Ukraine-Russia war – live: Russian ship in Black Sea ‘targeted in sea drone attack’
Another 11 hostile drones shot down over Crimea in early morning raid
Ukraine has targeted a Russian navy ship in the Black Sea using a barrage of sea drones, according to Russia.
Another 11 drones were shot down by Russian air defences over Crimea, Moscow said.
If confirmed it would mean a second day of major operations by Ukraine against Russian military targets in occupied Crimea.
Russia suspended traffic on Thursday morning on the bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland, a move it has typically taken in the past due to incoming attacks by Ukraine.
Yesterday Ukraine launched its largest attack on the Crimean port city of Sevastopol since the start of the war, with military sources saying British Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used.
A Russian submarine and landing ship were hit in the attack, a Ukrainian spy agency official said, without comments on “the means (used) for the strike”.
Russian influence over Ukraine energy supply ‘severely diminished’
Russia’s influence over Ukraine’s energy supply is “severely diminished” as a major nuclear company continues to diversify its fuel sources, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.
Nuclear supplies Ukraine with half of its electricity and Energoatom’s success in sourcing and installing Western fuel “is a major waypoint in Ukraine’s long-term decoupling from Russia,” the MoD said in a statement.
The MoD said: “On 10 September 2023, Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear power plant operator, announced it had a successfully refuelled a reactor at its Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) using Western-produced nuclear fuel assemblies.
“All of Ukraine’s NPPs have reactors based on Soviet designs and until February 2022 it relied on Russia for nuclear fuel. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has accelerated plans to diversify its supply.
“With nuclear energy supplying approximately half of Ukraine’s electricity, Energoatom’s success in sourcing and installing Western fuel is a major waypoint in Ukraine’s long-term decoupling from Russia whose influence over Ukraine’s energy supply is severely diminished.”
Russia says 11 drones destroyed over Crimea - RIA
Russian air defences destroyed 11 hostile drones over Crimea on Thursday morning, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying.
Ukraine says 17 drones destroyed in overnight attack
Ukraine said it downed 17 out of 22 Russian drones attacking its territory overnight in the country’s south, centre and north.
“On the night of September 14, 2023, from 9pm to 2.30am, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with several groups of Shahed-136/131 type (drones) from three directions,” Ukraine‘s air force said in a post on Telegram.
Russia has increasingly turned to the Shahed, a cheap Iranian kamikaze drone, which is more expendable and can confuse air defences with its smaller size and low speed after initially planning to gut Ukraine with missiles.
Ukrainian sea drones attack Russian ship in Black Sea
At least five Ukrainian sea drones attacked a Russian navy ship in the Black Sea today and were destroyed, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying.
Another 11 hostile drones were destroyed over Crimea this morning by Russian air defences, Russia’s defence ministry said.
This comes just 24 hours after Ukraine fired 10 cruise missiles on Crimea’s Sevastopol city, damaging Russian warship and submarine.
‘Biggest attack’ on Sevastopol since Putin’ invasion last year
Ukraine damaged two Russian naval vessels and struck port infrastructure in yesterday’s strike on Crimean city of Sevastopol, in what appeared to be the biggest attack of the war on the home of the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet.
Retired Ukrainian navy captain Andriy Ryzhenko said: “It really is the biggest attack on Sevastopol since the beginning of the war.”
He said Ukraine may have used domestically made Neptune anti-ship missiles that had been modified to work against ground targets. British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles were another possibility, he said.
Sky News cited military sources as saying Storm Shadows were used in the attack, and similar claims have been made by Russian military bloggers.
Sevastopol is home to the Black Sea Fleet which the Kremlin uses to project power into the Middle East and Mediterranean and – during the war in Ukraine – to impose a de facto blockade on Ukraine’s seaborne food exports via the Turkish straits.
Zelensky’s discreet ‘thanks’ to pilots after Sevastopol attack
Volodymyr Zelensky said he is “especially” grateful to Ukraine’s pilots in his nightly address. Earlier in the day, Russian-backed officials blamed Ukraine for a missile attack on Sevastopol in Crimea.
“One more thing. As always, I want to thank our warriors. Today, I am especially grateful to our pilots. Well done, guys! We are all proud of you,” Mr Zelensky said.
Ukraine said it struck Russian naval targets and port infrastructure early yesterday in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, in what appeared to be the biggest attack of the war on the home of the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet.
A Ukrainian intelligence official said a large vessel and a submarine struck in the attack were so badly damaged as to be likely beyond repair.
The strike on Crimea, seized and illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, was confirmed by Moscow. It highlighted Kyiv’s growing missile capabilities as Russia continues to bombard Ukraine from afar with long-range missiles and assault drones.
Drones downed in Russia’s Bryansk and Belgorod
Russian anti-aircraft units downed drones overnight in two regions of southern Russia, Bryansk and Belgorod, the Russian military and news agencies reported today.
At least five drones had been downed over Bryansk region and one over Belgorod region. No casualties or damage were reported. Both regions border Ukraine, Russian news agencies, quoting local officials and the defence ministry, said.
Car traffic suspended on Crimea bridge -RIA
Traffic has been suspended on the bridge connecting the Crimea peninsula to mainland Russia, the RIA news agency reported today.
No reasons have been given for halting the traffic, it said.
A day earlier, the major Crimean naval city Sevastopol came under heavy missile attack from Ukraine, injuring dozens.
US says Putin is ‘scraping the bottom of the barrel'
Kim and Putin met together with their delegations and later one-on-one, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. After the talks, there was an official lunch for Kim, Russian state media reported.
Putin told Russian state TV that Kim will visit two more cities in the Far East on his own after the summit, flying to Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where he will visit an aircraft plant, and then go to Vladivostok to view Russia’s Pacific Fleet, a university and other facilities.
Russia and North Korea have “lots of interesting projects” in spheres like transportation and agriculture, Putin said. Moscow is providing its neighbor with humanitarian aid, but there also are opportunities for “working as equals,” he added.
He dodged the issue, however, of military cooperation, saying only that Russia is abiding by the sanctions prohibiting procuring weapons from Pyongyang. “There are certain restrictions, Russia is following all of them. There are things we can talk about, we’re discussing, thinking. Russia is a self-sufficient country, but there are things we can bring attention to, we’re discussing them,” he said.
James O’Brien, head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the U.S. State Department, said Russia was “scraping the bottom of the barrel looking for help because it’s having trouble sustaining its military.”
A deal between the countries would violate existing sanctions, O’Brien said, and would trigger the U.S. try to identify the individuals and the financial mechanisms used to “at least limit their ability to be effective.”
North Korea’s aging weapons could give Moscow a boost
North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, analysts say.
Washington has accused North Korea of providing Russia with arms, including selling artillery shells to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Russian and North Korean officials deny such claims.
But either buying arms from or providing rocket technology to North Korea would violate international sanctions that Russia has previously supported.
It would both underscore and deepen Russia’s isolation in the 18 months after its invasion of Ukraine drew increasing sanctions that have cut off Moscow’s economy from global markets and shrunk the circle of world leaders willing to meet with Putin.
Moscow’s priority is success in Ukraine, “and it would do pretty much anything in order to achieve that.” said James Nixey, director of Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House, a London-based think-tank.
“Russia possibly wants to settle in for a longer war, but it can’t meet the necessary industrial capacity,” he said. In return, Pyongyang is likely to get food and missile technology from Moscow, “a relatively easy gift” for the Kremlin, Nixey said.
As the leaders toured a Soyuz-2 rocket launch facility on Wednesday, Kim peppered a Russian space official with questions.
