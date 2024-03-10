✕ Close Navalny supporters chant outside funeral service in Moscow

The US asked China and India for help in dissuading Russia from carrying out a nuclear strike in 2022, a US official told CNN - as the Pope provoked anger for saying Ukraine should have the courage to “raise the white flag”.

“One of the things we did was not only message them directly but strongly urge, press, encourage other countries, to whom they might be more attentive, to do the same thing,” they said, per the report.

The official added the diplomatic pressure “may have had some effect” on Russia’s thinking.

“The concern from key countries for Russia and the Global South, was also a helpful, persuasive factor and showed them what the cost of all this could be,” another US official told CNN.

It came as Ukrainian and allied officials have criticised Pope Francis for saying Kyiv should have the “courage” to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, a statement many interpreted as a call on Ukraine to surrender.

In an interview recorded last month with Swiss broadcaster RSI and partially released on Saturday, Francis used the phrase “the courage of the white flag” as he argued that Ukraine, facing a possible defeat, should be open to peace talks brokered by international powers.