Ukraine-Russia war latest: Dnipro in mourning as Russian missile strike at kindergarten kills five
Daytime attack on Dnipro shattered windows in two schools and three kindergartens
Louise Thomas
Ukraine city Dnipro spent a day of mourning after a Russian missile and drone attack killed five people and wounded more than 50 yesterday, including a 14-year-old girl.
The Russian aerial raid targeted kindergartens, schools and hospitals and sparked major fire across the city, Dnipro city mayor Borys Filatov said. Photos of the fatal attack showed windows of a shopping mall blown out, raining shards onto the street.
“Inside, everything is damaged, outside everything is also damaged. I’ve got jitters on my body, my hands… it’s all very complicated and scary,” said Olha, manager of the attacked cafe said.
Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the Russian attack and renewed his call for long-range weapons to stop Russian guided bombs.
“There is only one way to end this terror: by providing Ukraine with more air defence systems and by enabling longer-range strikes on Russian terrorist bases, particularly their airbases,” he said.
The war, now in its third year since Russia invaded its neighbour, has killed more than 10,000 civilians and wounded around 20,000 others, the United Nations says.
Russian missiles and drones strike in daylight attack that kills 5
A Russian missile and drone attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro yesterday killed five civilians and injured 47 others, including a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.
Blasts blew out some windows of a shopping mall, raining shards onto the street, photos published by local officials showed. Mayor Borys Filatov said the daytime attack also shattered windows in two schools and three kindergartens. Debris struck the intensive care unit of a children’s hospital, and a fire broke out in another hospital.
A video posted on social media by president Volodymyr Zelensky showed a missile with a fiery trail streaking over buildings in Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, and debris flying into the air from its impact.
Ukraine downs 21 out of 22 drones launched by Russia
Ukraine shot down 21 out of 22 Shahed drones used in a Russian attack overnight, its air force reported this morning.
Ukrainian air defence shot down the drones over six regions in northern and central Ukraine, the air force said.
Zelensky asks Trump to tell his plan ‘today’ on ending war
Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Donald Trump to disclose his plan on ending the war in Ukraine and said that the mounting risks for Kyiv include losing statehood.
“If Trump knows how to end this war he should tell us today. Because if there are risks to Ukraine’s independence, if there are risks that we lose statehood, we want to be prepared for this,” he told Bloomberg.
Mr Trump has repeatedly said he could settle the war between Russia and Ukraine in one day if he’s elected president again, even though Russia’s United Nations ambassador says he can’t.
At a CNN town hall in May 2023, the former US president said: “They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours.” He said that would happen after he met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian president Vladimir Putin. And he keeps repeating the claim on the campaign trail.
The Ukrainian war-time president reacted to the claims by Mr Trump and said he wanted to know the extent of US support when Americans vote on 5 November.
“They can’t plan my life and the life of our people, our children,” Mr Zelensky said. “My message is if they have the plan, it can be not public because of the elections but I think we have to know before to prepare.”
Mr Trump campaign’s communications director Steven Cheung said Tuesday that “a top priority in his second term will be to quickly negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.”NEW
Russia destroys Ukrainian MiG-29 jet at airfield - report
A Russian missile hit and destroyed a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet on an airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russia’s defence ministry said this morning, reported TASS news agency.
Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian air base, as they anticipate the arrival of F-16 warplanes to Ukraine this week.
At least two of Ukraine’s Sukhoi Su-27 fighters parked on tarmac at Mirgorod air base in northern Ukraine were destroyed by Russian Iskander ballistic missiles on Monday.
Russian drones have continued to hover over Ukrainian air bases. While officials have not revealed where the F-16s will be based, Moscow said after the strike on Starokostiantyniv last Thursday that it had targeted airfields it believed would house them.
Ukraine will be informed it can’t join Nato because of its corruption – report
Ukraine’s biggest domestic rival – corruption – is set to impact its Nato membership as Kyiv will be informed of it as the reason it cannot join the European bloc, officials said.
A senior official in the US State Department said Nato will ask Kyiv to take “additional steps” before any progression on membership talks, reported The Telegraph.
Nato leaders are set to gather for the Washington summit from 9 July to 11 July. Nato’s official line is that Ukraine will join one day, but not while the country is at war. “Ukraine’s future is in NATO,” its leaders declared at last year’s Vilnius summit.
Kyiv will be informed of Nato’s latest position in writing in the Nato communique, the source said, stating that it is a priority for “many of us around the table”.
“We have to step back and applaud everything that Ukraine has done in the name of reforms over the last two-plus years,” they added.
“As they continue to make those reforms, we want to commend them, we want to talk about additional steps that need to be taken, particularly in the area of anti-corruption,” the source said.
Ukrainian drones hit electricity substation near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, say officials
Three Ukrainian drones struck an electricity substation near the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and nearby town of Enerhodar, the plant’s Russian-installed management said on Wednesday.
In a statement on Telegram, the plant’s management said that eight staff had been injured and the substation in south-eastern Ukraine damaged.
Russia’s state news agency TASS had reported earlier on Wednesday that the drones had hit the plant itself.
Erdogan tells Putin that Turkey can help reach fair end to Russia-Ukraine war
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Ankara could help establish a basis to end the Ukraine-Russia war and that a fair peace suiting both sides was possible, the Turkish presidency said.
They two leaders also discussed the war in Gaza and ways to end the conflict in Syria, the Turkish presidency said in a statement after Erdogan and Putin met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan.
Pictured: Ukrainian convicts join the army and attend a training session in Kharkiv
