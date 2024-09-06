Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1725595719

Ukraine-Russia war latest: UK pledges missiles worth £162m as Kyiv appoints new foreign minister

Ukraine names Andrii Sybiha the new foreign minister as Zelensky says he wants the government to be ‘more active’

Alexander Butler,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 06 September 2024 05:08
Russian fighter jet downed over eastern Ukraine as oil depot set ablaze

The British government has pledged to send 650 lightweight multi-role missiles worth £162m to Ukraine to protect the country from Russian drones and bombing.

“This new commitment will give an important boost to Ukraine’s air defences,” said British defence minister John Healey as he attended the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, an ad-hoc coalition of some 50 nations, at a US air base in Germany.

Meanwhile, nine new ministers have been appointed by Ukraine’s parliament in the biggest government reshuffle since the Russian invasion.

The shake-up includes new foreign minister Andrii Sybiha, who replaces Dmytro Kuleba, one of the country’s most recognisable faces to Western officials, following his resignation on Wednesday.

Oleksiy Kuleba, a former deputy head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, was named deputy prime minister in charge of reconstruction, regions and infrastructure.

The reshuffle took place ahead of Mr Zelensky’s planned visit to the US this month where he hopes to present a “victory plan” to US president Joe Biden. On Thursday, the Ukrainian president said he wanted the government to be “more active” in dealing with allies and investors.

1725595200

Father sole survivor in one of the deadliest attacks of war

A father has lost his entire family after his house was destroyed during Russia’s attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Yaroslav Bazylevych’s wife Eugenia and the couple’s three daughters, Yarya, 21, Daria, 18 and Emilia, seven, were all killed on Wednesday morning.

The attack led Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi to accuse Russia of “eliminating Ukrainians by (killing off) entire families”.

Ukrainian emergency services said his daughters – Daryna, 18, her sisters Yaryna, 21, and Emilia, 7, and their 43-year-old mother Yevhenia were killed while sheltering in the staircase of their residential building.

Yaroslav Bazylevych’s wife Eugenia and the couple’s three daughters, Yarya, 21, Daria, 18 and Emilia, seven, were all killed on Wednesday morning
Yaroslav Bazylevych’s wife Eugenia and the couple’s three daughters, Yarya, 21, Daria, 18 and Emilia, seven, were all killed on Wednesday morning (AFP/Getty)
Alexander Butler6 September 2024 05:00
1725593439

Zelensky to visit US air base in Germany today - report

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will likely visit the US air base in western Germany today to request increased Western military support, according to German magazine Der Spiegel.

Ukraine’s allies face renewed calls from Mr Zelensky for additional air defences and loosened restrictions on how far into Russia Ukraine can fire American-provided munitions.

“Air defence systems and missiles are needed in Ukraine, not in a warehouse somewhere,” Mr Zelensky said this week. “Long-range strikes that can protect us from Russian terror are needed now.”

Top US military leaders, including defence secretary Lloyd Austin, will be in Germany to discuss Ukraine’s wartime needs after Russia conducted one of its deadliest airstrikes in the conflict and Ukraine continued its offensive in Russia’s Kursk region.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar6 September 2024 04:30
1725592058

UK to send 650 air defence missiles worth £162m to Ukraine

The British government will send 650 lightweight multi-role missiles worth £162m to help protect the country from Russian drones and bombing.

The new supply of missiles was announced as British defence minister John Healey attended the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, an ad-hoc coalition of some 50 nations, at a US air base in Germany.

“This new commitment will give an important boost to Ukraine’s air defences,” Mr Healey said.

The Ministry of Defence said the missiles made by Thales have a range of more than 6km and can be fired from a variety of platforms on land, sea and air.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar6 September 2024 04:07
1725591600

Belarus downs Russian drones in a first – reports

In what appears to be the first incident of its kind, the Belarus Air Force has shot down two attack drones launched by its ally Russia – suggesting they had flown off course, a monitoring group claimed.

