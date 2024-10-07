Your support helps us to tell the story
Prominent Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin has been killed while fighting in Ukraine alongside Kyiv’s forces, officials and his family said.
“It is with deep regret that I must inform you that Ildar Dadin – call sign Gandhi – died yesterday in combat in the Kharkiv region” in northeast Ukraine, his friend and former Russian MP Ilia Ponomarev said. He hailed Dadin as a “fearless and determined fighter” who had gone “to the front to fight Putinism”.
His death was also reported by the Ukrainian group that recruited him, stating that “he was, and he remains a hero”. Dadin was imprisoned by the Russian authorities in 2015 for organising peaceful solo protests against political repression.
The news of his death came as the Netherlands confirmed its first batch of F-16 fighter jets had arrived in Ukraine.
The first planes are already operating in Ukrainian airspace, according to Dutch defence minister Ruben Brekelmans on a surprise visit to Kyiv.
Putin receives wishes for 72nd birthday: ‘God save the Tsar!'
“God save the Tsar!” was one of the first public birthday wishes for President Vladimir Putin who turns 72 today and who has been Russia’s paramount leader for nearly quarter of a century.
The greeting came from ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin on his Telegram channel minutes after midnight.
Mr Dugin, 62, has long advocated for the unification of Russian-speaking and other territories in a vast new Russian empire, which he wants to include Ukraine, where Russia has been waging a war. Mr Dugin’s daughter was killed in a suspected car bomb in 2022.
The Russian president was also wished by his close ally and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. “Today, friends, is the birthday of our national leader,” Mr Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic who calls himself Putin’s “foot soldier”, wrote in a congratulatory message on Telegram at midnight today.
“This is a significant day for our entire Fatherland.”
Fire breaks out at oil depot in Crimea
An oil depot is engulfed in a major fire after an explosion in Crimea’s Feodosia city, Russia-appointed officials in the peninsula said this morning.
Oleg Kryuchkov, advisor to the head of Crimea, said there were no casualties. Russian officials generally do not disclose the full extent of the damage suffered in strikes and explosions. He did not provide details on what had caused the massive explosion.
Unverified photos and videos of the fire in Crimea shared on social media showed a swathe of the oil depot ablaze. A thick cloud of smoke was billowing from the affected area and could be seen from kilometres away.
Watch: Putin wants to erase Ukraine by stealing our children, Ukrainian tennis pro Svitolina warns
First F-16 jets from Netherlands arrive in Ukraine
The Netherlands has sent its first batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the Dutch defence minister said.
“For the first time, I can officially announce that the first Dutch F-16s have been delivered to Ukraine,” defence minister Ruben Brekelmans said on X. He did not mention how many planes have been shipped to the war-hit nation.
The first batch of planes from the Netherlands is already operating in Ukrainian airspace, according to the minister, while the others will be delivered “in the upcoming months and maybe beginning of next year.”
He paid a surprise visit to Kyiv yesterday and said that his country will invest €400m ($334m) in advanced drone development with Ukraine and deliver more F-16s in the coming months.
Pictured: Ukrainian investigators at wreckage of downed Russian S-70 ‘Hunter’ drone
Russian strikes kill a man in Kharkiv as drone hits his car
One person has died after Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with 87 Shahed drones and four different types of missiles, officials said yesterday.
A 49-year-old man was killed in the Kharkiv region after his car was hit by a drone, said regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. A gas pipeline was also damaged and a warehouse set alight in the city of Odesa, Ukrainian officials reported.
Ukraine’s air force said air defences had destroyed 56 of the 87 drones and two missiles over 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital, Kyiv.
Another 25 drones disappeared from radar “presumably as a result of anti-aircraft missile defence,” it said.
No prospect for Ukraine war negotiation ‘anytime soon’, say western officials
There is no prospect for negotiation “anytime soon” over the war in Ukraine, western officials have said.
They added that Ukraine was unlikely to reverse recent gains by Russia with “relative stability on the front line” expected.
Russia captured the tactically significant town of Vuhledar on Wednesday, as officials said Moscow would now “seek to exploit opportunities in villages and towns in its vicinity in the coming weeks”.
However, they added that Russia would not be able to “fundamentally capitalise on these gains”.
Western officials said: “We’re not going to suddenly see a breakthrough and a rapid advance of Russia westwards.
“It will just continue to be this slow grind.”
Former Nato chief says he regrets not providing Ukraine with support earlier
Former Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has said he regrets the alliance did not provide military support to Ukraine earlier.
“If there’s anything I in a way regret and see much more clearly now is that we should have provided Ukraine with much more military support much earlier,” he told the Financial Times.
“I think we all have to admit, we should have given them more weapons pre-invasion. And we should have given them more advanced weapons, faster, after the invasion. I take my part of the responsibility.”
Mr Stoltenberg also said Nato had called Putin’s “bluff” after “crossing all those so-called red lines” the Russian President had put up.
Putin has constantly threatened Nato and Ukraine’s Western allies to not interfere with Russia’s invasion, often with nuclear threats.
