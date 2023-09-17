Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s forces suffer ‘significant losses’ as Kyiv vows more drone strikes
Ukraine forces claims Andriivka, near the now-symbolic city of Bakhmut, as it looks to push Russia back
Russia’s war in Ukraine
Ukraine has claimed fresh success in its counteroffensive against Vladimir Putin’s forces, with the recapture of another village – a liberation that the army says is “key to success in all further directions”.
The announcement by the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said that Russian forces had faced “significant losses” in the battle. The village of Andriivka is about 10 kilometres south of the Donetsk town of Bakhmut, which Russia captured in May after some of the bloodiest fighting of the war.
Meanwhile, Britain’s most senior military officer said Ukraine had taken the initiative over Russia, even if gains are gradual. Sir Tony Radakin said: “In the north they are holding and fixing Russian forces there and in the south they are making progress between 10 and 20km.”
His comments came as Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the destruction of a Russian air defence system in the annexed Crimea peninsula, as a Ukrainian minister vowed that “there will be more drones, more attacks, and fewer Russian ships”.
Two cargo boats arrive in Ukraine
Two cargo boats arrived in Ukraine on Saturday, Ukrainian port authorities said, the first ships to use a temporary corridor to sail into Black Sea ports and load grain for African and Asian markets.
Ukraine last month announced a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea to release ships trapped in its ports since the start of the war in February 2022 and to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain.
Five vessels have so far left the port of Odesa, using the corridor which hugs the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria.
Ukraine, a leading global food producer and exporter, also wants to use the corridor for its food exports. The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, in a post on Facebook, said the bulk carriers “Resilient Africa” and “Aroyat” had arrived in the port of Chernomorsk.
Russia says it thwarted Ukraine drone attack
Russia’s air forces thwarted a Ukrainian attack on Crimea this morning, destroying at least six drones that were targeting the peninsula from different directions, the Russian defence ministry said.
Two drones were destroyed at 1.15am (local time) off the western coast of Crimea and four more half an hour later off the northwestern and eastern coasts, the ministry said on Telegram.
The reports come after a series of strikes this week on Russian military targets on the Crimean Peninsula, seen as Kyiv’s increased attempts to break down Russia’s war efforts.
Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in a broadly condemned move in 2014.
Ukraine releases footage of assault on Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine released footage on Saturday (16 September) of troops moving through a war-ravaged settlement in the Donetsk Oblast after Kyiv announced its recapture.
Video published by Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade showed troops moving through rubble in Andriivka, 6 miles (10km) south of the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut after three months of intense fighting.
The clip also shows soldiers taking cover behind a broken wall amid mortar fire.
It comes after Ukraine announced a tactical victory in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, taking back the village of Robotyne in late August.
UK’s top agenda at UN General Assembly: Ukraine, AI and sustainable development
The world must recommit to the United Nations’ sustainable development goals if the ambitious targets are to be met, UK ministers and diplomats will urge at a UN summit next week.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of snubbing the gathering in New York, blaming diary pressures for his absence and instead sending a team headed by his deputy Oliver Dowden.
He is not the only world leader expected to miss the summit, which is set to see discussions on the war in Ukraine, artificial intelligence and the threat of climate change.
More here.
UK’s top agenda at UN meet: Ukraine, AI and sustainable development
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is not attending UN General Assembly next week
Unesco adds locations in Ukraine on its list of historic sites in danger
The UN’s World Heritage Committee has placed two major historical sites in Ukraine on its list of such sites that it considers to be in danger.
The iconic Saint Sophia Cathedral in the capital, Kyiv, and the medieval centre of the western city of Lviv, are Unesco World Heritage Sites central to Ukraine’s culture and history.
The decision announced on Friday to put those two on the body’s list of sites “in danger” has no enforcement mechanism, but could help deter Russian attacks.
More here.
Unesco adds monuments in war-ravaged Ukraine on its list of historic sites in danger
Unesco has placed Saint Sophia Cathedral and Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on its list
From earlier: Body found in search for missing ex-British soldier fighting in Ukraine
A body has been found in the search for a former British soldier who went missing while fighting in Ukraine.
Ex-paratrooper Daniel Burke, 36, of south Manchester, was reported missing by his family on 16 August after he had travelled to join the fighting in 2022.
Greater Manchester Police said on Saturday that officers were working with Mr Burke’s family and the Ukrainian authorities to identify the body found and to bring him back to the UK.
Five killed in Donetsk, says Russia
Five civilians were killed and one wounded as a result of intense Ukrainian shelling of the Donetsk region, a Russian-installed official said.
The five were killed yesterday in the Kirov and Kuibyshevskyi districts and a woman was injured in Svetlodarsk, said Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the region.
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported heavy fighting and partial success of its forces as part of Ukraine’s counteroffensive to reclaim land occupied by Russia in its 19-month invasion.
Battle for Andriivka
Ukraine’s ministry of defence has claimed that its forces have taken back the village of Andriivka in Bakhmut region.
“The unwelcome «guests» in Andriivka are being removed by the 3rd Assault Brigade,” the account tweeted on Saturday night.
However, these facts were disputed by the Russian side.
Earlier on Saturday, the account of fighting by Russia's defence ministry said its troops were still holding at least two key villages south of Bakhmut, known in Russia by its Soviet-era name, Artyomovsk.
Recap: Kim Jong-un extends trip to Russia for undisclosed period
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has extended his trip to Russia for an undisclosed period of time as he continues to be taken on tours of the facilities feeding Vladimir Putin’s war machine.
The hermit kingdom’s ruler is on his first excursion outside of North Korea since before the Covid pandemic, and appeared to revel in the opportunity to see aerial demonstrations of Russia Su-35 fighter jets on Friday, as well as getting a peek inside a cockpit.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies