Russia is mulling the use of nuclear weapons to fend off a potential attack from the US, according to a report by the RIA news agency.

The report cites an article published in a Russian defence journal Voennaya Mysl (Military Thought), that concluded that the US was worried it might be losing dominance over the world and had therefore “apparently” prepared plans to strike Russia to neutralise it.

The article said that Russia is “actively developing a promising form of the strategic use of the Russian armed forces - an operation of strategic deterrence forces”, RIA said.

This “presupposes the use of modern strategic offensive and defensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons, taking into account the latest military technologies.”

In his daily address Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said that while winter is over, the threat to the country’s energy infrastructure remains.

Meanwhile, a Reuters report has said that the US is seeking allies support to coordinate sanctions against China if it provides lethal aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine.