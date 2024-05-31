✕ Close Putin will be made to pay to rebuild Ukraine, says US secretary of state

US president Joe Biden has given Ukraine the go-ahead to use American weaponry to strike inside Russia strictly for defending Kharkiv, according to two US officials.

The sources stressed that US policy calling on Ukraine not to use American long-range missiles and other munitions against Russia offensively has not changed.

Kyiv officials have stepped up calls on the US administration to allow its forces to defend itself against attacks originating from Russian territory.

Russia is building up forces near northern Kharkiv where it launched an offensive this month, Ukraine’s top commander has said.

However, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said Moscow still lacked the troop numbers to stage a major push in the area.

Syrskyi said Russia was continuing to send additional regiments and brigades from other areas and from training grounds to bulk up its troops on two main lines of attack in Kharkiv region’s north.

Sweden has sent two crucial ASC 890 control and surveillance aircraft to Ukraine as part of a £981 million military package – the largest tranche of support provided by the Scandinavian country.