Ukraine war news – latest: Russia mulling use of nuclear arms against potential US attack, report says
Russia may use ‘modern strategic offensive and defensive weapons’ to show that its nuclear missile system cannot be crippled
Russia is mulling the use of nuclear weapons to fend off a potential attack from the US, according to a report by the RIA news agency.
The report cites an article published in a Russian defence journal Voennaya Mysl (Military Thought), that concluded that the US was worried it might be losing dominance over the world and had therefore “apparently” prepared plans to strike Russia to neutralise it.
The article said that Russia is “actively developing a promising form of the strategic use of the Russian armed forces - an operation of strategic deterrence forces”, RIA said.
This “presupposes the use of modern strategic offensive and defensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons, taking into account the latest military technologies.”
In his daily address Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said that while winter is over, the threat to the country’s energy infrastructure remains.
Meanwhile, a Reuters report has said that the US is seeking allies support to coordinate sanctions against China if it provides lethal aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
The article added that Russia needed to be able to show the US that it could not cripple its nuclear missile system and would not be able to fend off a retaliatory strike.
Russia accuses IAEA of disrupting staff rotation at Zaporizhzhia plant
Russia has accused the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of disrupting the latest rotation of staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant.
The nuclear plant which is Europe’s largest with six reactors was occupied by Russian troops in the early days of their invasion last February.
IAEA monitors have been posted at the station since last September. Other IAEA teams have since been put in place in Ukraine’s three other nuclear plants.“
It is true that the rotation of specialists which is planned for once a month, has been excessively delayed,” Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s representative to the IAEA in Vienna, told Russia’s TASS news agency.
“It was supposed to occur on 7 February, but hasn’t yet happened, through no fault of our own. We expect the changeover of experts to take place very soon, in the next few days,” he said.
In a statement IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday he hoped the changeover would take place this week.
India calls for ‘common ground’ at G20 meeting
India has called for “common ground” on divisive issues on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of foreign ministers in New Delhi, where Russia’s war in Ukraine is expected to take centre stage.
“We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can,” prime minister Narendra Modi said in a video message.
“You are meeting at a time of big global divisions. Naturally, this Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will be affected by the geo-political tensions of the day. We all have our positions and perspectives as to how this tension should be resolved,” he added.
US reaching out to allies to impose new sanctions on China, report says
The US is reaching out to its allies to explore the possibilities of imposing new sanctions on China for its support to Russia in its war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
The report cites four US officials as sources and says that consultations, which are still at a preliminary stage, are intended to drum up support from a range of countries, especially those in the wealthy Group of 7 (G7), to coordinate support for any possible restrictions.
However, it has not been disclosed what specific sanctions are being explored.
One source said to Reuters that the Biden administration wanted to first raise the idea of coordinated sanctions and “take pulses” in the event that any shipments are detected to Russia from China, which declared a “no limits” partnership shortly before the invasion on 24 February last year.
A second source was quoted as saying that detailed measures on China are not in place yet.
Putin ‘funnels millions by buying largest apartment in Russia for gymnast lover’
Vladimir Putin bought his gymnast lover the largest apartment in Russia and a wooden mansion deep in the countryside, according to an investigation.
A report by Project, a Russian opposition website banned by the Kremlin, alleged that Putin, 70, funnelled millions in illicit funds into properties for his 39-year-old girlfriend Alina Kabaeva.
Ms Kabaeva, who has been called “the uncrowned queen of Russia”, is believed to have been in a relationship with the Russian president since the early 2000s, including while he was still married.
Ukraine official says military may pull back from Bakhmut
Ukraine’s military could pull back from the key eastern stronghold of Bakhmut, an adviser to the Ukrainian president said Wednesday, amid a relentless Russian offensive that has sought for months to capture the city.
“Our military is obviously going to weigh all of the options. So far, they’ve held the city, but if need be, they will strategically pull back,” Alexander Rodnyansky, an economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told CNN. “We’re not going to sacrifice all of our people just for nothing.”
The battle for Bakhmut, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance as defenders hold out against relentless shelling and waves of Russian troops taking heavy casualties in a months-long campaign to capture it.
Rodnyansky noted that Russia was using the best troops of the Wagner Group, a private military company led by a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to encircle Bakhmut. Recent drone footage shows the scale of devastation in the city, while Zelenskyy has described it as “destroyed.”
Meanwhile, one of Zelenskyy’s top advisers, Mykhailo Podolyak, denied on Wednesday that Ukraine had used drones to attack Russian territory following Russian official statements that Ukraine had targeted infrastructure deep inside Russia.
Putin orders tighter security at Russia-Ukraine border after spate of drone attacks
Vladimir Putin has ordered that the Russian border with Ukraine be tightened after a spate of drone attacks while Moscow’s forces pushed to encircle the eastern city of Bakhmut.
Taking Bakhmut, the scene of some of the war’s fiercest fighting, would be Russia’s first major prize in more than six months and open the way to seizing bigger cities in the Donetsk region, one of four regions Moscow seeks to control. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the situation in Bakhmut is becoming “more and more difficult”.
Mr Putin instructed the Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday to bolster security in the four regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – currently only partially controlled by his forces, and also to counter what he described as growing espionage and sabotage operations against Russia by Ukraine and the West.
Mr Putin was speaking after a Russian regional governor said a drone had crashed near a natural gas distribution station in an apparent failed attack near the town of Kolomna, around 110km (70 miles) southeast of Moscow.
Ukraine does not publicly claim responsibility for attacks inside Russia, but the Kolomna incident would be its closest attempted drone strike to the Russian capital since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
It was a month into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces had withdrawn from around Kyiv and in their wake Bel Trew and her team stumbled on a body by an abandoned Russian camp.
His hands were tied. He had been burned and shot in the back. Soldiers said he was a teenager.
As Bel tried to find out who he was and what had happened, she uncovered a nightmare world: a nation struggling to find thousands of its missing and to identify its dead.
Multiple armoured Russian vehicles destroyed in battle near Maryinka
Multiple armoured Russian vehicles have been destroyed in battle near Maryinka, Ukraine.
Footage posted on Facebook on 28 February by the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade shows military vehicles being hit by missiles and bursting into flames.
“In total, 5 enemy tanks and 7 BMPs were destroyed in this heavy battle,” the unit said.
It comes as Russian forces press forward their drive to capture Bakhmut, also in the Donetsk region, in what would be Vladimir Putin’s troops’ first major victory in more than six months.
