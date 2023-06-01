✕ Close Moscow drone attack: Buildings damaged in wake of suspected strike

At least three people, including two children, were killed in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv in the early hours today, officials said.

“Debris of enemy rockets fell on the polyclinic in Desnyan district. The windows in the high-rise building were also blown out,” Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

Another 14 were injured, out of which nine people needed hospital treatment. Emergency crews have extinguished fires caused by falling debris at the sites of the strikes.

Officials said Kyiv’s air defences had intercepted all incoming projectiles in the overnight attack, and that the deaths and injuries were caused by falling debris.

This comes after the Russian defence ministry claimed its forces had destroyed what it described as Ukraine’s “last warship” two days ago in the port of Odesa in a missile strike.

Oleh Chalyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian navy, said he would not respond to any such claims made by Russia.The Ukrainian navy will not disclose any information about losses during the war, he added.