Belaruski Hajun, a monitoring group in Minsk, said multiple Belarusian fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the drones near the city of Gomel around 1.30am local time. Gomel lies within about 30km of the Ukraine-Belarus border.

This is the first reported incident involving Belarusian Air Force plane successfully downing Russian drones meant for Ukraine.

A third Russian attack drone was also downed around 2.30am in Belarusian air space, the group said but shared no additional information.

Russia launched another large-scale drone attack on Ukraine overnight, targeting multiple regions of the country, Ukraine’s Air Force said.

Alexander Butler6 September 2024 04:00
1725588000

I’ve always dreamed of crossing the Russian border on a Ukrainian tank – now I’ve done it

How it felt to cross the Russian border on a Ukrainian tank

In a career which has spanned four decades, journalist Askold Krushelnycky has seen first-hand the brutality of the Russian regime. But as Ukraine establishes a foothold in Kursk, could the tide finally be turning?

Alexander Butler6 September 2024 03:00
1725584400

Mapped: Ukraine’s incursion into the Russian Kursk region explained

Alexander Butler6 September 2024 02:00
1725580800

Revealed: Ukraine’s plan to force Putin to retreat in shame

Revealed: Ukraine’s plan to force Putin to retreat in shame

Exclusive: Ukraine’s top adviser to president Volodymyr Zelensky tells Tom Watling that Western partners knew about their incursion into the Russian Kursk region and details why Moscow must be bullied into a peace negotiation

Alexander Butler6 September 2024 01:00
1725573656

The Russian glide bombs changing the face of the war in Ukraine

The Russian glide bombs changing the face of the war in Ukraine

Winged explosives weighing up to 1,500 kilograms – and nicknamed the ‘building destroyer’ – have had a devastating impact wherever they have been used, writes Tom Watling. Kyiv is battling them as best it can but needs Western allies to step up and provide more weapons, air defences and ammunition

Alexander Butler5 September 2024 23:00
1725570056

Ukraine names new foreign minister, two deputy PMs in cabinet overhaul

Ukrainian lawmakers voted on Thursday to appoint a new foreign minister and two new deputy prime ministers, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy carries out his biggest government shakeup since Russia’s Feb. 2022 invasion.

Andrii Sybiha, 49, an experienced diplomat who does not have a prominent public profile, takes the reins of the foreign ministry, replacing Dmytro Kuleba, who has been one of the best known public faces of Ukraine in the West in recent years.

The new foreign ministry leadership is not expected to affect policy significantly; Zelenskiy and his office have taken the leading role in foreign affairs during the war with Russia.

The Ukrainian leader, who travels to the United States this month and hopes to present a “victory plan” to President Joe Biden, has said that Ukraine needs “new energy” and that this autumn will be important for Ukraine in the war.

Dmytro Razumkov, an opposition lawmaker, predicted the new appointments would change little, saying most decisions were made in Zelenskiy’s office, which was conferred considerable new emergency powers under wartime martial law.

Alexander Butler5 September 2024 22:00
1725566456

Ukraine has achieved a lot in Kursk offensive, Nato says

Ukraine has achieved a lot in its Kursk offensive into Russia but it’s hard to say how the situation will develop next, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Oslo on Thursday.

“Only the Ukrainians can make the difficult choices that are needed, such as where to deploy their forces and what type of warfare is appropriate in this situation,” Stoltenberg said.

Russian forces are advancing in the east of Ukraine while Ukrainian troops have made a bold incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, where it on 6 August launched the biggest foreign attack on Russia since World War Two.

Mr Stoltenberg said Ukraine has the right to self-defence, including with long-range missiles that can reach military targets on Russian territory.

Ukraine has achieved a lot in its Kursk offensive, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg claimed
Ukraine has achieved a lot in its Kursk offensive, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg claimed (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Alexander Butler5 September 2024 21:00

