✕ Close Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine’s military hit three Russian surface-to-air missile systems in Moscow-occupied Crimea overnight, its second reported strike on air defences on the peninsula this week.

Strikes targeted an S-300 system and two more advanced S-400 systems near Belbek and Sevastopol, Ukraine‘s general staff said today.

“As a result of the strikes, two radars of the S-300 and S-400 complexes were destroyed. Information about the third radar is being clarified,” it said on Telegram.

It comes as Ukraine repelled a major Russian attack as an onslaught of cruise, ballistic missiles and drones targeted Kyiv and five other regions overnight, including Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv city military administration, said Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed all weapons on their approach to the capital.

The debris caused a fire at an industrial facility in the Kyiv region, the governor said. One resident was injured after a private residence, a garage, a gas station and a storage unit were damaged, he added.

The Ukrainian military said it shot down five out of six missiles and all 24 drones launched during Russia‘s overnight attack.