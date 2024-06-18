✕ Close Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

Ukraine has struck several regions of Russia with kamikaze drones, officials have claimed, as Kremlin-approved outlets reported damage to multiple military sites.

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) officials said they targeted military facilities in the Lipetsk, Belgorod and Voronezh, all of which are within 250 miles of the Ukrainian border.

Russian state media outlet Astra reported that a pipeline had been damaged in one of the workshops of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant in Lipetsk, while residents reported explosions and smoke over the tractor plant at about 1:40 a.m local time. The Russian defence ministry claimed that six drones had been shot down over the three regions.

It comes as a Russian soldier claimed their forces were suffering massive losses in their attempts to capture further territory in the northeast Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

“They just chop us up. We are sent under machine guns, under drones in daylight, like meat. And commanders just shout ‘forward and forward’,” soldier Anton Andreev said in a video message, in comments published by Astra.