A 10-year-old girl and her mother were among at least six people killed after two Russian ballistic missiles struck an apartment complex and a university building in president Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown yesterday.

Officials said 75 others were injured as the blasts trapped residents beneath rubble a day after Mr Zelensky warned Russian president Vladimir Putin that “war is returning” to Moscow.

One of the two missiles that hit the central city of Kryvyi Rih destroyed part of an apartment building between the fourth and ninth floors, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.

On Sunday, Mr Zelensky warned of more attacks inside Russia, stating that “gradually the war is returning to the territory of Russia”.

It was not clear whether the missile strikes were in retaliation for his comments.

Russia accused Kyiv of a terrorist attack early today after its anti-aircraft units downed drones headed for Moscow, out of which one was sent out of control by anti-aircraft activity, hitting the same high-rise tower it struck earlier in the week, officials said.