Ukraine has targeted a Russian navy ship in the Black Sea using a barrage of sea drones, according to Russia. Another 11 drones were shot down by Russian air defences over Crimea, Moscow said.

If confirmed it would mean a second day of major operations by Ukraine against Russian military targets in occupied Crimea.

Russia suspended traffic on Thursday morning on the bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland, a move it has typically taken in the past due to incoming attacks by Ukraine.

Yesterday Ukraine launched its largest attack on the Crimean port city of Sevastopol since the start of the war, with military sources saying British Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used.

Elsewhere, NATO member Romania has found new fragments of a drone deemed similar to those used by the Russian army near its border with war-torn Ukraine, in the third such finding in a week, defence officials said.