Russian and Chinese naval forces have begun joint military exercises at a port in southern China, despite growing criticism from Nato that Beijing is acting as a “decisive enabler” of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The opening ceremony of the drills was held in Zhanjiang city, with the two countries’ forces expected to carry out various battle simulation and tactical coordination exercises.
It comes after China staged joint drills close to the border of Nato member Poland with Belarus, a close Russia ally that helped enable Putin’s invasion. China’s defence ministry claims its drills have nothing to do with the wider international security landscape.
It comes as British military intelligence said Russia lost more than 70,000 troops in the past two months in its bid to capture Kharkiv.
Average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine, throughout May and June 2024 increased to conflict highs of 1,262 and 1,163 respectively, the British MoD said on Friday.
On the war’s frontline, Russian officials claimed to have captured the eastern Ukrainian village of Urozhaine in Donetsk, though there was no immediate confirmation from Kyiv.
Russian forces say they control Ukraine’s Urozhaine village in Donetsk
Russian forces claim they have taken control of Urozhaine village in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region even as Ukraine’s military said fighting was still underway.
"As a result of successful actions, the ‘east’ group of forces has taken control of the locality of Urozhaine in Donetsk region...and are carrying out mopping-up and demining operations," the Russian defence ministry said on its official Telegram channel.
According to the Ukrainian bloggers, Kyiv’s forces had relinquished control of the village, southwest of the Russian-held city of Donetsk. Ukraine‘s military said fighting was still going on in the area.
The General Staff of Ukraine‘s armed forces, in yesterday morning’s report, said only that Russia had launched 18 attacks on Urozhaine and other nearby localities. It made no mention of the village in a late afternoon report.
The village came under Russian control early in the February 2022 invasion, but Ukraine retook the settlement near the Mokri Yaly river in July 2023.
Putin lost more than 70,000 troops in just 60 days, says British intelligence
Russia lost more than 70,000 troops in the past two months in its bid to capture Kharkiv, according to the latest estimates from the MoD.
British intelligence suggests average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine throughout May and June 2024 increased to conflict highs of 1,262 and 1,163 respectively, the MoD said on Friday.
“In total, Russia likely lost (killed and wounded) in excess of 70,000 personnel over the past two months,” the MoD said. The losses for Vladimir Putin’s troops coincide with Russian attempts to open up a new front along the battlefield in the Kharkiv region.
It added that Russia’s casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day over the next two months as Russia continues to try to overmatch Ukrainian positions with mass.
“The uptick in losses reflects Russia’s opening of the new front in the Kharkiv region, while maintaining the same rate of offensive operations along the remainder of the front,” the MoD said in its assessment.
Volodymyr Zelensky said last month that the ratio of losses in Kharkiv has been one Ukrainian soldier to six Russians.
Sino-Russian naval drills begin today despite Nato backlash
The naval forces of China and Russia have begun joint military exercises at a port in southern China despite mounting criticism of Beijing from Nato, which accused the Asian giant of acting as a “decisive enabler” of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The opening ceremony of the drills was held in Zhanjiang city, with the two countries’ forces expected to carry out various battle simulation and tactical coordination exercises.
They are aimed at demonstrating the capabilities of the navies in addressing security threats and preserving peace and stability globally and regionally, state broadcaster CCTV reported Saturday, adding it would include anti-missile exercises, sea strikes and air defence.
China’s defence ministry claims its drills have nothing to do with the wider international security landscape.
The ministry added that the two naval forces recently jointly patrolled the western and northern Pacific Ocean. The drills come after China staged joint drills close to the border of Nato member Poland with Belarus, a close Russia ally that helped enable Putin’s invasion.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Monday, 15 July.
