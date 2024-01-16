Russia-Ukraine war - live: Serious blow for Putin as Kyiv says it has shot down £250m spy plane
The Russian A-50 spy plane is used by the Kremlin to scope out long range targets for its missile strikes on Ukrainian cities behind the front line
Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded
Ukraine has shot down a £250m Russian spy plane, as well as a bomber aircraft, in what amounts to its most successful attack on Kremlin aviation since the start of the war.
A Russian A-50 spy plane was reportedly downed in southeast Ukraine, while a Russian Il-22M11 airborne command post was hit near a village just above the Crimean peninsula.
Russia has been using their A-50 aircraft to scope out targets for its long range missile assaults on Ukraine, according to a British Ministry of Defence report last November.
Ukraine’s air force confirmed the two hits in a post on Telegram.
They wrote: “Minus the enemy long-range radar detection aircraft A-50 and the enemy’s control post IL-22. The Air Force is guarding the skies of Ukraine.”
It is the second A-50 to be damaged or destroyed after one was attacked by Belarusian partisan groups last February.
Phillips O’Brien, a UK-based war analyst, said the Ukrainian attack amounts to “arguably their best day in their war against Russian fixed wing aircraft so far in the war”.
Ukraine says it shot down two Russian planes
Ukraine’s air force have confirmed they have shot down a Russian A-50 spy plane and Il-22 command aircraft in the area of the Sea of Azov.
“Ukraine‘s Air Force destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy IL-22 air control centre. I am grateful to the Air Force for the perfectly planned and executed operation in the Azov Sea region!” army chief Valeriy Zaluzhny said on the Telegram messaging app.
Earlier, we reported that sources had told Ukraine’s public broadcaster that multiple planes had been shot down overnight.
Ukrainian soldier who lost eyesight in battle creates foundation for blind veterans
A Ukrainian solider who lost his eyesight due to a mine blast injury following military action in Bakhmut has created a foundation for blind veterans.
In a post on social media he said: "Now - treatment, support, accompaniment, rehabilitation, socialization and a future for military personnel who have completely or partially lost the ability to see the light is reborn and will work systematically!
“The goal is to create the only working rehabilitation program that will help everyone feel that the light is in each of us!"
Zelensky releases statement following meeting with Swiss president Viola Amherd
President Zelensky took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his gratitude to Switzerland its president Viola Amherd.
He said: Switzerland provides Ukraine with not only humanitarian aid but also long-term financial assistance, political support, and sanctions. Today, we discussed a new long-term support program.
“I am grateful to President @Violapamherd for agreeing that our teams will begin joint work tomorrow on preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders in Switzerland. This summit should provide the momentum for what we’ve already accomplished.
“It should also state that the conclusion of the war can only be just, and that the restoration of international law’s force must be truly comprehensive. Switzerland is our partner in these endavors.”
In pictures: Zelensky meets Swiss president and local Ukrainians look at a crater near a residential building
Second person dies weeks after grenade attack in crowded council chamber
A second person has died following the deadly detonation of a grenade inside a crowded Ukrainian council meeting in December. One person was reported killed and 26 were injured.
Myroslav Nytka, a member of a Zakarpattia Oblast’s village council was injured in a grenade attack in December and has since died in the hospital, raising the total death toll to two according to the Kyiv Independent.
Ukrainian authorities are said to be investigating the incident as an act of terrorism. The suspect is yet to be identified.
Video: Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ is in Nato, says Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak said that “Ukraine’s rightful place is in Nato,” while speaking to MPs on Monday, 15 January.
The Prime Minister said that the UK will have provided almost £12 billion in aid to Ukraine, and have become the first to provide new bilateral security commitments, originally outlined at the 2023 Nato Summit.
He also confirmed an extra £2.5 billion in military funding to Ukraine after visiting Kyiv on Friday.
“Ukraine’s rightful place is in Nato, and Nato will be stronger with Ukraine in it. But these committments will help bridge the gap until this day comes,” Mr Sunak said.
Defence secretary warns of further wars with Russia, China and Iran in next five years
Kim Sengupta reports:
Britain should prepare for further wars involving China, Russia, Iran and North Korea in the next five years, Grant Shapps has warned.
In his first speech as defence secretary, Shapps presented a dark picture of a “pre-war world” in which old and new enemies have redrawn battle lines against Britain and the West.
In the wide-ranging address, in which he called on NATO members to increase their defence spending to at least 2 per cent of their GDP, he warned that the foundations of the rules-based international order are being “shaken to the core”.
Read the full article below.
Shapps warns of further wars with China and Iran in next five years
Grant Shapps said the West had moved from a post-war to a pre-war world in his first major speech as defence secretary
Russian military bloggers react to downing of £250m Russian A-50 spy plane
Some Russian military bloggers said the downing of the A-50 would be a huge loss for Russia’s air force, since there was a limited number of the planes in service.
“It will be another dark day for the Russian Aerospace Forces and Air Defense,” wrote Rybar, a blogger with nearly 1.2 million subscribers that supports and provides running commentary on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“There are not many A-50s. And the specialists operating them are generally rare. If an aircraft of this type is hit, the crew will not be able to escape.”
The Ukrainian defence ministry valued the A-50 at $330 million.
Ukrainian military spy chief Kyrylo Budanov told the Financial Times that Russia had eight A-50s left.
London-based think tank IISS said in a 2021 report that Russia had nine A-50 aircraft in operation, including four modernised A-50U planes.
The Russian defence ministry said early last year that the modernised A-50U had been carrying out missions during the war in Ukraine.
The aircraft, which goes by the NATO reporting name of Mainstay, can detect more than 300 targets simultaneously, it said. It can detect and track a missile launch at a distance of 800 km and ground and sea targets at 300 km.
Ukraine peace talks end without agreement as Kyiv insists China must be involved
A high-level meeting to discuss peace in Ukraine ended without a significant resolution, as talks were held on the eve of the World Economic Forum in Davos with the second anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s invasion fast approaching.
Representatives of more than 83 countries were involved in the fourth and final such meeting of national security advisers, but little common ground was found towards ending a conflict that appears stuck in a grinding deadlock.
Ukraine peace talks end without agreement as Kyiv insists China must be involved
National security advisers from over 83 countries attend fourth meeting to discuss peace plan
Switzerland to host Ukraine peace summit at Zelensky’s request
Switzerland on Monday agreed to host a global peace summit on Ukraine at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Neutral Switzerland has previously acted as a broker to resolve conflicts and could now help find a resolution for the war that began when Russia sent troops into Ukraine on 24 February 2022.
“At the request of the Ukrainian president, Switzerland has agreed to host a summit on the peace formula,” the Swiss government said. “Further details are now being worked out.”
Speaking alongside his Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd at a press conference in Bern, Zelensky did not provide an extensive list of the participants of the planned peace summit but hinted about who he wanted to attend.
“We are open to all countries that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity at the peace summit, so draw conclusions about who we invite,” Zelensky said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies