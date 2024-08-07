✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ukrainian forces have conducted a major cross-border attack involving around 300 soldiers into Russia’s southern province of Kursk, the Russian defence ministry claims.

Kursk’s governor said Russia had to move in reserves to help repel hundreds of fighters backed by tanks in an area of the border largely untouched by fighting until now.

Damaged and abandoned armoured vehicles were seen in geolocated footage by The Institute for the Study of War roughly 7km north of the international border west of Lyubimovka. Russian sources claimed that the footage shows Ukrainian vehicles, but this could not be verified.

“The enemy today launched another attempt to break into the territory of Russia’s Kursk region,” the latest defence ministry statement said. “Artillery fire, army aviation strikes and drone strikes are being inflicted on the enemy.”

In Kyiv’s evening update, Ukraine’s general staff reported Russian strikes on border villages but made no mention of any Ukrainian offensive operation at the border. Ukraine’s military authorities in Sumy – across the border from Russia’s Kursk region – said Ukrainian forces had destroyed a Russian ballistic missile, two drones and a helicopter in the region.