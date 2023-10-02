✕ Close Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin

A top EU diplomat said that Ukraine needed more military aid and promised ongoing support during a visit to Kyiv.

This week the European Defence Agency said in response to questions from Reuters that seven EU countries had ordered ammunition under a procurement scheme to get urgently needed artillery shells to Ukraine and replenish depleted Western stocks.

Josep Borrell said, as reported by Sky: “Let’s see what will happen in the US, but from our side, we will continue supporting and increasing our support.”

“Ukrainians are fighting with all their courage and capacities,” he said. If the EU wants them to be more successful, he added, “we have to provide them with better arms, and bigger”.

Elswhere, dozens of mourners hailed Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prighozin as a “patriot” who defended Russian interests abroad.

At his grave in St Petersburg, his mother, Violetta, and his son, Pavel, laid flowers. Supporters waved the black flags of Wagner which sport a skull and the motto “Blood, Honour, Motherland, Courage”.

“He can be criticized for certain events, but he was a patriot who defended the motherland’s interests on different continents,” Wagner’s recruitment arm said in a statement on Telegram.