Ukraine city Dnipro spent a day of mourning after a Russian missile and drone attack killed five people and wounded more than 50 yesterday, including a 14-year-old girl.

The Russian aerial raid targeted kindergartens, schools and hospitals and sparked major fire across the city, Dnipro city mayor Borys Filatov said. Photos of the fatal attack showed windows of a shopping mall blown out, raining shards onto the street.

“Inside, everything is damaged, outside everything is also damaged. I’ve got jitters on my body, my hands… it’s all very complicated and scary,” said Olha, manager of the attacked cafe said.

Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the Russian attack and renewed his call for long-range weapons to stop Russian guided bombs.

“There is only one way to end this terror: by providing Ukraine with more air defence systems and by enabling longer-range strikes on Russian terrorist bases, particularly their airbases,” he said.

The war, now in its third year since Russia invaded its neighbour, has killed more than 10,000 civilians and wounded around 20,000 others, the United Nations says.