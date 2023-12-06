✕ Close Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

Kyiv’s military security services are claiming Russian forces are killing their own troops using drones so they can’t be captured.

Spokesman for the Tauride Defense Forces, Oleksandr Stupun, made the claim on Ukrainian national TV saying: “The fact is that the Russians do not allow their soldiers to surrender.

“There have even been cases when Russian drones have killed their own wounded.”

According to Ukrainian figures, over the past three weeks around 80 Russians have surrendered.

It came as a Ukrainian soldier on the frontline said he can “smell a Russian offensive coming”.

Dmytro Verbych, a soldier who took part in the main attack in the counteroffensive earlier this year, admitted his men were “exhausted” and “had lost the initiative”.

“We have a difficult winter and spring ahead, which smells like a Russian offensive,” he wrote in a local Ukrainian publication focused on the war. “The situation is truly ‘unfortunate’.”