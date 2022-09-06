Related video: ‘The Missing’ documentary traces Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
Russia is now purchasing an increasing amount of arms and ammunition from longtime ally North Korea as it feels the impact of western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, according to US intelligence.
Moscow’s shopping list from Pyongyang includes artillery shells and rockets, according to a New York Times report, though the recently declassified US intelligence did not include details on the numbers purchased by Russia.
Vladimir Putin is expected to buy more from North Korea as long as sanctions continue, the report added.
It comes at a time when the Russian military is reported to have been using drones manufactured by Iran, which had led to Moscow suffering “numerous failures”, according to a US official.
Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky said he is looking forward to Liz Truss’s tenure as the new UK prime minister.
“We in Ukraine know her well - she has always been on the bright side of European politics. And I believe that together we will be able to do a lot more to protect our nations and to thwart all Russian destructive efforts,” he said late on Monday.
Kremlin says resumption of Nord Stream 1 depends on Siemens Energy
Moscow has said the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline will not reopen until Siemens Energy fixes some faulty equipment.
Vitaly Markelov, Gazprom’s deputy CEO, made the comment days after Russia completely shut the pipeline, blaming western sanctions for the indefinite closure.
”You should ask Siemens, they have to repair equipment first,“ he said.
However, Siemens Energy said on Monday that it had not been asked to carry out any work. It would be available to help, it added.
Roger Waters writes letter to Olena Zelenska ‘asking Ukraine to stop fighting back against Russia’
Roger Waters has penned an open letter to the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, asking her support in persuading her husband to “stop the slaughter” by pursuing a ceasefire at the expense of control over two eastern Ukrainian regions.
“My heart bleeds for you and all the Ukrainian and Russian families, devastated by the terrible war in Ukraine,” the 79-year-old English musician said in the letter.
Referring to Zelenska’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg interview that aired on BBC News this week, Waters pointed out a statement where she said: “If support for Ukraine is strong, the crisis will be shorter.”
Read the full story:
Roger Waters says Ukraine should stop fighting back against Russia
Waters asks for Ukrainian first lady’s support to get world leaders to ‘stop the slaughter’
Russia struggling to maintain stocks of UAVs amid international sanctions, claims UK
Russia is facing significant combat losses in Ukraine’s counter-offensive and is likely struggling to maintain its stocks of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), the British defence ministry said today.
“In the face of combat losses, it is likely that Russia is struggling to maintain stocks of UAVs, exacerbated by component shortages resulting from international sanctions,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update on the Ukraine war.
Russia’s approach to combat has given an increasingly prominent role for UAVs, particularly to spot targets for its artillery to strike, in recent years, the ministry added.
“UAVs can be vulnerable to both kinetic effects – where they are directly shot down – and to electronic jamming,” the British MoD said.
On the battle’s frontlines, the defence ministry said that Ukraine’s offensive operations in the Kherson region continued over the weekend.
“On 05 September 2022, the Odesa Journal reported 27 sorties by Russian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the west bank of the Dnipro, compared to an average of 50 a day throughout August. On 21 August 2022, Ukrainian forces reported shooting down three Russian Orlan-10 tactical UAVs in a single day,” the ministry claimed.
Russia denies humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russia has rejected Ukraine’s demand to start a humanitarian corridor for people who want to leave the areas surrounding Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday.
Officials in Kyiv had pressed for a humanitarian corridor for locals in the area amid a rise in shelling from both sides.
There has been a surge in residents wanting to leave the Enerhodar region controlled by Russia in the past few days, according to the Ukrainian authorities.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant one step away from radiation disaster, warns Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky says the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on the brink of “a radiation disaster” as he confirmed that the last power transmission line connecting the plant to the energy system of Ukraine was damaged due to further Russian shelling.
“Again - this is the second time - due to Russian provocation, the Zaporizhzhia plant is one step away from a radiation disaster,” Mr Zelensky said late on Monday.
Calling Russia a “terrorist state”, Mr Zelensky said that shelling the territory of the nuclear power plant means Russia cares neither about what the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says nor what the international community decides.
Russia is interested only in keeping the situation at its worst for the longest time possible, Mr Zelensky said.
He stated that till Ukraine controlled the nuclear power plant, there was no threat of a radiation disaster.
“As soon as Russia came, the worst scenario imaginable immediately became possible. This requires an international response - from the UN to every normal state,” he added.
Zelensky welcomes Truss in No 10: ‘We know her well’
Volodymyr Zelensky said he is looking forward to the start of a new UK administration with Liz Truss entering Downing Street.
“...I am no less looking forward to the start of cooperation with the new prime minister of Great Britain, Ms Liz Truss. We in Ukraine know her well - she has always been on the bright side of European politics,” the wartime president said shortly after the British foreign minister won the Tory leadership race against Rishi Sunak on Monday
He added that Ukraine and Britain “will be able to do a lot more to protect our nations and to thwart all Russian destructive efforts”.
Boris Johnson asked ‘How else can I help?’ when Russia attacked Ukraine - Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the outgoing British leader Boris Johnson and said there are “truly millions of Ukrainian ‘thank yous’” for the departing leader.
“From the first minutes of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine and Europe, Boris was with us. His first and most important question was always: ‘How else can I help?’” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday.
Stating that ties between their two countries had reached an “unprecedentedly high level” in the last six months, he added: “I want to emphasise: even before 24 February, we always felt that Britain stood with Ukraine. In a few years, we really managed to bring Ukrainian-British relations to the highest level throughout the entire time of our independence.
“We have signed a very ambitious Political, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Agreement. We have done a lot to strengthen the ties between our societies - economic, social, cultural. We have launched a programme to renew the Ukrainian fleet,” Mr Zelensky said, listing the feats achieved in collaboration with the UK.
Russia buying shells and rockets from North Korea, says US
Russia has turned to North Korea to buy an increasing amount of arms and ammunition to supply to Russian soldiers, according to US intelligence reported by TheNew York Times, amid its war on Ukraine.
The Kremlin’s purchases indicate that the sanctions imposed by western nations have begun to sting Russia and weigh upon its capacity to resupply its forces during the invasion of Ukraine, the report added.
Officials said that Moscow’s shopping list from Pyongyang includes artillery shells and rockets but the recently declassified intelligence did not share further details on the purchases made by Russia.
Vladimir Putin is expected to buy more such gear from North Korea, the report added.
The Russian military has been reported to be using drones manufactured by Iran which had led to Moscow suffering “numerous failures”, according to a US official.
US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea
A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets an artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war for Tuesday, 6 September.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies