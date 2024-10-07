✕ Close Trump claims he could end Russia-Ukraine war as he meets with Zelensky

Prominent Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin has been killed while fighting in Ukraine alongside Kyiv’s forces, officials and his family said.

“It is with deep regret that I must inform you that Ildar Dadin – call sign Gandhi – died yesterday in combat in the Kharkiv region” in northeast Ukraine, his friend and former Russian MP Ilia Ponomarev said. He hailed Dadin as a “fearless and determined fighter” who had gone “to the front to fight Putinism”.

His death was also reported by the Ukrainian group that recruited him, stating that “he was, and he remains a hero”. Dadin was imprisoned by the Russian authorities in 2015 for organising peaceful solo protests against political repression.

The news of his death came as the Netherlands confirmed its first batch of F-16 fighter jets had arrived in Ukraine.

The first planes are already operating in Ukrainian airspace, according to Dutch defence minister Ruben Brekelmans on a surprise visit to Kyiv.