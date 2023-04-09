Ukraine-Russia war – live: Two killed as Putin’s forces strike Zaporizhzhia
A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed in the blast
Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations
A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, authorities said.
Ukraine‘s State Emergency service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.
City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.
It comes as hundreds of people, including the leader of Russia’s Wagner private militia group, attended the funeral of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky on Saturday.
The 40-year-old blogger, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was accorded military honours including a gun salute and an army band at the funeral at Moscow’s Troyekurovskoye cemetery.
Tatarsky died after an explosion at a cafe on the bank of the Neva River in the heart of St Petersburg. Russian reports claimed the bomb was concealed in a statuette of the blogger given to him as a gift just before the explosion.
While Russia has blamed Ukraine for Tatarsky’s death, Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the blast and instead blamed “domestic terrorism” in Russia.
Two killed after Russian forces strike residential building in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian authorities say
A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, authorities said.
Ukraine‘s State Emergency service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.
City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.
“The cursed Russian terrorists attacked Zaporizhzhia again and lost human lives,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
The strike was the latest in a series of recent attacks on civilian targets in the region as Moscow’s full-scale invasion drags into its second year.
Ukraine children back home after alleged deportation
More than 30 children were reunited with their families in Ukraine this weekend after a long operation to bring them back home from Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea, where they had been taken from areas occupied by Russian forces during the war.
In videos of the reunion, mothers can be seen hugging their sons and daughters as they crossed the border from Belarus into Ukraine.
According to Reuters, Kyiv estimates nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since Moscow invaded in February last year, in what it condemns as illegal deportations.
Moscow, which control chunks of Ukraine’s east and south, denies abducting children and says they have been transported away for their own safety.
Russia likely to blame for documents leak, says US
Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind the leak of several classified US military documents posted on social media that offer a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, three US officials told Reuters.
The documents appear to have been altered to lower the number of casualties suffered by Russian forces, the US officials said, adding their assessments were informal and separate from the investigation into the leak itself.
The Kremlin and Russia’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The US Justice Department said late on Friday it was in touch with the Defense Department and began a probe into the leak. It declined further comment.
The leader of Russia's Wagner private militia group Yevgeny Prigozhin attended Vladlen Tatarsky’s funeral on Saturday.
Russian investigators inspect the blasted ‘Street bar’ cafe
Moment ‘female assassin delivers bomb hidden in gift’ that killed pro-Putin blogger
A woman has been arrested after pro-Putin military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a cafe blast in St Petersburg.
The 40-year-old blogger died while leading a discussion at the cafe on the banks of the Neva River. Russian reports claimed the bomb was concealed in a statuette of the blogger given to him as a gift just before the explosion.
CCTV footage has been released which appears to show a woman carrying a box walking towards the ‘Street Bar’ cafe in Russia where the blogger was killed.
The seconds-long clip sees the blonde-haired woman, wearing a long brown coat and heeled ankle boots, enter through the glass doors at the front of the establishment. Her face is not shown.
Emily Atkinson reports.
Moment ‘female assassin delivers bomb hidden in gift’ that killed pro-Putin blogger
Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, died after being given a statuette thought to contain a bomb
Hundreds attend Moscow funeral of pro-war blogger
Hundreds of mourners, including the leader of Russia’s Wagner private militia group, attended the funeral on Saturday of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, who was killed on 2 April in a cafe bomb blast that Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.
The 40-year-old blogger, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was accorded military honours including a gun salute and an army band at the funeral at Moscow’s Troyekurovskoye cemetery due to his past participation in military operations in eastern Ukraine alongside Moscow-backed separatists battling Kyiv’s forces.
Crucified Filipino carpenter prays for end to war in Ukraine
Eight Filipinos were nailed to crosses to reenact Jesus Christ’s suffering in a bloody Good Friday tradition, including a carpenter, who was crucified for the 34th time with a prayer for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to end because it has made poor people like him more desperate. The real-life crucifixions in the farming village of San Pedro Cutud in Pampanga province north of Manila resumed after a three-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. About a dozen villagers registered but only eight people showed up, including 62-year-old carpenter and sign painter Ruben Enaje, who screamed as he was nailed to a wooden cross with a large crowd watching in the scorching summer heat. In a news conference shortly after his crucifixion, Enaje said he prayed for the eradication of the COVID-19 virus and the end of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has contributed to gas and food prices soaring worldwide.
Ukraine can export electricity again, says minister
Ukraine can now resume exporting electricity after a six-month gap, given the success of repairs carried out after repeated Russian attacks, energy minister Herman Halushchenko said.
Last October, Ukraine halted exports of electricity to the European Union – its main export market for energy since the war began – following Russia strikes on energy infrastructure.
“The most difficult winter has passed,” Halushchenko said in a statement on the ministry’s website, noting that the system had been working normally for almost two months.
On Saturday, the British Ministry of Defence said Russia’s intense campaign of bombing Ukrainian power stations and generators had “likely failed” and attacks had subsided in the past few weeks.
Pope condemns ‘icy winds of war’ on eve of Easter
Pope Francis led the world’s Roman Catholics into Easter at a Saturday night vigil Mass in St Peter’s Basilica, decrying the “icy winds of war” and other injustices.
Francis has called for an end to all wars, and since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, 2022, he has repeatedly referred to Ukraine and its people as being “martyred”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies