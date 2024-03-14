Ukraine-Russia war live: Zelensky condemns ‘evil’ Putin missile attacks on his hometown
At least five dead and 43 injured in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih
Volodymyr Zelensky hit out at Russian “evil” as Ukraine reported deadly missile attacks in several parts of the country, including his hometown Kryvyi Rih.
“Every day our cities and villages suffer similar attacks. Every day Ukraine loses people because of Russian evil,” he said.
At least five people died from the Russian missile attack on Mr Zelensky’s hometown, while 43 people were wounded, including 12 children, the youngest a two-month-old infant, said governor Serhii Lysak.
A Russian strike killed also two people and wounded another five in the town of Myrnohrad in the eastern region of Donetsk, about 30km from the frontline, according to governor Vadym Filashkin
A five-story building in the northern city of Sumy was struck by a drone launched from Russia overnight and 10 people were rescued from the rubble, including eight who sustained injuries, according to the regional administration.
Earlier Vladimir Putin warned he was “ready” to use nuclear weapons if Western forces, specifically the US, send troops into Ukraine.
It was the 11th time that Putin had issued a nuclear warning since he ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
How this obscure House procedure can pass Ukraine aid without Mike Johnson
House Democrats have begun their efforts to force a vote on Ukraine aid on the floor of the House over the protestations of speaker Mike Johnson.
Democrats are attempting to use a discharge petition to circumvent the Republican leaders in charge of what gets a vote of the full House.
The effort, which faces long odds of success, was put into action on Tuesday. Democratic Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the ranking member on the House Rules Committee, sponsored the petition, which would need 218 signatures to force the lower chamber to consider a $95bn bill passed by the Senate which includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
How this obscure House procedure can pass Ukraine aid without Mike Johnson
Effort to use a ‘discharge petition’ to circumvent Republican leaders who are blocking a $95bn defence bill to aid US allies Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
The Ukrainian couple who were due to marry the day Russia invaded
Svitlana and Leonid had chosen a beautiful venue for their big day; her wedding dress was picked out, and the most pressing concern on the horizon was where to spend their honeymoon – Turkey had been earmarked as top choice.
“It was a wonderful time, as if we knew each other our whole lives,” says Svitlana Chepalova in an interview with The Independent, speaking of her fairytale romance with her Ukrainian Marine Corps fiance.
There was one problem, the day they had picked. Initially scheduled for 22 February 2022, it had to be pushed back two days to Thursday 24 February. That date is now branded in the memories of all Ukrainians as the day Vladimir Putin declared his “special military operation” and sent thousands of troops across the border to attack Russia’s neighbour to the west.
Serving with Ukraine’s 501 Marine Battalion in Mariupol was never supposed to be easy, particularly with the mounting warnings at the time that Russia was preparing the ground for an invasion. But the speed with which Putin decided to order the attack still took many by surprise, and the siege of Mariupol effectively crashed Chepalova’s wedding. Within just a few weeks of the conflict, on 4 April, Leonid was taken prisoner by Russian soldiers.
Arpan Rai has the full story here:
Putin invaded Ukraine on my wedding day, I’ve not seen my fiance since
Svitlana Chepalova was supposed to marry her Marine Corps fiance on 24 February 2022. Instead, he joined the battle to save Mariupol and was captured. Like thousands more wives and partners of Ukrainian prisoners of war, she is increasingly alarmed by reports of the harsh conditions and daily beatings in Russian prison colonies. Arpan Rai reports
EU agrees €5bn boost for Ukraine military aid fund
European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to provide €5bn (£4.2bn) for military aid to Ukraine as part of a revamp of an EU-run assistance fund, handing Kyiv a timely boost as its forces struggle against Russia’s invasion.
Ambassadors from the EU’s 27 member countries agreed to the overhaul of the European Peace Facility (EPF) fund at a meeting in Brussels after months of wrangling, with EU heavyweights France and Germany at the centre of much of the debate.
“The message is clear: we will support Ukraine with whatever it takes to prevail,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell posted on social media platform X after the decision. The fund operates as a giant cashback scheme, giving EU members refunds for sending munitions to other countries.
China’s defence ministry says it held military staff dialogue with Nato
China and Nato held an eighth military staff dialogue on security policy in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Chinese defence ministry.
The two sides exchanged views on defence matters between China and Nato, as well as the international and regional situation, the ministry said in the statement, without elaborating.
The meeting was co-chaired by the Office of International Military Cooperation of China’s Central Military Commission and the leadership of the Cooperative Security Department of the Nato International Military Staff, the statement added.
Nato said the meeting covered global and regional security landscapes, “with emphasis on Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine; maritime security; and issues of common concern”.
Both sides agreed on the “value of continued engagement”, it added in a statement on its website.
The dialogue comes a week after Sweden joined Nato, leaving a long-standing non-alignment policy for greater safety within the security pact after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The last round of such talks was in February last year at Nato headquarters in Brussels.
Staff of barred Russian anti-war candidate arrested ahead of election
Several campaign staffers and volunteers for disqualified Russian presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin have been arrested in what he cast as an attempt by authorities to thwart efforts to monitor the presidential election later this week.
At least one of Mr Nadezhdin’s staffers said he was physically attacked in the days before the 15 to 17 March ballot.
