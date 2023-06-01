Russia-Ukraine war – live: Two children killed in missile strike on Kyiv medical clinic
Death and injuries caused by falling debris after all Russian projectiles were intercepted
Moscow drone attack: Buildings damaged in wake of suspected strike
At least three people, including two children, were killed in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv in the early hours today, officials said.
“Debris of enemy rockets fell on the polyclinic in Desnyan district. The windows in the high-rise building were also blown out,” Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.
Another 14 were injured, out of which nine people needed hospital treatment. Emergency crews have extinguished fires caused by falling debris at the sites of the strikes.
Officials said Kyiv’s air defences had intercepted all incoming projectiles in the overnight attack, and that the deaths and injuries were caused by falling debris.
This comes after the Russian defence ministry claimed its forces had destroyed what it described as Ukraine’s “last warship” two days ago in the port of Odesa in a missile strike.
Oleh Chalyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian navy, said he would not respond to any such claims made by Russia.The Ukrainian navy will not disclose any information about losses during the war, he added.
Russia says it has destroyed Ukraine’s ‘last warship’
Russia’s defence ministry claimed on Wednesday that its forces had destroyed what it described as Ukraine’s "last warship" two days ago in the port of Odesa in a missile strike.
Ukraine’s navy declined to comment.
"The last warship of the Ukrainian navy, the Yuriy Olefirenko, was destroyed at a warship mooring in the port of Odesa," defence ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a daily briefing on the war.
He said the vessel had been hit with "high-precision weapons" - a phrase he uses to mean missiles - on May 29, but gave no further details.
Oleh Chalyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian navy, said he would not respond to any assertions made by Russia. The Ukrainian navy will not disclose any information about losses during the war, he added.
Russian missiles kill two children in Kyiv
At least three people, including two children, were killed in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv in the early hours today, officials said.
The Russian missile struck the Desnyanskyi region on the capital’s eastern outskirts as well as Dniprovkskyi district, closer to the centre, the Kyiv military administration said.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the missile hit a medical clinic and of the total 14 injured, nine people needed hospital treatment. Emergency crews had extinguished fires caused by falling debris near the sites of the strikes.
Visuals of the attack showed windows blown out in the clinic and in nearby apartment buildings with shattered building debris strewn on the street.
The impact was from a shot-down cruise or ballistic missiles, the city officials said.
This is the 18th attack on the capital this month.
Authorities claim 27,000 Ukrainian civilians are being held on Russian soil
Ukraine has claimed that 27,000 Ukrainian civilians are being held on Russian soil.
Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s commissioner for human rights said:“According to our data, more than 27,000 civilian hostages are being held by the Russian Federation.
“This is a huge number of our citizens who are actually held captive by the Russians.”
Asked in a press conference whether there is any news on UNIAN news agency journalist Dmytro Khilyuk, who was captured by the Russians, it was revealed there has been no progress.
The ombudsman said: “Unfortunately, he has not returned to Ukraine yet.
“I will not say that we will return him in the near future. I am used to saying real things”.
Germany shuts 4 out of 5 Russian consulates
Russia has responded to what it called a “provocative” move from Germany to shut four out of five of its consulates by revoking the licences.
It comes after Russia made an announcement that it was going to limit the number of German officials who could be in Russia to 350.
According to Reuters, the foreign ministry of Russia said in a statement: “There can be no doubt in Berlin that these ill-considered, provocative actions will not go unanswered by us.”
Only 500 residents left in Bakhmut
There are only around 500 people left living in Bakhmut, according to the city’s mayor Oleksii Reva.
This is compared with the 70,000 people who lived in the eastern Ukrainian city before the war with Russia.
Bakhmut has been subjected to heavy fighting over the last year, with both Ukraine and Russia claiming they have control of the city.
Dutch prime minister says EU should sanction Russians involved in child abductions
The EU is looking into broadening its sanctions against Russia so they target Russians involved in child abductions from Ukraine.
Dutch prime minsiter Mark Rutte said: “The 11th package of sanctions we are working on includes the option to go after those responsible for child abductions.”
Speaking in a joint conference at The Hague with Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, he added: “That’s something we are working on. The other point of focus is sanction circumvention. Making it possible to go after the people responsible.”
An Iraqi citizen fighting with Russia’s Wagner mercenary group was killed in Ukraine last month, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Wednesday.
Abbas Abuthar Witwit, the first confirmed case of a Middle East native dying in the conflict, died on April 7, a day after arriving at a Wagner hospital in the Russian-controlled, eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk, the RIA FAN news site earlier reported.
Much of the fighting for Bakhmut was done by convict fighters, recruited by Wagner from prisons on the promise of a pardon if they survived six months at the front in Ukraine.
Prigozhin told news agency Reuters that Witwit, who he recruited from prison, was wounded in Bakhmut before he died. Prigozhin previously said he had lost 20,000 of his men in the conflict as a whole.
Macron says war crimes trial may have to take back seat as Putin negotiations are priority
Emmanuel Macron says negotiations with Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine may have to take priority over war crimes charges against him.
The French President says it might not be possible to send Putin for a war crimes trial at The Hague because he is the only person the west can negotiate with to end the war.
Delivering a speech in which he tackled a wide range of issues at the EU leaders conference in Moldova, Macron said: “If in a few months to come we have a window for negotiations, the question will be arbitrage between a trial and a negotiation, and you have to negotiate with the leaders you have de facto, and I think negotiations will be a priority … You can put yourself in a position where you say: ‘I want you to go jail but you are the only one I can negotiate with’.”
But President Macron also said that evidence against Russia and its leaders should be gathered and assembled in the meantime.
French President urges NATO to provide ‘Israel-like’ security to Ukraine
France’s President Emmanuel Macron has urged NATO to provide Ukraine with“tangible and credible” security as it continues to battle Russia.
Speaking at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Global Security Forum, President Macron said: “We have to build something between the security provided to Israel and full-fledged membership.”
He added that Ukraine needed to be helped with “all means possible” because it is “today protecting Europe”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies