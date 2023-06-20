Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s threat of using tactical nuclear weapons is ‘real’, warns Biden
Russian forces fire drone and missiles in overnight attacks on Kyiv and surrounding region
Drone footage shows scale of destruction in Odesa after Russian strike
The threat of Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is “real”, US president Joe Biden said as the war in Ukraine inches closer to 500 days.
“When I was out here about two years ago saying I worried about the Colorado river drying up, everybody looked at me like I was crazy,” Mr Biden said in California.
“They looked at me like when I said I worry about Putin using tactical nuclear weapons. It’s real.”
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, Russia’s staunch ally in the continuing invasion of Ukraine, confirmed delivery of Moscow’s tactical nuclear weapons in his country last week, claiming that some of the nukes were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
This is Russia’s first such deployment of warheads, of shorter-range and less powerful nuclear weapons that can be used in a war, outside its borders since the fall of the Soviet Union.
Russian-backed officials say Ukraine struck town of Nova Kakhovka with drones - TASS
Ukrainian forces on Tuesday struck the Russian-controlled town of Nova Kakhovka in the southern Kherson region with drones and three civilians were wounded, the TASS news agency reported, citing the local Russian-appointed authorities.
The attack took place in the morning, TASS said, and was carried out by loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones.
The reports could not be independently verified.
Russia attacks Ukrainian cities in overnight air strikes
Russia launched a widespread overnight air attack on Ukraine on Tuesday, targeting military and infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and other cities, officials said on Tuesday.
Ukraine said it had shot down 32 out of 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched from Russia‘s Bryansk region and the Azov Sea.
There was no mention of any casualties in the latest air strikes launched by Moscow since Kyiv began a counteroffensive in which it says it has recaptured 113 square km (44 square miles) of land from Russian forces.
The air force said on the Telegram messaging app that air defences had been in action in most regions of Ukraine.
“However, the main direction of attack by Iranian drones was the Kyiv region. More than two dozen Shaheds were destroyed here,” its said on the Telegram messaging app.
Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, said the air alert in the capital lasted over three hours. He gave no details of any damage.
“They hit a critically important facility. There were three hits,” said regional governor Maksym Kozytskiy.
The air force said Russia had also hit the southeastern industrial city of Zaporizhzhia with Iskander and S-300 missiles.
Ukraine‘s military said that, according to preliminary information, Russia had fired seven missiles at Zaporizhzhia.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Jailed Putin critic Navalny launches anti-Kremlin campaign – as new trial could keep him in prison for decades
He is the man who has been leading opposition to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for a decade – and is currently the country’s most prominent prisoner.
Alexei Navalny, 47, who is serving sentences totalling more than nine years was in court on Monday for the start of his latest trial, on charges of extremism. Charges that could keep him behind bars for decades.
Beyond the courtroom, he also announced a new mass campaign to turn Russian public opinion against Mr Putin and his invasion of Ukraine – urging Russians to “join forces in the fight against Putin’s lies and Kremlin hypocrisy”.
Navalny launches anti-Putin campaign – as new trial could keep him jailed for decades
‘No one but us could enter this fight for our citizens’ hearts and minds, so we need to do it and win,’ opposition leader says on social media
Wagner chief’s tone ‘unambiguously confrontational’, says UK MoD
The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said that Wagner mercenary group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has taken an “unambiguously confrontational” towards the Russian defence ministry.
Yesterday, Prigozhin said that he was expecting a reply from the Russian defence ministry regarding a ‘contract’ of his own drafting which he had delivered to the ministry three days before.
“This follows the MoD’s own ultimatum to Wagner and other ‘volunteer formations’ to sign contracts with the MoD by 01 July 2023,” the British defence ministry said.
It added that although the content of Prigozhin’s document has not been made public, “the act of him delivering it raises the stakes, and is highly likely another deliberate effort to undermine the authority of the official military authorities”.
“Prigozhin’s tone towards the MoD has become unambiguously confrontational. The MoD almost certainly sees this as deeply unfortunate at a time when it is grappling with Ukraine’s counter-offensive,” it added.
Criticism of India’s stance on Russia not widespread in US, says Modi
India’s stance on Russia in the Ukraine conflict has not faced widespread criticism in the United States, the country’s prime minister Narendra Modi said.
On being asked about critical comments in the US for not taking a more forceful stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr Modi said: “I don’t think this type of perception is widespread in the US.
“I think India’s position is well known and well understood in the entire world. The world has full confidence that India’s top-most priority is peace,” he said.
New Delhi has refused to condemn its old ally Russia for the war in Ukraine and has increased its trade with Moscow to record levels, driven largely by imports of Russian oil.
Russia fortifying battlefield with dense mining, says Ukrainian commander
The Russian forces attempting to stop Ukraine’s advance on the battlefield are planting mines as Moscow looks to fortify territory on the eastern and southern frontlines, the war-hit nation’s commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
“The enemy is trying to prevent the advance of our units. For this, [they] deployed a system of fortifications with dense mining of the terrain and a large number of reserves,” he said on Telegram last night.
The Ukrainian commander added that “despite the furious resistance of the occupiers, our soldiers are doing everything possible to liberate Ukrainian territory and the operation continues as planned”.
Zaluzhnyi said he had conducted a meeting with the Ukrainian chief of the general staff of the armed forces, Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala, who met troops performing “the most difficult tasks in the areas where the fiercest battles are taking place”.
Russia’s latest war tactic: Blowing up explosive-laden tanks
Russia has claimed that its forces destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold using a remotely-controlled tank filled with a huge amount of explosives, in a purported new war tactic.
The Russian defence ministry said it packed “about 3.5 tons of TNT and 5 FAB-100 bombs” into the tank.
Military bloggers have also flagged this latest Russian war trick where its forces have delivered a “suicide tank” laden with explosives that is likely remote-controlled, alongside visuals of an ancient T-54/55 VBIED tank being blown to smithereens.
FAB-100 bombs on average can carry a 100kg (220-pound) payload.
The video shows the Soviet-era tank touching a mine and exploding before reaching its target near the war’s frontline.
The Independent has not verified the authenticity of the video.
Russia fires missiles and drones in overnight air attack from east to west
Russia fired a widespread overnight air attack on Ukraine targeting the capital and cities in a wide arc spanning east to west as most of the country spent the night with air raid sirens blasting for several hours.
The strike hit “critical infrastructure” in the city of Lviv, sparking fire, said officials from the military administration of the city of about 700,000 people that lies just 70km (43 miles) from the border with Nato member Poland.
No immediate casualties have been reported.
The Russian air raid targeted telecommunication infrastructure and agriculture and farming properties, said Yuri Malashko, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast Ukraine.
Kyiv’s military administration said that its air defence systems were engaged in repelling Russia’s drone attack on the capital and the region.
The overall scale of the attack and the full extent of the damage was not immediately clear.
Ukraine has said it has driven Russian forces out of an eighth village in its two-week-old counteroffensive, a settlement on a heavily fortified part of the front line near the most direct route to the country’s Azov Sea coast.
Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian forces had retaken Piatykhatky and advanced by up to seven km (4.3 miles) into Russian lines in two weeks, capturing 113 square km (44 square miles) of land.
“In the course of two weeks of offensive operations in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, eight settlements were liberated,” Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app, referring to two cities on the Russian-occupied coastline.
In a later statement she said Russia had concentrated its units in the east, including air assault troops, but that Ukrainian forces were preventing their advance.
