.
Details will be decided at a meeting between Japanese defence minister Yasukazu Hamada and Ukrainian ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky later on Thursday, but costs will likely be shouldered mostly by the Japanese side, the lawmaker said.
Crimea official says railway traffic suspended after reported blast
Rail traffic has been suspended between Simferopol, the capital of the Crimean peninsula, and the city of Sevastopol, a Russian-installed official in the area said on Thursday.
Earlier, the Baza Telegram channel, which has links to Russian security services, had reported an explosion on a railway line in the region, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.
Russia banning people from quitting jobs as doubts over war grow, says UK
The Russian state is likely effectively banning senior officials from resigning from their jobs while the ‘Special Military Operation’ continues, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today.
“The measures likely extend to at least regional leaders, security officials and members of the powerful Presidential Administration,” it said.
It added: “In private circles of Russia, many officials are likely highly sceptical about the war, as well as often experiencing work stress within the dysfunctional wartime apparatus. The ban is likely enforced with strong hints that resignees will face trumped up criminal charges.”
“As well as being concerned about capability gaps resignees would leave, the authorities are likely also attempting to prevent any impression of defeatism, and to bolster a sense of collective responsibility for the war,” the ministry claimed.
Fallen missile debris sparks fires at two Kyiv sites
Falling debris during an air raid triggered two fires in the eastern districts of Kyiv, officials said today.
One fire had broken out in a garage facility in the Darnitsya region of the capital and debris also fell in the Dnipro region of Kyiv, mayor Vitaly Klitschko said. He added there were no casualties from either of the incidents.
The head of Kyiv’s military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram that a fire had broken out in non-residential premises in the Desnyansky district, just east of the capital. He provided no information on casualties.
Recap on military activity in Bakhmut
Ukraine, it claims, is still holding on to a large area of Bakhmut after taking some back from Russian troops and continuing to advance in some parts.
“Almost 20 square kilometers liberated in the suburbs in recent days have not been lost. We are moving on. We are advancing in some areas,” said Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar.
She did however add the “fierce fighting” is still ongoing in the area, and Russian troops are also advancing.
China and Ukraine should work together, says Beijing
China and Ukraine agreed they should work together to continue their mutual respect and keep their mutually beneficial cooperation moving forward, the Chinese foreign ministry said today.
“China has always played a constructive role in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in its own way and will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine within its capacity,” the foreign ministry said.
The statement comes after China’s special envoy of eurasian affairs Li Hui met with the president of Ukraine.
One killed in port city Odesa, missiles downed over Kyiv
At least one person was killed by a Russian missile strike on an industrial facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa today.
Two more people were wounded in the Odesa attack, military administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk wrote on Telegram.
Officials said the falling debris during an air raid triggered two fires in the eastern districts of Kyiv.
Kyiv was attacked with cruise missiles for the second night in a row but all of them were downed by air defences, the head of Kyiv’s military administration Serhiy Popko said.
