Russia is now purchasing an increasing amount of arms and ammunition from longtime ally North Korea as it feels the impact of western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, according to US intelligence.

Moscow’s shopping list from Pyongyang includes artillery shells and rockets, according to a New York Times report, though the recently declassified US intelligence did not include details on the numbers purchased by Russia.

Vladimir Putin is expected to buy more from North Korea as long as sanctions continue, the report added.

It comes at a time when the Russian military is reported to have been using drones manufactured by Iran, which had led to Moscow suffering “numerous failures”, according to a US official.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky said he is looking forward to Liz Truss’s tenure as the new UK prime minister.

“We in Ukraine know her well - she has always been on the bright side of European politics. And I believe that together we will be able to do a lot more to protect our nations and to thwart all Russian destructive efforts,” he said late on Monday.