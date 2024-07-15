✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Russian and Chinese naval forces have begun joint military exercises at a port in southern China, despite growing criticism from Nato that Beijing is acting as a “decisive enabler” of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The opening ceremony of the drills was held in Zhanjiang city, with the two countries’ forces expected to carry out various battle simulation and tactical coordination exercises.

It comes after China staged joint drills close to the border of Nato member Poland with Belarus, a close Russia ally that helped enable Putin’s invasion. China’s defence ministry claims its drills have nothing to do with the wider international security landscape.

It comes as British military intelligence said Russia lost more than 70,000 troops in the past two months in its bid to capture Kharkiv.

Average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine, throughout May and June 2024 increased to conflict highs of 1,262 and 1,163 respectively, the British MoD said on Friday.

On the war’s frontline, Russian officials claimed to have captured the eastern Ukrainian village of Urozhaine in Donetsk, though there was no immediate confirmation from Kyiv.