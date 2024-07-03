✕ Close Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

Ukraine is not ready to compromise with Russia and give up any territory illegally occupied by its forces since the invasion to end the war, a senior aide of Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Kyiv would listen to any advice on how to achieve a “just peace” in the war, he said. “But we (are) not ready to go to the compromise for the very important things and values... independence, freedom, democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty,” said Andri Yermak, the presidential chief of staff.

He was answering a question on US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s declaration that he could end the Russian war on Ukraine in one day if he is elected as the next US president.

At a CNN town hall in May 2023, he said: “They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours.”

It comes as Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban urged Mr Zelensky “to consider a quick ceasefire” during his first visit to Kyiv since the full-scale invasion.

During a press briefing in the Ukrainian capital, Mr Orban said: “I asked the president to think about whether we could approach this a little differently, to take a break, to cease fire, and then proceed with negotiations.”