Ukraine news – live: Russian forces close in on Bakhmut as leaders meet in Munich
International community will call on Putin once again to end the war
Leaders across the world are gathering for a security conference in Munich today as Russian forces close in on Bakhmut.
German chancellor Olaf Scholz, French president Emmanuel Macron and US vice president Kamala Harris are among many top officials attending the Munich Security Conference.
This year, leaders will grapple with the consequences of Vladimir Putin’s decision to ignore their pleas of bringing the war to an end.
Russian leaders will be notable by their absence at the conference, which runs until Sunday, but senior Ukrainian officials are expected to address it.
Meanwhile, at least three men and two women were killed as Russian Grad rockets and barrel artillery slammed into Bakhmut, with Ukraine’s prosecutor general saying it was being investigated as a war crime.
Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine, is highly sought after by Putin. However, experts say it has little strategic importance on its own, but is seen as a stepping stone to capturing larger swathes of the east.
Ukraine prosecutor says probes Russian killing of civilians in Bakhmut
Russian Grad rockets and barrel artillery slammed into a residential district in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut yesterday, killing three men and two women and wounding nine more, Ukraine’s prosecutor general said, adding it was being investigated as a war crime.
“Five dead and nine wounded due to shelling of Bakhmut by the invaders,” read a caption under blurred images of the victims shared on Telegram by the office of the prosecutor general. “Criminal proceedings have been initiated.”
An investigation had determined that Russia fired barrel artillery and Grad rockets at Bakhmut on 16 February, the office said. “The occupiers’ shells once again hit the city’s residential quarter.”
There was no immediate word from Moscow on the allegation that civilians were killed, and Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
Russia says it strives to avoid injuring civilians. A current focus of its forces is Bakhmut in Donetsk, one of two regions making up the Donbas, the country’s industrial heartland now partially occupied by Russia.
Zelensky says there should be no taboo on supplying weapons to Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday there should be no taboo on supplying weapons to Ukraine as it needs arms to defend its sovereignty.
Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Zelensky said: “We have a common understanding with the Netherlands that there should not be any taboo on the supply and support of weapons to our army, to our Ukraine, because it supports and protects our sovereignty.”
Russia summons Dutch ambassador over MH17 probe
Russia said on Friday that it had summoned the Dutch ambassador over what it called “obsessive attempts” by the Dutch authorities to hold it responsible for the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 in Ukraine in 2014.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the joint investigation team set up to establish who was responsible of being “politicised”.
Prosecutors said last week at The Hague they had found “strong indications” that Russian President Vladimir Putin had approved the use in Ukraine of a Russian BUK missile system used to shoot down the plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014.
War in Ukraine to dominate global security gathering in Munich
Politicians, military officers and diplomats from around the world gathered in Munich on Friday to discuss Europe’s security situation following the Russian invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago.
The war has reignited long-running debates on questions such as how much Europe should build up its own military capacity, how much it should rely on the United States for its security, and how much governments should spend on defence.
Delegates to the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering focused on defence and diplomacy, will also discuss the global impact of the war on issues ranging from energy supply to food prices.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris are among those attending the conference, which begins on Friday and runs until Sunday. Senior Ukrainian officials are also expected to address it.
Setting out Kyiv’s position, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said “real global security” could only be achieved if Ukraine won the war.
“Negotiations can begin when Russia withdraws its troops from the territory of Ukraine. Other options only give Russia time to regroup forces and resume hostilities at any moment,” Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
Last year’s conference took place just days before the war began.
Russia must leave Ukraine before peace talks start
A senior Ukrainian official on Friday ruled out peace talks with Moscow unless Russia withdraws from Ukraine, reiterating Kyiv’s position before an international conference set to be dominated by the war.
“For decriminalization of global politics and real global security, the war must end with Ukraine‘s victory,” Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, wrote on Twitter.
“Negotiations can begin when Russia withdraws its troops from the territory of Ukraine. Other options only give Russia time to regroup forces and resume hostilities at any moment.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris are among many top officials attending the Munich Security Conference.
Russia confirms leadership appointments across military
Russia‘s defence ministry website has posted an update confirming who is in charge of its various military districts, the TASS news agency said on Friday.
According to TASS, Andrey Mordvichev is now head of the Central Military District, confirming an earlier report from the RBC news outlet.
It added that Yevgeny Nikiforov is chief of the Western Military District, Rustam Muradov is chief of the Eastern Military District and Sergey Kuzovlev is chief of the Southern Military District.
When did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for almost a year now, the conflict continuing to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
Battle tanks from the US, Britain and Germany are now being supplied for the first time and Mr Zelensky toured London, Paris and Brussels in early February 2023 to request fighter jets be sent as well in order to counter the Russian aerial threat, a step the allies appear to have reservations about making.
When did Russia invade Ukraine in 2022?
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Labour government support for Kyiv would be ‘unwavering’, Starmer tells Zelensky
A future Labour government would ensure the defence needs of Ukraine continued to be met, Sir Keir Starmer told the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.
In face-to-face talks in Kyiv, the Labour Party leader assured Mr Zelensky that Ukraine would have his “unwavering support” against Russian aggression if he became Britain’s next prime minister.
With Labour well in front of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party in most national opinion polls, Sir Keir could be walking through the black door of 10 Downing Street as the UK’s new leader after the next general election.
Labour government support for Kyiv would be ‘unwavering’, Starmer tells Zelensky
The Labour leader also used his surprise trip to Ukraine to reiterate demands for justice for war crimes carried out by Russia.
Russia says Nuland comments on Crimea show U.S. is involved in Ukraine conflict
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that comments by United States Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland about Washington supporting Ukrainian attacks on Crimea showed that the United States was involved in the conflict.
Crimea, which includes the port of Sevastopol where Russia‘s Black Sea Fleet is based, is seen by Western and Russian diplomats as the biggest flashpoint of the Ukraine war.
China's Xi plans 'peace speech' on Ukraine invasion anniversary, Italy min says
China’s President Xi Jinping will deliver a ‘peace speech’ on the anniversary of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, Italy’s foreign minister said on Friday, citing top diplomat Wang Yi.
Wang Yi “told me that Xi will deliver a peace speech on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine“ on Feb. 24, 2022, Minister Antonio Tajani told Italian radio RAI, the day after he met the top Chinese diplomat in Rome.
Tajani said that in the meeting with Wang Yi, he called for China to use all its powers to persuade Russia to sit at the peace table to ensure Ukraine‘s independence and bring the war to an end.
Asked about Italy’s partnership in China’s Belt and Road Initiative trade project, Tajani said Rome was assessing the issue and would decide what to do “at the appropriate time”.
Italy, in 2019, became the first major industrialised nation to sign up for the initiative - a colossal project designed to improve Beijing’s trade reach.
Little has so far come of the pact, signed during a state visit to Italy by Xi Jinping.
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said last year, before she was elected, that she did not want “to favour Chinese expansion into Italy or Europe”, and she would not look to pursue the project.
In December, the European Commission unveiled a plan called Global Gateway to invest 300 billion euros ($319 billion)globally by 2027 in infrastructure, digital and climate projects as a better alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies