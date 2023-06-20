Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s threat of using tactical nuclear weapons is ‘real’, warns Biden
Russian forces fire drone and missiles in overnight attacks on Kyiv and surrounding region
Drone footage shows scale of destruction in Odesa after Russian strike
The threat of Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is “real”, US president Joe Biden said as the war in Ukraine inches closer to 500 days.
“When I was out here about two years ago saying I worried about the Colorado river drying up, everybody looked at me like I was crazy,” Mr Biden said in California.
“They looked at me like when I said I worry about Putin using tactical nuclear weapons. It’s real.”
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, Russia’s staunch ally in the continuing invasion of Ukraine, confirmed delivery of Moscow’s tactical nuclear weapons in his country last week, claiming that some of the nukes were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
This is Russia’s first such deployment of warheads, of shorter-range and less powerful nuclear weapons that can be used in a war, outside its borders since the fall of the Soviet Union.
As the war enters its 481th day, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian defenders were making progress and there are no lost positions, “only liberated ones”.
Threat of Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is ‘real’, warns Biden
The threat of Russian president Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is “real”, his US counterpart Joe Biden said, days after denouncing Russia’s deployment of such weapons in Belarus.
“When I was out here about two years ago saying I worried about the Colorado river drying up, everybody looked at me like I was crazy,” Biden told a group of donors in California on Monday.
“They looked at me like when I said I worry about Putin using tactical nuclear weapons. It’s real,” Biden said.
Mr Biden had termed Mr Putin’s announcement that Russia had deployed its first tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus “absolutely irresponsible” last week.
This comes as Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko said his country has started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, some of which he said were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
Russia fires missiles and drones in overnight air attack from east to west
Russia fired a widespread overnight air attack on Ukraine targeting the capital and cities in a wide arc spanning east to west as most of the country spent the night with air raid sirens blasting for several hours.
The strike hit “critical infrastructure” in the city of Lviv, sparking fire, said officials from the military administration of the city of about 700,000 people that lies just 70km (43 miles) from the border with Nato member Poland.
No immediate casualties have been reported.
The Russian air raid targeted telecommunication infrastructure and agriculture and farming properties, said Yuri Malashko, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast Ukraine.
Kyiv’s military administration said that its air defence systems were engaged in repelling Russia’s drone attack on the capital and the region.
The overall scale of the attack and the full extent of the damage was not immediately clear.
Ukraine has said it has driven Russian forces out of an eighth village in its two-week-old counteroffensive, a settlement on a heavily fortified part of the front line near the most direct route to the country’s Azov Sea coast.
Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian forces had retaken Piatykhatky and advanced by up to seven km (4.3 miles) into Russian lines in two weeks, capturing 113 square km (44 square miles) of land.
“In the course of two weeks of offensive operations in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, eight settlements were liberated,” Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app, referring to two cities on the Russian-occupied coastline.
In a later statement she said Russia had concentrated its units in the east, including air assault troops, but that Ukrainian forces were preventing their advance.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukrainian forces had lost no positions in their counter-offensive against Russian troops, while enemy forces had sustained only losses.
“In some sectors, our forces are moving forward, in others they are defending positions or resisting assaults and intensified attacks from the occupiers,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly video address.
“We have no lost positions, only liberated ones. And they have only losses. Overall, the situation is one of pressure, from us, which paves the way for our flag.”
In pictures: Drone footage shows car ‘filled with explosives’ on Kakhova dam
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for one year now as the conflict continues to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
Thomas Kingsley and Joe Sommerlad report:
Here’s why Putin really invaded Ukraine
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
‘We will turn people against the war,’ says Navalny, as he faces another trial
“We will turn people against the war,’ said jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, as he faces another trial.
Navalny, 47, is already serving sentences totalling 11 and a half years, and is now facing an array of charges linked to alleged “extremist” activity. Acquittals of opposition figures are practically unheard of in Russia.
As reporters waited for news from the hearing, Navalny’s camp announced a new campaign to turn Russian public opinion against Putin and the war in Ukraine.
Navalny, who posts on social media through his lawyers and allies, and in the 2010s brought people onto the streets in their tens of thousands, urged Russians to “join forces in the fight against Putin’s lies and Kremlin hypocrisy”.
He asked marketing and IT specialists, sociologists, political scientists, donors and volunteers to sign up.
“We will conduct an election campaign against war. And against Putin. Just that. A long, stubborn, exhausting but fundamentally important campaign where we will turn people against the war,” he said.
Russia’s next presidential election is due in 2024, and Putin has yet to confirm whether he will stand.
Navalny’s movement is banned from all political activity, but he said it could still achieve a powerful impact through targeted messaging, given that “every grandmother now has WhatsApp and Telegram”.
“Our activities, of course, will be declared illegal and subversive. All the forces of the state apparatus will be thrown into the fight against it,” Navalny said.
“Well, great, and we will throw all our forces into the fight against the apparatus of war, corruption and stupidity.”
He said Putin was a talentless military leader who had “madly and stupidly” led Russia into a dead end with his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Prime Minister pays tribute to ‘bravery’ of Ukrainian soldiers in call with Zelensky
Following the call between prime minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian presdient Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, a Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister paid tribute to the bravery of the Ukrainian soldiers on the front line of the counter-offensive and said it was clear they were making good progress.
“He told President Zelensky that the UK was firmly behind Ukraine as it continued to push back invading Russian forces.
“Small steps forward would bring success, the Prime Minister added.”
The Ukrainian president said the pair discussed his country’s need for long-range weapons and pushed for tougher sanctions on Russia.
Mr Sunak, who visited Washington earlier this month for talks with US President Joe Biden, said the UK and US are “lockstep in their unwavering support for Ukraine“.
Both Mr Sunak and President Zelensky are expected to address the Ukraine Recovery Conference hosted by the UK this week.
Downing Street said the two leaders agreed it is “a unique opportunity to underline the strong public and private sector support for Ukraine, and demonstrate the country’s transformation and ongoing reform”.
Ukraine said to have recaptured village in Zaporizhzhia – as fierce fighting continues across frontline
Ukraine is said to have recaptured its first village in several days – as fierce fighting continues across the frontline.
A Russian-installed official said Ukraine had recaptured Piatykhatky, a village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and were entrenching themselves there while coming under fire from Russian artillery.
“The enemy’s ‘wave-like’ offensives yielded results, despite enormous losses,” the official, Vladimir Rogov, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Mark Trevelyan reports:
Ukraine said to have recaptured village in Zaporizhzhia
President Volodymyr Zelensky praises troops for withstanding ‘brutal’ clashes
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies