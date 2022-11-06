Ukraine news – live: US privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it’s open to talks, report says
US State Department spokesperson says ‘if Russia is ready for negotiation, it should stop its bombs and missiles and withdraw its forces from Ukraine’
The US is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless president Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported.
A spokesperson for the US State Department responded to the report by saying: “We’ve said it before and will say it again: Actions speak louder than words. If Russia is ready for negotiation, it should stop its bombs and missiles and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.”
Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin is to allow serious offenders, including sex offenders, to join the conflict in Ukraine.
It is claimed by the Kremlin that its forces have already mobilised an additional 18,000 soldiers above its goal of 300,000 as it tries to bolster its efforts against Ukraine.
It comes as Iran confirmed for the first time that it has supplied Russia with drones.
Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian admitted on Saturday the country had provided Putin with the equipment, despite previous denials.
“We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war,” Mr Amirabdollahian told reporters after a meeting in Tehran. He added that Iran “remained committed to stopping the conflict”.
Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly destroys Russian tank at close range
Nine-year-old child wounded in Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
A 9-year-old child was injured in Russia’s shelling of Nikopol district, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, it was reported.
Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram yesterday: “In the evening, the Russians once again shelled Nikopol district. They fired heavy artillery at the Myrove community. They injured a 9-year-old girl.”
It said that “the enemy shell hit a residential building”, Ukrinform reported.
The US is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless president Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported.
The Post quoted unnamed people familiar with the discussions as saying that the request by the US officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fuelling a war for many years to come.
It also reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s ban on talks with him had generated concern in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America, where the war’s effects on costs of food and fuel are felt most sharply.
Russia accused of kidnapping 34 children from Kherson Oblast
Russian forces have kidnapped 34 children from the Preobrazhenka village in the Myrne community to Russia’s Anapa, Kherson Oblast, said governor Yaroslav Yanushevych, Kyiv Independent reported.
“The parents were promised that their children would be returned by the end of this week, but then the time of stay was extended again for another week,” Mr Yanushevych said in a Telegram post yesterday.
On 22 October, it was reported that Russian forces kidnapped 46 children under five years of age from the Kherson Regional Children’s Home and brought them to Russian-occupied Simferopol in Crimea, Mr Yanushevych said at the time.
Earlier, on 15 October, Kyiv Independent reported that Moscow was relocating 500 Ukrainian children living in the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast to Russia every day.
Pictured: Rome holds protest against Russian war in Ukraine
Russian invasion ‘reinforced’ importance of ending fossil fuel dependence, Rishi Sunak says
Rishi Sunak will promise to speed up the UK's transition to renewable energy when he addresses the Cop27 climate summit on climate change on Monday.
Mr Sunak made a last-minute decision on 2 November to participate in the climate talks, reversing a plan much criticised by environmental activists and political opponents to skip the annual gathering.
He will tell politicians and business leaders at the event that Britain will work with international allies to speed up its move to cleaner sources of energy, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine made the need to do so even more pressing.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and contemptible manipulation of energy prices has only reinforced the importance of ending our dependence on fossil fuels,” Mr Sunak said in a statement issued by his office.
“We need to move further and faster to transition to renewable energy, and I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this global movement.”
Migrant border crossings rise at Poland-Belarus border
The Polish border service on Friday reported an increase in the number of Middle Eastern migrants trying to illegally cross into the European Union at the border of Belarus and Poland.
In the past 24 hours, border agents detained 117 migrants from Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Iraq, Cameroon, Morocco and Sri Lanka, with 65 others detained the previous day. Belarusian border officials declined to comment.
Last week, the Polish border service released an 26 October video that appears to show Belarusian border guards near the border with Poland, leading a group of migrants and trying to hide their faces from the camera. It said Belarusian border guards help migrants cross the border to Poland, with most migrants now traveling first to Russia and then taking organized transport to Belarus.
The Polish border service has reported an uptick in Middle Eastern migrants trying to illegally cross into the European Union at the border of Belarus and Poland
Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war
Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine, with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday.
The group, known as The Elders, delivered that message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling him on a visit to Kyiv this summer that he must start considering a way out of the conflict, said group chairwoman Mary Robinson, former Irish president.
“We need to encourage more thinking about how it will end in order to get the idea that this needs to end, as opposed to increasing the military arsenal on both sides and the devastation to the population in Ukraine,” said Robinson, who also served as U.N. high commissioner for human rights.
Read the full story below:
Members of the group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela say the war in Ukraine can only end with a diplomatic solution that gives both sides something
Watch: Any use of nuclear weapons would ‘fundamentally change’ Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn
ICYMI: ‘We have nowhere to go’: The pensioners barely surviving on Ukraine’s front lines
The echoing crash of a shell landing nearby sends Luda’s pet dog scurrying into the makeshift shed that a neighbour made out of scraps of broken cupboards in an effort to provide shelter, Bel Trew writes.
But the people in this frontline town in northeast Ukraine just stare numbly at the sky, bracing for the next hit. It goes like this most days: they are marooned by bombed-out buildings.
Another louder explosion cracks through the winter wind. The night shelling has begun.
Read the full exclusive story below:
‘We have nowhere to go’: The pensioners barely surviving on Ukraine’s front lines
In the liberated towns and villages of Ukraine, the onset of winter brings with it a desperate need for fuel – but Russian shelling has left the people here without power, heat or water, as Bel Trew reports
