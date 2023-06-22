Ukraine-Russia – live: Kyiv blows up key bridge leading to Crimea, Kremlin-backed officials say
Storm Shadow missiles likely used for attacking bridge, says Moscow-backed official
British fighter jets intercept three Russian military planes flying near Nato airspace
Ukrainian forces have launched a missile strike on a bridge connecting the Kherson region and Crimea, Russia-appointed officials in both regions said today.
Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed Kherson governor, said the Chongar bridge was likely to have been attacked by Storm Shadow missiles that damaged the road, but traffic has been diverted to a different route.
No casualties have been reported.
The bridge, known as “the gate to Crimea”, is one of the handful bridges connecting Crimea with the Ukrainian mainland. It provides an alternative to the narrow isthmus connecting the peninsula and the continent.
This comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin said Moscow had observed a “lull” in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which began early this month.
Although Ukraine still had some offensive potential, Kyiv understood it had “no chance”, Putin said in televised remarks.
Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that progress in Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces was “slower than desired”, but Kyiv would not be pressured into speeding it up.
U.N. nuclear watchdog head Grossi to visit Russia on Friday
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Russia on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.
Grossi is likely to hold talks about the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
Russia considering U.S. request to visit journalist Evan Gershkovich
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow was considering a request from the United States to visit journalist Evan Gershkovich who is being held on spying charges he denies, the Interfax news agency reported.
A hearing in Gershkovich’s case is due later on Thursday.
Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen, was arrested in March on espionage charges after Russia‘s FSB security service accused him of collecting military secrets in the city of Yekaterinburg.
Gershkovich and his employer, the Wall Street Journal, strongly deny the charges.
He was initially remanded in custody until May 29, but a court last month extended his detention until Aug. 30.
The United States says he has been wrongfully detained and has called for his immediate release. The U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously on Tuesday for a resolution calling on Russia to release him.
Shooting down ‘each Russian helicopter is important', says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukrainian troops are advancing in all the continuing fights along the battlefield front lines, calling on his forces to shoot down each Russian helicopter.
“Front. Fierce battles. South – we’re destroying the enemy. Donetsk direction – we’re destroying the enemy. The Kupiansk direction – whatever the Russian terrorists are planning there, we will destroy the enemy,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He added: “In the South, we are advancing. Thank you, warriors! In the East, our defenses are firming. And I am especially grateful, guys, for every shot down Russian helicopter... Each shooting down is important.”
Ukraine attacks key bridge between mainland and Crimea, says Russia-backed official
Ukrainian forces have launched a missile strike on a bridge connecting Ukraine‘s Kherson region and Crimea, Russia-appointed officials in both regions said today.
Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed Kherson governor, said the bridge was likely to have been attacked by Storm Shadow missiles that damaged the road, but traffic has been diverted to a different route.
No casualty has been reported.
Putin sees ‘lull’ in Ukraine’s counteroffensive
Russian president Vladimir Putin, said Moscow had observed a “lull” in Ukraine‘s counteroffensive, which began early this month. Although Ukraine still had some offensive potential, Kyiv understood it had “no chance”, Putin said in televised remarks.
This comes as Volodymyr Zelensky said progress in Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces was “slower than desired”, but Kyiv would not be pressured into speeding it up.
“Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It’s not,” Britain’s BBC quoted him as saying in an interview. “What’s at stake is people’s lives.”
Zaporizhzhia plant plans to pump water from burst dam's reservoir
The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine plans to resume pumping water from what remains of the massive reservoir behind a nearby dam that burst two weeks ago, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said last week it was unclear whether it would be possible to pump water from the reservoir to cool reactors and spent fuel at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant given how much the reservoir’s level has fallen.
While the plant can fall back on other water sources, including a cooling pond with what the IAEA says is months’ worth of water in it, whatever can be pumped from the reservoir should buy more time before stocks have to be replenished.
“Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is planning to resume pumping water that still remains accessible despite a major loss of water in the Kakhovka reservoir caused by the destruction of the downstream dam earlier this month,” the IAEA said in a statement.
Russia-aligned hackers ‘pose threat to Canada energy sector'
Russia-aligned hackers could seek to disrupt Canada’s powerful oil and natural gas sector, especially since Ottawa is a strong backer of Ukraine, a Canadian spy agency has said.
The Communications Security Establishment (CSE) signals intelligence agency said Russia had repeatedly deployed destructive cyber attacks against its adversaries as geopolitical crises escalate.
“We assess there is an even chance of a disruptive incident in the oil and gas sector in Canada caused by Russia-aligned actors, due to their higher tolerance for risk, the increase in their numbers and activity, as well as the number of vulnerable targets in the sector overall,” it said in a threat assessment.
Canada is the world’s fourth-largest oil producer. CSE said the oil and gas sector employed about 600,000 people and accounted for 5% of gross domestic product.
CSE said the most likely target for cyber attacks by pro-Russian hackers was operational technology networks that monitor and control large industrial assets.
UK offers new training for Ukrainian seafarers
The UK has pledged to offer new virtual-reality (VR) training for at-sea Ukrainian cadets, as part of a new package of support.
Announced on Wednesday to coincide with a major conference in London on how Ukraine recovers from the Russian invasion, the Government said the training would be provided through VR headsets to help participants practise for real-life scenarios.
Ukrainians will also be sponsored to take part in three-year cadetships to UK container ships and other large vessels, with the new package confirmed as Transport Secretary Mark Harper appeared at the Ukraine Recovery Conference.
“Our support for Ukraine and its people is unwavering, and we’re not going to let Russia’s abhorrent actions sink Ukraine’s great reputation in areas like seafaring,” he said.
“By sharing the UK’s world-renowned expertise in aviation and seafaring, we are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring Ukraine’s transport system recovers from Putin’s illegal invasion.”
The Department for Transport will also support secondments for Ukraine’s air traffic controllers to train in the UK, with the latest funding following on from £10 million previously announced to help repair Ukraine’s rail infrastructure.
Belarus court hands long sentences to 2020 protesters
A court in Belarus has handed lengthy prison sentences 18 participants of mass anti-government protests which challenged the grip of president Alexander Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime in 2020 – in part of Minsk’s continued attempts to crack down on any and all dissent.
Multiple charges against the activists, three of whom had left the country and were tried in absentia, included assault on law enforcement officers, conspiracy to overthrow the government, committing a terrorist act and others.
According to the authorities, the protesters formed a resistance movement, attacked law enforcement officers, carried out acts of sabotage and set police stations in Minsk on fire. Some of them were also accused of attempting to set fire to the house of a pro-government politician by throwing Molotov cocktails at it.
Sentences handed to the demonstrators ranged from two to 25 years in prison.
Sunak pledges $3bn backing to unlock World Bank loan for Ukraine
Rishi Sunak has used today’s London conference to unveil measures including $3bn of additional UK guarantees to unlock a World Bank loan for Ukraine.
This includes pledge of £20m to boost access to the World Bank’s Multilateral Investment Guarantees Agency, which provides political risk insurance for projects.
Additionally, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would provide Ukraine with €50bn for 2024-27, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered $1.3bn in additional aid.
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin was offering an additional €381m in humanitarian assistance in 2023.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies