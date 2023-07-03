✕ Close Rescuers dig through rubble after deadly strike hits Ukraine school

Ukraine is “preparing for a nuclear explosion” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a Ukrainian MP has said.

Kira Rudik said that Ukrainian authorities are “worried” about the potential for a nuclear explosion.

It comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that a “serious threat” remains at the plant, claiming Russia was “technically ready” to provoke a localised explosion at the facility.

Nuclear experts have repeatedly raised concerns about the safety of the Zaporizhzhia plant since Russia seized control of the facility last March.

However, Moscow has dismissed suggestions it plans to attack or sabotage the power plant.

Both sides have accused each other of shelling near the plant.

Rudik told Sky News: “I still cannot process that in the 21st century this is what is happening. We are preparing for a nuclear explosion and the whole world is watching and there is nothing that can be done.”

She added it is “unprecedented” that Russia is not allowing UN officials into specific areas of the plant to carry out checks.