Ukraine-Russia war live: Kyiv under missile attack from Putin’s forces, says mayor
Falling missile debris triggers fires and damages buildings in multiple parts of Ukrainian capital
Ukraine’s capital Kyiv is under attack from Russian missiles this morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.
The city’s air defence units were engaged in repelling the attack, with missile debris falling in various different parts of the capital and leading to multiple fires, he added.
The attack on Kyiv comes a day after a Russian missile hit an industrial area in Ukraine’s northern city of Kharkiv, killing five.
Later today European Union leaders are scheduled to meet in Brussels to discuss the use of billions of euros in profits from frozen Russian financial assets to buy arms for Ukraine as they try to bolster Kyiv in its fight against Moscow’s invasion.
The bloc’s 27 national leaders, joined by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky via video link, will also debate how Europe can do more to defend itself and boost its arms industry, reflecting fears that the US may not be such a staunch protector of Europe in future.
Yesterday, Mr Zelensky condemned Russia‘s “constant” attacks on Ukraine‘s northeastern region of Sumy as he claimed almost 200 bombs have been dropped over the area this month alone.
A Russian border region reels from sustained Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes
A Russian border region being pounded by Ukrainian shelling and drones is expanding its closure of schools and colleges amid a major evacuation plan, authorities announced on Wednesday, as Kyiv’s forces extend their campaign of long-range strikes that aim to put the Kremlin under pressure.
Ukraine lacks ammunition supplies along the 1,000km front line due to a shortfall in promised Western supplies, which is one of the main factors forcing its army to take a more defensive stance. But at the same time, it is attacking oil facilities deep inside Russia and seeking to unnerve Russia’s border regions.
Some Belgorod schools near the border will close early ahead of school holidays, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced, after Ukraine shelling continued to cause deaths and injuries among the local population.
Report:
In pictures: Aftermath of Russian missile attack on Kyiv
ICYMI: With unsold grain piled high, a Polish farmer faces an uncertain future as war in Ukraine grinds on
Piotr Korycki picks up a handful of wheat and watches as the yellow grains run through his fingers.
All around him, grain is piled high in a warehouse on his farm north of the Polish capital: hundreds of tons of wheat, rye and corn left over from last year’s harvest that he is unable to sell for a profit.
Eight injured in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv this morning injuring eight people and damaging residential buildings and industrial facilities, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Mr Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that air defence units were repelling the attack. He said missile debris fell in different parts of the city.
“There are already eight injured as the result of the enemy’s attack,” Mr Klitschko said.
Emergency workers rushed to sites in different parts of the capital and were extinguishing several fires, he said.
IOC spokesperson says Russia has reached ‘new low’ with Thomas Bach comments
The International Olympic Committee says Russia has reached a “new low” following “extremely aggressive” comments made towards the ruling body and its president Thomas Bach.
On Tuesday, the IOC ruled that athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be able to participate in the opening ceremony of this summer’s Paris Olympics.
The IOC also criticised Russia’s plan to stage a ‘Summer Friendship Games’ in the cities of Moscow and Ekaterinburg in September, rivalling Paris 2024, and urged sports and governments to boycott the event.
The reaction of Kremlin spokespeople and several Russian political commentators has been denounced by Mr Bach, who said in a press conference call on Wednesday: “There are more quotes coming from Russia which are extremely aggressive.
“Since some of them are very personal, I would like to ask (IOC spokesperson) Mark Adams to answer.”
Mr Adams said: “We have seen some very aggressive statements out of Russia today. One comment goes beyond that.
“Linking the president, his nationality and the Holocaust is unacceptable and reaches a new low.”
Following the military invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia, as well as Belarus, have been banned from the Olympics but athletes from those countries who have qualified for Paris can compete as neutrals.
“Everybody who is following the rules is welcome in the Olympic movement,” Mr Bach added. “From the moment the Russian Olympic Committee follows the rules, they are welcome, so the ball is in their court at this moment.”
ICYMI: IOC calls Russia’s Friendship Games ‘a cynical attempt to politicise sport’
The International Olympic Committee has urged a boycott of Russia’s planned ‘Friendship Games’, labelling the event a “cynical attempt” by the country to “politicise sport”.
Russia intends to stage the ‘Summer Friendship Games’ in the cities of Moscow and Ekaterinburg in September this year, just a few weeks after the Paris Olympics, and a winter event in Sochi in 2026.
Residential building in Kyiv hit by missile debris - mayor
Debris from a downed Russian missile hit a residential building in Kyiv this morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
He also said an apartment in another part of the city was on fire, and debris landed in a number of non-residential locations.
Kyiv is under Russian missile attack, says mayor
Ukraine’s capital Kyiv is under attack from Russian missiles this morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Mr Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that air defence units were engaged in repelling the attack. He said missile debris had fallen in different parts of the city.
Eyes on Victor Orban over arms proposal
Much attention of the EU meeting will focus on the reaction of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, who maintains closer ties to Moscow than other EU leaders and opposes sending arms to Ukraine.
The proposal also raises questions for neutral or militarily non-aligned countries such as Malta, Austria and Ireland.
No final decision is expected at the summit. But leaders will indicate how the EU should proceed with the proposal.
A draft summit declaration said leaders “reviewed progress” on using the revenues “for the benefit of Ukraine, including possibly for funding military support” and asks EU bodies to “take work forward”.
It invites officials to scrutinise a European Commission plan to boost Europe’s arms industry by incentivising EU countries to buy European, and club together on joint projects.
The leaders are expected to discuss the vexed question of how greater defence spending should be financed.
French president Emmanuel Macron and others have embraced a proposal by Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas for European defence bonds. But other countries, including fiscally cautious Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Sweden, are sceptical.
On the war in Gaza, diplomats have been struggling to find a balance in the text that satisfies close allies of Israel such as Hungary, the Czech Republic and Austria as well as strong advocates of Palestinians such as Spain, Ireland and Belgium.
“The text we have now is a fragile vase. I hope this fragile construct will stay,” said a senior EU diplomat.
EU leaders to discuss using profits from Russian assets to arm Ukraine
European Union leaders will discuss a plan to use billions of euros in profits from frozen Russian financial assets to buy arms for Ukraine as they try to bolster Kyiv in its fight against Moscow’s invasion.
The bloc’s 27 national leaders will also debate how Europe can do more to defend itself and boost its arms industry, reflecting fears that Russia may not stop at Ukraine and the US may not be such a staunch protector of Europe in future.
In a two-day summit in Brussels due to start at 12pm today, they will also tackle topics as diverse as the war in Gaza, the prospect of opening EU membership talks with Bosnia and farmers’ protests.
But Ukraine will top the agenda, with president Volodymyr Zelensky joining the leaders via video link.
EU leaders have voiced increasing alarm about the state of the war in recent weeks, with ammunition-starved Ukrainian forces struggling to hold back Russian troops and a $60bn military aid package for Kyiv stuck in the US Congress.
“Into the third year of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, we face a pivotal moment,” Charles Michel, president of the European Council of EU leaders, wrote in his invitation letter for the summit.
“Urgency, intensity and unwavering determination are imperative.”
