Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin travelling in armoured train over ‘fear of flying’
Russian president is reportedly afraid of being ‘shot down’
Russian president Vladimir Putin is “scared” to travel on planes as he fears being tracked or shot down by Nato or Ukraine, an investigative reporter has said.
As a result, he is more frequently travelling on an armoured train, Ilya Rozhdestvensky of the Dossier Center said.
Mr Rozhdestvensky told CNN that Putin believes travelling by train is a “more secure way to travel” and that “nobody will know where he’s going”.
It comes as leaders across the world are gathering for a security conference in Munich today.
German chancellor Olaf Scholz, French president Emmanuel Macron and US vice president Kamala Harris are among many top officials attending.
Meanwhile, at least three men and two women were killed as Russian Grad rockets and barrel artillery slammed into Bakhmut, with Ukraine’s prosecutor general saying it was being investigated as a war crime.
Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine, is highly sought after by Putin. However, experts say it has little strategic importance on its own, but is seen as a stepping stone to capturing larger swathes of the east.
Starmer issues warning to Britons travelling to fight in Ukraine
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said any British people going out to join Ukrainians in fighting Russia’s occupying troops needed to be “very carefully done”.
Sir Keir, asked on BBC Radio 2’s Jeremy Vine programme if it was “good that British people are going out to fight”, said: “I think a lot of British people are going out to offer all sorts of support.
“Some of them we saw yesterday and this morning.
“Obviously, if people are going out to fight, it has got to be very carefully done because you’ve got the Ukrainian forces there.
“They are disciplined, they are professional, they are working to a strategic plan and nothing should be done that gets in the way of that.
“So, Ukraine wants all the support it can get but nothing that undermines their strategy, their tactics.”
Zelensky urges speed over military support
Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western allies to speed up their military support for Ukraine, warning that delays would play into Russia’s hand as the invasion approaches its first anniversary.
“There is no alternative to speed, because it’s speed that life depends on,” Mr Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
In his plea for more Western weapons, he compared Ukraine‘s struggle against the Russian invasion to the biblical fight between David and Goliath, saying his country had David’s courage but needed help getting the sling.
Mr Zelensky vowed that his country would ultimately prevail over Moscow’s aggression — and even predicted that victory would happen this year.
But he warned that Russia “can still destroy many lives.”“That is why we need to hurry up,” Mr Zelensky said. “We need the speed.”
UK a ‘main target’ of Russia, says former MI6 staffer
The UK is one of Russia’s “main targets” because it is a “very strong supporter” of Ukraine, former MI6 staffer Christopher Steele has said.
Asked if Russia’s espionage had become “more aggressive” since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Mr Steele told Sky News on Friday: “I suspect it probably has, although the techniques have probably changed to some extent because of the number of expulsions of identified intelligence officers from western capitals.
“But I think clearly when it comes to when a country is at war, as Russia is - whether they like to admit it or not - they’re going to step up their operations.
“They’re going to step up their appetite for taking risks and for throwing large amounts of resources at the main targets, and, of course, Britain is one of those being a very strong supporter of Ukraine.
“And places like Germany are good hunting grounds I think for the Russians and have been historically.”
Senior Russian military official ‘plunges 16 storeys to her death falling from window’
A senior military official in Russia heavily involved in funding Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has reportedly plummeted 16 storeys to her death in St Petersburg.
The body of Marina Yankina was found on the pavement below an apartment building in the city’s Kalininsky district shortly before 8am on Wednesday morning, according to local reports.
The 58-year-old was finance director of the Western Military District, one of the five geographical battalions which comprise Russia’s army, the leader of which Mr Putin has replaced multiple times since invading Ukraine last February.
The Western Military District confirmed one of its employees had died, but refused to comment further – instead pointing local outlets to the authorities investigating her death.
Russia and Belarus discuss closer military and economic ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted neighbouring ally Belarus’s leader on Friday for talks on expanding military and economic cooperation amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Russia used Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine nearly a year ago at the start of what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation.”
