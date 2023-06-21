Ukraine-Russia news – live: One dead as Putin’s troops ‘fire at rescue workers’ in flood-hit Kherson
One person has died and seven have been wounded
Drone footage shows scale of destruction in Odesa after Russian strike
One person has died and seven have been wounded after Vladimir Putin’s troops fired at rescue workers in the southern city of Kherson, Kyiv has said.
Russian forces fired at rescuer workers who were clearing mud from flood-hit Kherson and seven people were wounded, Andriy Yermak, head of the president’s office, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated in a separate post that eight of the rescuers were wounded. Russia denies targeting civilians.
The collapse of the Kakhovka hydro-electric dam on 6 June unleashed floodwaters across southern Ukraine and Russian-occupied areas of the Kherson region, killing more than 50 people and destroying homes and farmland.
Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the Soviet-era dam, under Russian control since the early days of its invasion. The Kremlin accused Kyiv of sabotaging the hydroelectric facility.
Elsewhere, four of Putin’s attack helicopters have been shot down by Ukrainian air defences in the past week, Kyiv claims.
Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian air force, said a Russian Ka-52 helicopter was hit by an anti-aircraft missile above Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region at 11pm on Monday.
One dead in Russian shelling of rescuer workers in Ukraine's Kherson - Kyiv
At least one emergency worker was killed and several others were wounded in Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Tuesday, the head of the president’s office said.
Russian forces fired at rescuer workers who were clearing mud from flood-hit Kherson and seven people were wounded, the official, Andriy Yermak, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a separate post that eight of the rescuers were wounded. Russia denies targeting civilians.
Pentagon says accounting error bills extra $6.2bn for Ukraine military aid
The Pentagon said it overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by $6.2bn (£4.8bn) over the past two years — about double early estimates — resulting in a surplus that will be used for future security packages.
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said a detailed review of the accounting error found that the military services used replacement costs rather than the book value of equipment that was pulled from Pentagon stocks and sent to Ukraine. She said final calculations show there was an error of $3.6bn in the current fiscal year and $2.6bn (£2bn) in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended last September.
As a result, the department now has additional money in its coffers to use to support Ukraine as it pursues its counteroffensive against Russia. And it come as the fiscal year is wrapping up and congressional funding was beginning to dwindle.
Read more here:
Pentagon accounting error provides extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine military aid
The Pentagon says it overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion over the past two years, resulting in a surplus that will be used for future security packages
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Our forces are destroying the enemy in east, south
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Ukraine‘s forces were destroying Russian forces in the two main theatres of the conflict, the east and south of the country.
“At this time, our soldiers in the south and east are actively destroying the enemy, physically cleansing Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his nightly video message.
“A defence against terror means destroying terrorists. And it is a guarantee that the state of evil will never have the opportunity to bring evil to Ukraine.”
Referring to a conference to take place in London on post-war recovery, Zelensky said rebuilding Ukraine was “a vehicle and a guarantee of security” and a means of “protecting against any repetition of Russian aggression.”
Ukrainian forces ‘gnawing our way meter by meter’, says minister
Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian troops on a defensive in the battlefield as they recapture territory “metre by metre”, the war-hit country’s deputy defence minister said.
“We are moving forward gradually, with small steps but very confidently. And you can even cite an allegory that “we are gnawing away every meter by meter of land from the enemy,” Hanna Maliar said on Telegram last night.
In an update from the battlefield, the deputy defence minister said that the offensive continues in several directions.
“Everything happens there according to the plan established by the military. There are certain advances in all directions where our military is moving. But the enemy will not give up the occupied positions just like that, and that is why fierce battles and a very powerful duel continue,” Ms Maliar said.
She added that the “enemy mines the fields”, including in the Zaporizhzhia region where “the enemy mines even settlements where people live, without warning them”.
Ukrainian forces ‘destroying the enemy’ in east and south, says Zelensky
Ukrainian forces were destroying Russian forces in the two main theatres of the conflict, the east and south of the country, president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“At this time, our soldiers in the south and east are actively destroying the enemy, physically cleansing Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video message.
“A defence against terror means destroying terrorists. And it is a guarantee that the state of evil will never have the opportunity to bring evil to Ukraine.”
The war-time president also said rebuilding Ukraine was “a vehicle and a guarantee of security” and a means of “protecting against any repetition of Russian aggression”, as he referred to a conference on post-war recovery expected to take place in London.
