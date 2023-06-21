✕ Close British fighter jets intercept three Russian military planes flying near Nato airspace

Britain’s RAF scrambled fighter jets last night after a Russian navy aircraft was seen flying near Nato airspace in Estonia, officials said.

RAF Typhoons in Estonia were scrambled to intercept a Russian Navy Tupolev Tu-134 and two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets flying close to Nato airspace, Britain’s air force said, sharing photos on social media of two planes flying in close proximity.

The Russian aircraft “failed to comply with international norms by not liaising with regional airspace control”, the RAF said.

It came as diplomats from dozens of countries meet in London to drum up funds to rebuild Ukraine, a mammoth task whose cost is estimated by the World Bank at more than $400bn (£313bn).

Opening the conference, Rishi Sunak told delegates that Russia’s war “has only proved how much Ukraine has to offer” as an “investment opportunity”, while president Volodymyr Zelensky urged leaders of Nato and the EU to have the “courage” to acknowledge that his country is already a key part of their unions.