Although Mr Nadezhdin conceded weeks ago and had no chance of appearing on the ballot, the anti-war politician’s offices have remained active and he had said he was raising funds to train election observers and conduct exit polls.
At least 17 of Mr Nadezhdin’s associates have been detained since he was banned from running in February, Russian media reports and his team say, even as president Vladimir Putin is almost guaranteed this week to win another six years in power.
Mr Nadezhdin’s Vladivostok branch, in Russia’s Far East, said that at least three staffers had been detained on Wednesday morning and that the whereabouts of two remain unknown.
One of those detained, Igor Krasnov, the local branch head, was later given six days’ administrative arrest under an anti-LGBT propaganda statute.
Commenting on Mr Krasnov’s detention, Mr Nadezhdin said: “The real purpose of such actions by ‘law enforcement officers’ is to prevent the guys from participating in the elections on 15-17 March, including observing at the precinct election commission and participating in exit polls.
“Similar actions were also carried out in Moscow and Stavropol,” he added in a post on his Telegram channel, without elaborating.
Zelensky’s chief of staff discusses peace prospects and summit with Chinese ambassador
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff met the Chinese ambassador to Kyiv yesterday and discussed a visit to Kyiv last week by a Chinese envoy and preparations for a world summit devoted to the two-year-old conflict with Russia.
Mr Zelensky’s website said chief of staff Andriy Yermak and ambassador Fan Xianrong continued the themes raised in last week’s discussions with Li Hui, China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs.
It said the discussion focused on “further joint actions” and Mr Zelensky’s plan to end the conflict.
Mr Yermak, it said, told the ambassador of the state of plans for the “peace summit” to be hosted by Switzerland and thanked China for its “interest in achieving a just peace for Ukraine”.
An account last week on the president’s website said Mr Yermak told Mr Li about the battlefield situation and prospects for Kyiv’s peace plan. He also presented what Kyiv described as evidence of North Korean weaponry supplied to Moscow.
Mr Li had met a Russian deputy foreign minister in Moscow before arriving in Kyiv.
Kyiv has been trying to cultivate good relations with Beijing, and China has attended at least one of the preparatory meetings for the summit, though Russia has not been invited.
Ukraine’s peace plan calls for the withdrawal of all Russian troops from occupied territory, the restoration of Ukraine’s 1991 post-Soviet borders and a process to make Russia accountable for its actions.
Russia has ruled out any negotiations based on that premise.
In Focus | The Russian glide bombs changing the face of the war on Ukraine’s eastern front
In a Ukrainian stronghold near the front line, less than 20 miles from the eastern city of Donetsk, a winged bomb is seen hurtling towards a multistorey building.
The 1,500-kilogram explosive hits the structure in the town of Krasnohorivka, erupting into a fireball before engulfing the whole building in a plume of grey and black smoke.
The camera, filming from several hundred metres away, shakes as the ground beneath it rocks from the aftereffects of the explosion. When the smoke subsides, the building has been completely destroyed.
This footage is one of the latest examples of Russia’s deadly new weapon, one that is proving devastating for Ukrainian defensive positions on or near the front line. My colleague Tom Watling reports:
The glide bombs changing the face of the war on Ukraine’s eastern front lines
Winged explosives weighing up to 1,500 kilograms – and nicknamed the ‘building destroyer’ – have had a devastating impact wherever they have been used, writes Tom Watling. Kyiv is battling them as best it can but needs Western allies to step up and provide more weapons, air defences and ammunition
Ukrainians suffer because of Russian evil, says Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky lambasted Russia as Ukraine reported more attacks on Wednesday.
“Every day our cities and villages suffer similar attacks. Every day Ukraine loses people because of Russian evil,” he said.
The comments came as five died from Russian missile attacks in Mr Zelensky’s hometown, Kryvyi Rih.
At least 43 people were wounded, including 12 children, the youngest a two-month-old infant, said governor Serhii Lysak.
Russian strike kills two in Donetsk
A Russian strike killed two people and wounded another five in the town of Myrnohrad in the eastern region of Donetsk, about 30km from the front line, according to governor Vadym Filashkin. Local rescuers managed to pull a 13-year-old girl out of the rubble of an apartment building.
Four killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s eastern region, Kyiv says
Four people were killed in overnight Russian drone and bomb attacks in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy and eastern Donetsk regions, local officials said yesterday.
Russian forces dropped a bomb on Myrnohrad town in Donetsk region, killing two and injuring five people, local governor Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram messaging app.
The Sumy regional military administration said a Russian drone hit an apartment block overnight.
Two bodies were pulled out from under rubble, emergency services said on Telegram. Eight people were injured, and rescuers sifted through debris throughout the day.
The administration said 30 apartments of a five-storey residential building were damaged, 15 of them largely destroyed.
Late on Tuesday, two apartment buildings caught fire as a result of a Russian missile attack in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. The death toll there rose to five people on Wednesday, local authorities said, with at least 50 more injured.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who was born and raised in the city, praised rescue teams on Telegram and vowed Russia would be brought to account.
Russian officials in regions bordering Ukraine on Wednesday reported Kyiv had launched a sweeping drone attack for the second night in a row, again targeting energy facilities.
