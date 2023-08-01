Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s missiles kill 10-year-old girl in Zelensky’s hometown
Zelensky calls for long-range weapons for Kyiv to defeat ‘Russian savages’
Russian missiles hit apartment block and Ukrainian security service building in Dnipro
A 10-year-old girl and her mother were among at least six people killed after two Russian ballistic missiles struck an apartment complex and a university building in president Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown yesterday.
Officials said 75 others were injured as the blasts trapped residents beneath rubble a day after Mr Zelensky warned Russian president Vladimir Putin that “war is returning” to Moscow.
One of the two missiles that hit the central city of Kryvyi Rih destroyed part of an apartment building between the fourth and ninth floors, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.
On Sunday, Mr Zelensky warned of more attacks inside Russia, stating that “gradually the war is returning to the territory of Russia”.
It was not clear whether the missile strikes were in retaliation for his comments.
Russia accused Kyiv of a terrorist attack early today after its anti-aircraft units downed drones headed for Moscow, out of which one was sent out of control by anti-aircraft activity, hitting the same high-rise tower it struck earlier in the week, officials said.
Zelensky calls for long-range weapons for Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine’s military needs enough long-range weapons after he accused Russian forces of firing two ballistic missiles from occupied Crimean territory.
“According to preliminary data from our military, these two missiles were fired at Kryvyi Rih from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, from the area of Dzhankoy. And this proves again and again that for the safety of our cities, for the protection of the normal life of Ukrainians and our children, our military must have enough long-range weapons, enough means to defeat terrorists,” he said in his nightly address.
He also called for a “significant increase” in world’s sanctions pressure against Russia.
“...And we must respond with determination - determination to supply Ukraine with the necessary modern weapons, including long-range missiles, so that we can remove this terrorist threat that Russia is creating against our people, against our children,” Mr Zelensky said after an attack in central Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih, which is his hometown, killed six.
Drones, military confusion and cracks in Putin’s authority: Ukraine’s push to sow discord in Russia’s ranks
With Moscow facing a flurry of drone attacks in recent weeks – the latest over the weekend – Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the war in Ukraine is “returning to Russia“.
While Kyiv is always very cagey about claiming direct responsibility for attacks on Russian soil, the number of incidents has coincided with the Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake territory occupied by Moscow’s forces. All while the Kremlin is still dealing with the fallout from a mutiny last month by the battle-hardened mercenaries of the Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Askold Krushelnycky speaks to Ukranian officials about the ongoing counteroffensive and how Kyiv is seeking to exploit the extended fallout of Wagner’s short-lived mutiny:
Drones and discord: Ukraine’s push to spread anxiety in Russia’s ranks
Askold Krushelnycky speaks to Ukranian officials about the ongoing counteroffensive and how Kyiv is seeking to exploit the extended fallout of Wagner's short-lived mutiny
Wagner chief denies recruiting fighters
Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said his Wagner Group is not currently recruiting fighters.
In an audio message published on a Telegram channel associated with the Wagner chief, Mr Prigozhin said the company had suspended recruitment as there is currently “no shortage of personnel.”
He had previously agreed with Western estimates that he lost more than 20,000 men in the long battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Last month, Mr Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny against Moscow, demanding a leadership change in the Russian military.
In an attempt to control him, Russian authorities insisted that Wagner fighters can only return to Ukraine if they join Russia’s regular army.
The $3.9bn UN humanitarian appeal for Ukraine is only 30% funded, UN aid official says
The $3.9bn worth humanitarian appeal for war-torn Ukraine is less than 30 per cent funded as the country starts preparing for a second winter with more residential buildings damaged and destroyed and thousands of people homeless following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, the country’s UN humanitarian coordinator said.
Denise Brown told a virtual news conference from Kyiv that 17 million Ukrainians need aid and the UN is targeting between 11 million and 12 million — but funding is becoming a serious issue.
Read the full story here:
The $3.9 billion UN humanitarian appeal for Ukraine is only 30% funded, UN aid official says
The $3.9 billion humanitarian appeal for war-torn Ukraine is less than 30% funded as the country starts preparing for a second winter with more residential buildings damaged and destroyed and thousands of people homeless following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam
Drones target Moscow, high-rise building hit
Russia has accused Kyiv of terrorist attack in early hours today after its anti-aircraft units downed drones headed for Moscow, out of which one was sent out of control by anti-aircraft activity, hitting the same high-rise tower hit earlier in the week, officials said.
Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces had “thwarted an a terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime” and downed two drones in the suburbs west of the city centre.
“Yet another (drone) was hit by radio-electronic equipment and, having run out of control, crashed on the territory of the complex of non-residential buildings at Moskva Citi,” the ministry said, referring to a business centre in the capital.
Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, earlier had claimed that one of the drones targeting the capital had flown into the same tower at Moskva Citi that had been struck earlier in the week.
“One flew into the same tower at the Moskva City complex hit previously. The facade has been damaged on the 21st floor. Glazing was destroyed over 150 square metres,” he said but added that no injuries have been reported so far.
Even Putin admits Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russia’s forces – but progress will be slow
Ukraine is believed to be pushing hard to punch through heavily fortified Russian defences in the country’s southeast – with even President Vladimir Putin admitting that “hostilities have intensified significantly”.
Kyiv is seeking to move towards the coast of the Sea of Azov – to break through the land corridor between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014. The aim would be to split Russian forces into two and cut supply lines to units farther west. Ukraine’s military has said that Russia was launching intense artillery and aerial bombardments to try and slow down Kyiv’s troops.
Ukrainian officials are cautious over the fresh push in their counteroffensive but say steady progress is being made in the south and east, writes Askold Krushelnycky from Kyiv:
The three rings of defence Ukrainian soldiers have to break down to regain territory
Ukrainian officials are cautious over the fresh push in their counteroffensive but say steady progress is being made in the south and east, writes Askold Krushelnycky from Kyiv
Russian missiles kill 10-year-old girl and her mother in Zelensky’s hometown
At least two Russian ballistic missiles struck an apartment complex and a university building in president Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown yesterday, killing six people and wounding 75 others as the blasts trapped residents beneath rubble, Ukrainian officials said.
The dead included a 10-year-old girl and her mother, Mr Zelensky said, adding that more than 350 people were involved in the rescue operation.
One of the two missiles that hit the central city of Kryvyi Rih destroyed part of an apartment building between the fourth and ninth floors, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.
Video showed black smoke billowing from corner units and burned out or damaged cars on a tree-lined street. The morning attack also destroyed part of a four-story university building.
The attack in central Ukraine’s industrial town where Mr Zelensky grew up came just a day after the Ukrainian president warned of more attacks inside Russia, stating that “gradually the war is returning to the territory of Russia”.
It was not clear whether the missile strikes were in retaliation for his comments.
How significant are the reported territorial advances made by Ukrainian forces so far?
Ukraine has reported regaining further ground from invading Russian forces along the eastern and southern fronts in July as its counteroffensive continues, following on from the liberation of a number of frontline villages in June.
Speaking during his latest nightly address on Thursday 27 July, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed the recapture of another village, declaring: “I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! Thank you for the liberation of Staromaiorske. Congratulations again, guys!”
That came after even his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was forced to admit the Ukrainians were making advances and that the fighting had escalated in recent days.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
How significant are the reported territorial advances made by Ukraine so far?
Resistance appears to have won back a number of villages and made progress to the east and south in the opening skirmishes of its long-trailed counteroffensive
Elon Musk stopped Ukraine using Starlink for military operation, report claims
Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly restricted his Starlink internet access multiple times in Ukraine, which has affected Kyiv’s battlefield strategy.
The world’s richest man denied the Ukrainian military’s request to turn on Starlink near Crimea, the Russian-controlled territory, during the ongoing war with Russia, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The Tesla CEO has been providing Starlink service to Ukraine since late February 2022, just days after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched his unprovoked invasion and a cyberattack took down the country’s internet.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the full story:
Elon Musk stopped Ukraine using Starlink for military operation, report claims
Musk denied Ukrainian miliatry access to turn on Starlink in Crimea, report says
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for one year now as the conflict continues to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
Thomas Kingsley and Joe Sommerlad report:
Here’s why Putin really invaded Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s brutal military assault on sovereign neighbour continues in face of heavy losses and near-unanimous international condemnation
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies