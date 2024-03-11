Ukraine-Russia war live: US ‘feared nuclear attack’ as Pope criticised for ‘white flag’ comment
Washington reportedly prepared ‘rigourously’ for potential Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine in 2022
The US asked China and India for help in dissuading Russia from carrying out a nuclear strike in 2022, a US official told CNN - as the Pope provoked anger for saying Ukraine should have the courage to “raise the white flag”.
“One of the things we did was not only message them directly but strongly urge, press, encourage other countries, to whom they might be more attentive, to do the same thing,” the official said, per the report.
They added the diplomatic pressure “may have had some effect” on Russia’s thinking.
“The concern from key countries for Russia and the Global South, was also a helpful, persuasive factor and showed them what the cost of all this could be,” another US official told CNN.
It came as Ukrainian and allied officials criticised Pope Francis for saying Kyiv should have the “courage” to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, a statement many interpreted as a call on Ukraine to surrender.
In an interview recorded last month with Swiss broadcaster RSI and partially released on Saturday, Francis used the phrase “the courage of the white flag” as he argued that Ukraine, facing a possible defeat, should be open to peace talks brokered by international powers.
A lonely radio nerd. A poet. Vladimir Putin's crackdown sweeps up ordinary Russians
A lonely man jailed for criticizing the government on his ham radio. A poet assaulted by police after he recited a poem objecting to Russia’s war in Ukraine. A low-profile woman committed to a psychiatric facility for condemning the invasion on social media.
President Vladimir Putin’s 24 years in power are almost certain to be extended six more by this month’s presidential election. That leadership has transformed Russia. A country that tolerated some dissent is now one that ruthlessly suppresses it.
Full report:
A lonely radio nerd. A poet. Vladimir Putin's crackdown sweeps up ordinary Russians
A lonely man jailed for criticizing the government on his ham radio
Zelensky responds to Pope’s call for Ukraine to raise ‘white flag’
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky criticised Pope Francis’s call to negotiate with Russia.
The Pope over the weekend said Kyiv should have the “courage of the white flag”. Some of the Ukrainian officials compared the statement to a few Catholic churches collaborating with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mr Zelensky in his evening address responded by saying that Ukrainians of all faiths stood up to defend their country when Russia invaded in February 2022.
“Russian murderers and torturers are not moving further into Europe only because they are being held back by Ukrainians with weapons in their hands and under the blue and yellow flag,” he said.
“Christians, Muslims, Jews -- everyone... They support us with prayer, conversation, and deeds.
“This is what the church is -- with people. And not two and a half thousand kilometres away, somewhere to mediate virtually between someone who wants to live and someone who wants to destroy you,” Mr Zelensky said.
‘20 Days in Mariupol’ wins best documentary at the Academy Awards
Filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days in Mariupol, a harrowing first-person account of the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has won the best documentary Oscar.
A joint production of The Associated Press and PBS’ “Frontline”, statuettes were awarded to Chernov, producer and editor Michelle Mizner and producer Raney Aronson-Rat.
“This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history, and I’m honored,” an emotional Chernov said. “Probably I will be the first director on this stage to say I wish I’d never made this film, I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine.”
He called on Russia to cease aggression in Ukraine. “I wish for them to release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting their land, all the civilians who are in their jails,” he said.
“We can make sure that the history record is set straight and the truth will prevail, and that the people of Mariupol, and those who have given their lives, will never be forgotten. Because cinema forms memories and memories form history.”
Nepali mercenaries lured to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Pushed by poverty, now desperate to return, Narendra Shrestha speaks with the families of men who enlisted to fund a better life – only to quickly discover how easily they might lose the one they have.
Read Narendra’s piece in full here:
Nepali mercenaries lured to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Pushed by poverty, now desperate to return, Narendra Shrestha speaks with the families of men who enlisted to fund a better life – only to quickly discover how easily they might lose the one they have
Moldova faces multiple threats from Russia as it turns toward EU membership, foreign minister says
The past two years have been the hardest and most tumultuous for European Union candidate Moldova in more than three decades as it faces threats from Russia in multiple spheres of public life, the country’s foreign minister says.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, its neighbor Moldova has faced a litany of crises that have at times raised fears the country is also in Russia’s crosshairs. These included errant missiles landing on its territory; a severe energy crisis after Moscow dramatically reduced gas supplies; rampant inflation; and protests by pro-Russia parties against the pro-Western government. Moldova has also taken in the highest number of Ukrainian refugees per capita of any country.
