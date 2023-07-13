✕ Close The Independent's Kate Devlin speaks from Nato summit's second day

The Wagner mercenary group is completing its handover of weapons to Russia’s regular armed forces, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, more than two weeks after the group staged a brief armed mutiny.

In a statement accompanied by video showing tanks, rockets and other heavy weapons, the ministry said Wagner transferred more than 2,000 pieces of equipment and over 2,500 tonnes of ammunition.

If genuine, the handover is the most concrete sign to date that Wagner – whose fighters have waged some of the fiercest and bloodiest battles of Russia’s war in Ukraine – is pulling out of combat operations there.

It follows a deal with Vladimir Putin under which Wagner’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who had savagely criticised Russia’s defence chiefs over their conduct of the war, called off their short-lived mutiny last month.

During the June 23-24 revolt, the mercenaries took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and shot down an unspecified number of military helicopters, killing their pilots, as they advanced towards Moscow.

Meanwhile, G7 countries announced an international framework that paves the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine to boost its defences against Russia.