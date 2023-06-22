✕ Close British fighter jets intercept three Russian military planes flying near Nato airspace

Ukrainian forces have launched a missile strike on a bridge connecting the Kherson region and Crimea, Russia-appointed officials in both regions said today.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed Kherson governor, said the Chongar bridge was likely to have been attacked by Storm Shadow missiles that damaged the road, but traffic has been diverted to a different route.

No casualties have been reported.

The bridge, known as “the gate to Crimea”, is one of the handful bridges connecting Crimea with the Ukrainian mainland. It provides an alternative to the narrow isthmus connecting the peninsula and the continent.

This comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin said Moscow had observed a “lull” in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which began early this month.

Although Ukraine still had some offensive potential, Kyiv understood it had “no chance”, Putin said in televised remarks.

Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that progress in Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces was “slower than desired”, but Kyiv would not be pressured into speeding it up.