Putin travelling in armoured train over ‘fear of flying’

Russian president Vladimir Putin is “scared” to travel on planes as he fears being tracked or shot down by Nato or Ukraine, an investigative reporter has said.

As a result, he is more frequently travelling on an armoured train, Ilya Rozhdestvensky of the Dossier Center said.

Mr Rozhdestvensky told CNN that Putin believes travelling by train is a “more secure way to travel” and that “nobody will know where he’s going”.

It comes as leaders across the world are gathering for a security conference in Munich today.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz, French president Emmanuel Macron and US vice president Kamala Harris are among many top officials attending.

Meanwhile, at least three men and two women were killed as Russian Grad rockets and barrel artillery slammed into Bakhmut, with Ukraine’s prosecutor general saying it was being investigated as a war crime.

Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine, is highly sought after by Putin. However, experts say it has little strategic importance on its own, but is seen as a stepping stone to capturing larger swathes of the east.