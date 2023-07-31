✕ Close Russian missiles hit apartment block and Ukrainian security service building in Dnipro

Vladimir Putin’s aide and former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow “would be forced” to deploy a nuclear weapon if Ukraine’s counteroffensive is a success.

“Imagine if the offensive, which is backed by Nato, was a success and they tore off a part of our land, then we would be forced to use a nuclear weapon, according to the rules of a decree from the president of Russia,” Mr Medvedev said, adding that “there would simply be no other option”.

“So our enemies should pray for our warriors’ (success). They are making sure that a global nuclear fire is not ignited,” he said.

Russian and Ukrainian soldiers are embroiled in heavy fighting in the war-hit nation’s northeast with military salvo reported in both Russia-held and Ukraine-held areas as Kyiv’s forces held their positions and reported some gains.

Ukrainian deputy defence minister said Russian forces were attempting to “drive us out” of elevated positions in the northeast occupied by Moscow shortly after it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.