Cutting army size ‘beggars belief’, former armed forces chief tells MPs
Reducing the size of the army “beggars belief” and the lack of “properly functioning” reserve forces is a “national embarrassment”, a former head of the UK armed forces has said.
Lord Nick Houghton, who was chief of the defence staff between 2013 and 2016, criticised the decision to cut regular troop numbers during an appearance before the House of Commons Defence Committee on Tuesday.
He said: “It beggars belief to me that we have a reduced size of army.
“We have witnessed the first real formalised warfare above the threshold of war in Ukraine and Russia and within weeks both sides have sort of run out of troops.”
Christopher McKeon reports:
Cutting army size ‘beggars belief’, former armed forces chief tells MPs
Lord Nick Houghton said it was a ‘national embarrassment’ that the UK does not have a ‘properly functioning’ reserve.
Russian Navy to get two new nuclear submarines by end of year
The Russian Navy will receive two new nuclear submarines by the end of this year, a top official told Russia’s state news agency TASS.
The strategic nuclear-powered submarine missile cruiser Emperor Alexander III and the multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine Krasnoyarsk will be operational by the end of 2023, said Alexei Rakhmanov, head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation.
Cyprus president declares 'zero tolerance' policy on evasion of Russia sanctions
The president of Cyprus on Tuesday affirmed a “zero tolerance” policy toward any Cypriot citizen or company helping to evade international sanctions imposed on Russia following last year’s invasion of Ukraine.
President Nikos Christodoulides underscored his administration’s mission to safeguard Cyprus’ name as a “credible business and financial center” after the U.S. and the U.K. recently included a handful of Cypriot nationals and Cyprus-registered companies on a list of “enablers” helping Russian oligarchs skirt sanctions.
Christodoulides told a news conference on his administration’s first 100 days in office that the issue affords Cyprus an opportunity to rebrand itself as a financial node connecting “East and West, the European market with the Middle East, Asia and Africa.”
Read more:
Cyprus president declares 'zero tolerance' policy on evasion of Russia sanctions
The president of Cyprus has pledged a “zero tolerance” policy toward any Cypriot citizen or company helping to evade international sanctions imposed on Russia following last year’s invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine repatriates three POWs from Russia via Hungary - Kyiv
Kyiv repatriated three Ukrainian prisoners of war from Hungary after a group of POWs was transferred there from Russia without coordination with Kyiv, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Hungary, which under Prime Minister Viktor Orban has forged strong political and economic ties with Moscow, said on 9 June that Budapest had received a group of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia.
“The Embassy of Ukraine in Budapest managed to bring back three Ukrainian prisoners of war from Hungary,” Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on his Facebook page.
Nikolenko said they were already back on Ukrainian soil and were receiving the support they needed.
He said Ukrainian diplomats and other relevant Ukrainian authorities were working to try to bring back the remaining prisoners of war.
Ukraine said on Monday that Hungary has been ignoring its requests for contact with the prisoners of war. It has cast the transfer of the POWs to Hungary as a publicity stunt by Orban.
Hungarian and international media quoted Orban’s chief-of-staff Gergely Gulyas as saying the soldiers arrived in Hungary of “their own free will” and that Kyiv was informed after their transfer.
EU leaders set to call on China to help stop Ukraine war - EU official
EU leaders are set to call on China next week to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine, engage in global challenges, such as climate change, and rebalance its economic relations with the European Union, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.
EU leaders meet for a summit in Brussels on 29-30 June, with China and economic security among the main topics. The call to China is set out in draft conclusions prepared ahead of the summit, which could still change.
The official said the draft conclusions were in line with the Group of Seven (G7) declaration from May, but with more specific EU-China issues, such as rebalancing the economic relationship and the need for reciprocity.
“I think it’s important that we set the notion of de-risking in stone and diversification,” the official said, referring to an EU policy to reduce its economic reliance on China.
The official said leaders were likely to focus their discussions on the role of China towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and economic ties. Western leaders have urged China to use its influence over Russia to stop the conflict.
Earlier on Tuesday, the European Commission presented a new economic security strategy, advocating stronger control of exports and outflows of technology. The Commission did not name China, but the country was clearly a focus of its thoughts.
The official said some EU member states were currently quite cautious on the proposal, given that granting of export licences and security are national competences.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies