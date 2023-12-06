Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin ‘killing own troops with drones’ to prevent POW swaps
Ukrainian officials have admitted that Russian forces are intensifying shelling of key frontline positions
Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’
Kyiv’s military security services are claiming Russian forces are killing their own troops using drones so they can’t be captured.
Spokesman for the Tauride Defense Forces, Oleksandr Stupun, made the claim on Ukrainian national TV saying: “The fact is that the Russians do not allow their soldiers to surrender.
“There have even been cases when Russian drones have killed their own wounded.”
According to Ukrainian figures, over the past three weeks around 80 Russians have surrendered.
It came as a Ukrainian soldier on the frontline said he can “smell a Russian offensive coming”.
Dmytro Verbych, a soldier who took part in the main attack in the counteroffensive earlier this year, admitted his men were “exhausted” and “had lost the initiative”.
“We have a difficult winter and spring ahead, which smells like a Russian offensive,” he wrote in a local Ukrainian publication focused on the war. “The situation is truly ‘unfortunate’.”
Russia presses attacks on devastated Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces intensified attacks on Monday on the pulverised town of Avdiivka, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow’s military presses its slow advance through eastern Ukraine.
The town is just 12 miles north of the Russian-held city of Donetsk, part of the eastern Donbas region which Russia‘s military has been fighting to control since failing to take Kyiv at the start of its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
The Institute for the Study of War wrote that Russia had made confirmed gains in the area.
They wrote in their overnight assessment: “Geolocated footage published on December 4 shows that Russian forces advanced near the reservoir area directly north of Avdiivka. Additional geolocated footage published on December 4 shows that Russian forces have advanced within Stepove (5km northwest of Avdiivka).”
Ukrainian officials acknowledge that not a single building remains intact in the town. Fighting has also raged around two other nearby towns, Maryinka and Bakhmut.
“Yesterday and today, we have seen a significant increase in artillery shelling ... and a great many instances of mortar shelling,” Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration, told national television.
“There has also been an increase in assault actions. They are probably waiting for better weather to use some of their equipment again as they did previously, but on a larger scale.”
Avdiivka was seized for a time in 2014 by Russian-financed separatists, but retaken by Ukrainian troops who put major fortifications in place.
In case you missed it: What the Republican candidates have said on the war in Ukraine
Gustaf Kilander and Ariana Baio report:
As President Joe Biden likes to remind anyone who will listen, “This is not your grandfather’s Republican Party”.
That has never been more evident than when examining the way the 2024 Republican presidential candidates approach the topic of Ukraine.
Support for Ukraine is dividing the GOP field. Several candidates believe the US should continue to support the war effort – a stance that adheres to more traditional Republican foreign policy beliefs.
For years, leaders in the GOP like George W Bush sounded alarms about Russia and supported Nato membership for Ukraine.
But in more recent years, notably under former president Donald Trump, modern conservatives have embraced isolationism.
US imposes new round of sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Belgian involved in procuring electronics for the Russian military, his companies and a group of Belarusian firms and people tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control targeted a network led by Belgium-based Hans De Geetere, which included nine entities and five people across Russia, Belgium, Cyprus, Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands. They are accused of being involved with procuring military-grade equipment for Russia.
Also on Tuesday, the US Justice Department unsealed two indictments against Hans De Geetere and the Commerce Department added him and five firms to its entity list.
US sanctions block access to US property and bank accounts and prevent the targeted people and companies from doing business with Americans.
De Geetere did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment through email.
Dutch government announces $8 million in support for Ukraine
The Netherland’s foreign minister, Hanke Bruins Slot, visited Kyiv on Tuesday to sign an agreement announcing $8 million in aid to Ukraine to assist with law enforcement in territories liberated from Russian occupation.
The European Union Advisory Mission announced the initiative on its website stating:
“The Ukrainian Government faces tremendous challenges in re-establishing security and safety, in getting basic services and public institutions to function, and not least in rebuilding social cohesion, in those areas liberated thanks to the determined actions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
“The Ukrainian law enforcement agencies take on a host of new tasks once they arrive in the liberated areas. They have to build mine awareness among civilians, not least with children.
“They must engage in community policing to resolve disputes and de-escalate possible tensions. And not least, they must act quickly to investigate possible war crimes, before crime scenes become contaminated, or victims and witnesses disperse.”
In pictures: Ukrainian army takes part in anti-sabotage drills in Chernihiv
Zelensky hosts Dutch foreign minister
Ukraine’s President Zelensky met with Hanke Bruins Slot, the Dutch foreign minister on Tuesday.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said:
“Today, I hosted Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot in Kyiv for a substantive meeting.
“We focused on frontline developments, the needs of our defenders, and the training of our F-16 pilots.
“We also discussed the operation of our alternative maritime export corridor and ways to strengthen its security, as well as the Peace Formula and Ukraine’s EU integration.
“I am grateful to the Netherlands for its strong support for Ukraine.”
Nato has three years to prepare for attack by Russia, says Poland
New fears of Russian escalation across Europe have emerged after a German think tank said Western countries must prepare for a direct attack from Russia.
In a statement the German Council on Foreign Relations wrote: “With its imperial ambitions, Russia represents the greatest and most urgent threat to Nato countries.
“Once intensive fighting will have ended in Ukraine, the regime in Moscow may need as little as six to ten years to reconstitute its armed forces.
“Within that timeframe, Germany and Nato must enable their armed forces to deter and, if necessary, fight against Russia. Only then will they be in a position to reduce the risk of another war breaking out in Europe.”
But, the head of Poland’s national security agency estimated that Russia could attack Nato countries within three years in an interview with Nasz Dziennik.
Ukraine claims Russia kiling own troops with drones
Andriy Yusov, from Ukrainian intelligence (HUR), told Kyiv Post that Russia had been killing their own troops rather than allow them to be captured by Ukraine.
He said the practice had been recorded “repeatedly, including by Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance using [drones].”
He added there were also cases of Russian units firing on their comrades trying to escape the front lines, he said: “Barrier units and killing their own soldiers is what the Russian army is really using against its own.
“Those who refuse to go into battle and carry out criminal orders or go on meat assaults. This is all a tactic of terror and intimidation of our own people in order to reduce the number of refuseniks, deserters, and those who voluntarily surrender.
“This is actually a reaction to the fact that there are quite a few people willing to surrender to Ukrainian captivity.”
Boy, 8, performs in burn mask at ballroom dance after Russian missile attack
An eight-year-old Ukrainian boy who was wounded by a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia has returned to school.
Roman Oleksiv has had over a year of skin grafts and over 30 surgeries after being injured in one of the deadliest single strikes since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country last year.
He took part in a ballroom dance competition on Tuesday, wearing a full burn mask.
Roman was waiting with his mother at the doctor when the attack happened, she did not survive.
She was among 28 people killed, while Roman suffered shrapnel wounds, a broken arm and burns over 45% of his body. After medics in Lviv stabilised him, he was sent to a specialist burns unit in Dresden, Germany, where he spent nearly a year undergoing more than 30 rounds of surgery.
He is now back in Lviv, and, while he must return to Dresden regularly for treatment, Roman has begun to settle back into daily life with the help of his father, Yaroslav.
“We did not know whether he would be able to walk, move his hand or his fingers,” Yaroslav told Reuters at the school, his hand around Roman‘s shoulder. He explained that his son was not in a state to speak to the media yet.
US House speaker wants more info on Ukraine strategy before approving aid
Mike Johnson, the US House Speaker, reiterated his request for further information on Ukraine’s strategy before approving aid on Tuesday.
“I reiterate that President Biden must satisfy Congressional oversight inquiries about the Administration’s failure thus far to present clearly defined objectives, and its failure to provide essential weapons (for Ukraine) on a timely basis,” Johnson said in a letter released on Tuesday.
Johnson released his letter in response to one from White House budget director Shalanda Young on Monday in which she warned that Washington was running out of time and money to help Ukraine fight its war against Russia.
Biden administration officials were due to conduct classified briefings on the situation in Ukraine for members of Congress on Tuesday - the House starting in late morning and the Senate in the afternoon.