Full report:
Moldova faces multiple threats from Russia as it turns toward EU membership, foreign minister says
Moldova's foreign minister says the past two years for his country have been the hardest and most tumultuous for European Union candidate Moldova in more than three decades as it faces threats from Russia in multiple spheres of public life
A French frigate 'destroys' a German sub in Norway's waters in NATO's biggest drills since Cold War
Large NATO drills in the frigid fjords of northern Norway may be just war games meant to hone the fighting skills of the newly expanded 32-nation military alliance. But for troops taking part, they are very real.
And that’s the whole point.
Full report:
A French frigate 'destroys' a German sub in Norway's waters in NATO's biggest drills since Cold War
Large NATO drills in the frigid fjords of northern Norway may be just war games meant to hone the skills of the newly expanded 32-nation military alliance in the event of conflict
Russia replaces navy chief, Fontanka reports
Russia has appointed Admiral Alexander Moiseev as acting commander-in-chief of the Russian navy, the Fontanka news outlet reported on Sunday, citing unidentified sources.
Reuters could not immediately verify the Fontanka report which said that Moiseev, 61, currently commander of the Northern Fleet, will soon be appointed as naval commander-in-chief on a permanent basis.
Fontanka, a private news service based in St Petersburg, did not mention any reason for the appointment. It said the navy’s press service redirected its request for a comment to the defence ministry which did not respond to a request for comment.
Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, navy commander-in-chief since May 2019, is still listed in that role on the defence ministry’s website.
Ukraine has in recent months stepped up attacks in the Black Sea and on Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
Kyiv has reported a series of strikes, including the sinking of a large landing ship by naval drones in mid-February and a patrol ship this week. Russia has not acknowledged any such losses.
St Petersburg airport resumes operations after drone shot down in nearby region
Pulkovo airport in Saint Petersburg has resumed operations as Russian Defence Ministry said a Ukrainian drone was shot down in the neighbouring Leningrad region on Sunday.
Alexander Drozdenko, the Leningrad region’s governor, adjacent to Saint Petersburg, said on Telegram that airspace was sealed off due to the drone, which did not inflict any damage or casualties.
The airport and Rosaviatsia, the country’s aviation watchdog, did not say why the restrictions had been imposed.
Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag
Ukraine’s foreign minister, responding to Pope Francis’s call to show "the courage of the white flag" and negotiate an end to the war with Russia, said on Sunday that Kyiv would never capitulate and told the Vatican to pay special heed to its role in World War Two.
Francis made the comments in an interview made available in part at the weekend. He responded to a presenter’s suggestion by saying that when things were not going well for a party to a conflict "you have to have the courage to negotiate".
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, writing on social media platform X, said that the strong person in any dispute "stands on the side of good rather than attempting to put them on the same footing and call it ‘negotiations’".
"Our flag is a yellow and blue one," Kuleba wrote in English, referring to the Ukrainian national flag. "This is the flag by which we live, die, and prevail. We shall never raise any other flags."
Kuleba also pointed to allegations that Pope Pius XII failed to take action against Nazi tyranny in World War Two.
"At the same time, when it comes to the white flag, we know this Vatican’s strategy from the first half of the twentieth century," he wrote.
"I urge (the Vatican) to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past and to support Ukraine and its people in their just struggle for their lives."
Ukraine’s Zelensky dismisses pope’s appeal for talks with Russia as ‘virtual mediation’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday dismissed Pope Francis’s call for talks with Russia as "virtual mediation" from a distance.
Zelensky, in his nightly video address, did not refer directly to Francis or his remarks, but said the pope’s ideas had nothing to do with efforts by religious figures in Ukraine to help the country.
"They support us with prayer, with their discussion and with deeds. "This is indeed what a church with the people is," Zelensky said.
"Not 2,500 km away, somewhere, virtual mediation between someone who wants to live and someone who wants to destroy you."
