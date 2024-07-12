✕ Close Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

Russian forces have lost 1,030 soldiers killed and wounded in the past 24 hours on the war frontline in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has said. The losses for Vladimir Putin’s troops include 48 artillery systems and 23 armoured combat vehicles, said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s estimates of Russia’s losses since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022 state the Moscow has lost at least 556,650 of its troops to fatalities and injuries on Ukrainian battlefield.

This comes as Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his Nato allies in Washington to lift restrictions on its use of long-range weapons against targets in Russia, saying that would be “game-changer” in its war with Moscow.

Mr Zelensky’s cabinet chief Andriy Yermak told a public forum Russia had no restrictions on its use of weapons and it would be “a real game-changer” if Ukraine‘s allies could lift all limits on the use of those they supply to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, British-supplied missiles can be used by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia, the UK has told Mr Zelensky.