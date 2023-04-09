✕ Close Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations

A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, authorities said.

Ukraine‘s State Emergency service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.

It comes as hundreds of people, including the leader of Russia’s Wagner private militia group, attended the funeral of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky on Saturday.

The 40-year-old blogger, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was accorded military honours including a gun salute and an army band at the funeral at Moscow’s Troyekurovskoye cemetery.

Tatarsky died after an explosion at a cafe on the bank of the Neva River in the heart of St Petersburg. Russian reports claimed the bomb was concealed in a statuette of the blogger given to him as a gift just before the explosion.

While Russia has blamed Ukraine for Tatarsky’s death, Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the blast and instead blamed “domestic terrorism” in Russia.