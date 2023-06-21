✕ Close Drone footage shows scale of destruction in Odesa after Russian strike

One person has died and seven have been wounded after Vladimir Putin’s troops fired at rescue workers in the southern city of Kherson, Kyiv has said.

Russian forces fired at rescuer workers who were clearing mud from flood-hit Kherson and seven people were wounded, Andriy Yermak, head of the president’s office, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated in a separate post that eight of the rescuers were wounded. Russia denies targeting civilians.

The collapse of the Kakhovka hydro-electric dam on 6 June unleashed floodwaters across southern Ukraine and Russian-occupied areas of the Kherson region, killing more than 50 people and destroying homes and farmland.

Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the Soviet-era dam, under Russian control since the early days of its invasion. The Kremlin accused Kyiv of sabotaging the hydroelectric facility.

Elsewhere, four of Putin’s attack helicopters have been shot down by Ukrainian air defences in the past week, Kyiv claims.

Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian air force, said a Russian Ka-52 helicopter was hit by an anti-aircraft missile above Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region at 11pm on Monday.