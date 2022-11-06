✕ Close Related: Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The US is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless president Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported.

A spokesperson for the US State Department responded to the report by saying: “We’ve said it before and will say it again: Actions speak louder than words. If Russia is ready for negotiation, it should stop its bombs and missiles and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin is to allow serious offenders, including sex offenders, to join the conflict in Ukraine.

It is claimed by the Kremlin that its forces have already mobilised an additional 18,000 soldiers above its goal of 300,000 as it tries to bolster its efforts against Ukraine.

It comes as Iran confirmed for the first time that it has supplied Russia with drones.

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian admitted on Saturday the country had provided Putin with the equipment, despite previous denials.

“We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war,” Mr Amirabdollahian told reporters after a meeting in Tehran. He added that Iran “remained committed to stopping the conflict”.