Volodymyr Zelensky hit out at Russian “evil” as Ukraine reported deadly missile attacks in several parts of the country, including his hometown Kryvyi Rih.

“Every day our cities and villages suffer similar attacks. Every day Ukraine loses people because of Russian evil,” he said.

At least five people died from the Russian missile attack on Mr Zelensky’s hometown, while 43 people were wounded, including 12 children, the youngest a two-month-old infant, said governor Serhii Lysak.

A Russian strike killed also two people and wounded another five in the town of Myrnohrad in the eastern region of Donetsk, about 30km from the frontline, according to governor Vadym Filashkin

A five-story building in the northern city of Sumy was struck by a drone launched from Russia overnight and 10 people were rescued from the rubble, including eight who sustained injuries, according to the regional administration.

Earlier Vladimir Putin warned he was “ready” to use nuclear weapons if Western forces, specifically the US, send troops into Ukraine.

It was the 11th time that Putin had issued a nuclear warning since he ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.