Russia has maintained troops and weapons in Belarus and the two countries have regularly conducted joint drills as part of their military alliance.
Speaking at the start of his talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Mr Putin proposed to discuss security issues, military cooperation and ways to further bolster economic ties.
Mr Putin noted that Belarus has preserved Soviet-era industrial assets, adding that it offers good opportunities for joint manufacturing programmes.
“By pooling our efforts we will create synergy,” Mr Putin said. “It could be very efficient in some sectors and bring good results for both Belarus and Russia.”
Time for more Ukraine support, not Russia dialogue, Macron says
French President Emmanuel Macron appeared on Friday to toughen his stance towards Moscow, urging allies to step up military support for Ukraine to help it push back Russia‘s invasion since now was not the time for dialogue with Moscow.
Macron has drawn criticism among some NATO allies for delivering mixed messages regarding his policy on the war between Ukraine and Russia, with some considering Paris a weak link in the Western alliance.
On Friday, he sought to straighten the course.
“The time is not for dialogue with Russia,” he said in a speech to the Munich Security Conference, adding that Russia‘s almost one-year-old invasion of its neighbour “had to fail.”
He sought to make it clear that, for now, he would be doubling down on French support for Kyiv.
“We absolutely need to intensify our support and our effort to the resistance of the Ukrainian people and its army and help them to launch a counter-offensive which alone can allow credible negotiations, determined by Ukraine, its authorities and its people,” he said.
“We are ready today to intensify (our efforts) and we are ready for an extended conflict .. It is the only way to bring Russia back to the table and build a lasting peace.”
If Europe is to be in it for the long haul, Macron said, the bloc needs to invest in rearmament, and shift supply chains back to the continent and away from non-EU partners.
He called for the EU to come up with a joint defence investment programme by the summer so that it could look after its own interests.
“If Europe wants to defend Europe it must arm itself, take advantage of NATO inter-operability, but also accelerate its capacity to produce on European soil,” he said.
Russia says 'rude' Western journalists will not be tolerated
Russia‘s foreign ministry on Friday cautioned Western journalists that if they behaved unprofessionally and treated Russia or its people in a rude way then they would not be tolerated.
President Vladimir Putin signed a law in March imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally “fake” news about the military, prompting some Western media to pull their journalists out of Russia.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that when senior Western correspondents met Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow this week, some had complained about their conditions, including the issuance of visas and accreditation.
“How many years were they provided with conditions that were absolutely favourable,” Zakharova told reporters.
“That is all over now. Now they will live in a new way,” Zakharova said. “If they do their job professionally, they will work; if not, then foreign journalists will not work.”
“If they treat us, our country and our people rudely, then they are simply not welcome here.”
Russian officials say the Western media have reported on the war in Ukraine in a deeply one-sided way, ignoring the roots of the conflict and siding openly with Ukraine while displaying open and unconscious racism against Russians.
Russia has blocked Facebook and Twitter while labelling some Russian reporters as foreign agents. Some of Russia‘s top journalists have left the country.
In the Press Freedom Index, a ranking of press freedom compiled and published by Reporters Without Borders, Russia is ranked 155 out of 180 countries, just above Afghanistan and Pakistan. Norway is ranked first.
Leopard-1A5 battle tanks will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible, Dutch PM says
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday the first batch of Leopard-1A5 battle tanks the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying for Ukraine will be delivered to the war torn country as soon as possible.
“As soon as the first batch (of Leopard tanks) is combat ready, it will be delivered to Ukraine, we want to do that as soon as possible”, Rutte told journalists in Kyiv, speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Rutte also said the Netherlands were prepared to host a new tribunal to judge Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, adding that more support was needed for that to happen.
Russia summons Italian ambassador after performances cancelled
Russia‘s Foreign Ministry summoned the Italian ambassador on Friday after Moscow said a number of performances by Russian artists in Italy had been cancelled.
In a statement, the ministry accused the Italian authorities of discriminating against Russian artists, without providing further details.
