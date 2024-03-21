✕ Close Putin Attends Concert In Moscow On Anniversary Of Crimea’s Annexation

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv is under attack from Russian missiles this morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

The city’s air defence units were engaged in repelling the attack, with missile debris falling in various different parts of the capital and leading to multiple fires, he added.

The attack on Kyiv comes a day after a Russian missile hit an industrial area in Ukraine’s northern city of Kharkiv, killing five.

Later today European Union leaders are scheduled to meet in Brussels to discuss the use of billions of euros in profits from frozen Russian financial assets to buy arms for Ukraine as they try to bolster Kyiv in its fight against Moscow’s invasion.

The bloc’s 27 national leaders, joined by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky via video link, will also debate how Europe can do more to defend itself and boost its arms industry, reflecting fears that the US may not be such a staunch protector of Europe in future.

Yesterday, Mr Zelensky condemned Russia‘s “constant” attacks on Ukraine‘s northeastern region of Sumy as he claimed almost 200 bombs have been dropped over the area this month alone.