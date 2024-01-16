✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine has shot down a £250m Russian spy plane, as well as a bomber aircraft, in what amounts to its most successful attack on Kremlin aviation since the start of the war.

A Russian A-50 spy plane was reportedly downed in southeast Ukraine, while a Russian Il-22M11 airborne command post was hit near a village just above the Crimean peninsula.

Russia has been using their A-50 aircraft to scope out targets for its long range missile assaults on Ukraine, according to a British Ministry of Defence report last November.

Ukraine’s air force confirmed the two hits in a post on Telegram.

They wrote: “Minus the enemy long-range radar detection aircraft A-50 and the enemy’s control post IL-22. The Air Force is guarding the skies of Ukraine.”

It is the second A-50 to be damaged or destroyed after one was attacked by Belarusian partisan groups last February.

Phillips O’Brien, a UK-based war analyst, said the Ukrainian attack amounts to “arguably their best day in their war against Russian fixed wing aircraft so far in the war”.