Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv rejects compromise with Putin as Hungary’s Orban calls for ceasefire
Ukraine will not give up any territory to end the war, says Zelensky’s aide
Ukraine is not ready to compromise with Russia and give up any territory illegally occupied by its forces since the invasion to end the war, a senior aide of Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Kyiv would listen to any advice on how to achieve a “just peace” in the war, he said. “But we (are) not ready to go to the compromise for the very important things and values... independence, freedom, democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty,” said Andri Yermak, the presidential chief of staff.
He was answering a question on US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s declaration that he could end the Russian war on Ukraine in one day if he is elected as the next US president.
At a CNN town hall in May 2023, he said: “They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours.”
It comes as Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban urged Mr Zelensky “to consider a quick ceasefire” during his first visit to Kyiv since the full-scale invasion.
During a press briefing in the Ukrainian capital, Mr Orban said: “I asked the president to think about whether we could approach this a little differently, to take a break, to cease fire, and then proceed with negotiations.”
Russia claims 10 Ukraine-launched air drones, two sea drones downed
Russia’s defence systems destroyed 10 air drones that Ukraine launched at Russian territory, as well as two sea drones heading in the direction of the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, the Russian defence ministry said this morning.
At least five air drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region, four over the Bryansk region and one over the Moscow region, the ministry said.
Major poll says Russia-Ukraine war will end in negotiated outcome
The Russian war in Ukraine is likely to end with a negotiated outcome with Russia, as opposed to a much popular outright Ukrainian military victory, in most European nations, a major poll of 15 countries has showed.
At least 19,566 people were surveyed in 15 countries by the European Council of Foreign Relations (ECFR) thinktank in the first half of May this year.
Of these, a total of 34 per cent of Ukrainians currently say they trust the war-time president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, “a great deal”. Another 31 per cent trust him “quite a lot”, confirming that those keeping faith with their leader outnumber those who are not by two to one.
At least 58 per cent of Ukrainians foresaw a victory for Kyiv as the most likely outcome of the war, while 30 per cent said it would end in a settlement. One per cent expect Russia to emerge victorious.
This is the first time the European think tank has also polled inside Ukraine itself, where it finds support for war and victory are strong, despite talk of weakening morale.
US set to announce over $2.3bn arms package for Ukraine, Pentagon says
The US will soon announce more than $2.3bn in new security assistance for Ukraine, defence secretary Lloyd Austin said yesterday during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart at the Pentagon.
“I am proud that the United States will soon announce more than $2.3bn in new security assistance for Ukraine,” Mr Austin said just before entering a meeting with Ukrainian defence minister Rustem Umerov.
“This package, under presidential drawdown authority, will provide more air defence interceptors, anti-tank weapons and other critical munitions from the US inventories.”
Mr Austin also gave a nod to Ukraine’s aspirations to eventually join Nato, more than two years after Russia’s full-scale invasion. Referring to next week’s Nato summit in Washington, he said, “We will take steps to build a bridge to Nato membership for Ukraine.”
Ukrainian officials have been urging their allies for months to supply more air defense systems to counter frequent missile and drone attacks from Russian forces.
The US defence secretary said the latest weapons package for Ukraine would include arms such as anti-tank weapons and air defence interceptors, and would allow accelerated procurement of NASAMS and Patriot air defenxe interceptors.
Polish, German governments meet to mend ties after 6 years of reserve
Government leaders of Poland and Germany on Tuesday held wide bilateral consultations aimed at giving a new impulse to neighborly relations that sagged under Poland’s previous government, and to jointly declare responsibility for Europe’s security in turbulent times.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz traveled with 12 ministers and government members, including Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, for the meeting in Warsaw.
“We bring a very clear message: Germany and Poland are good neighbors, close partners and reliable friends. And we want to create a new dynamic for our cooperation,” Scholz told a joint news conference with Tusk.
Blinken, Zelensky’s aide discuss bringing Ukraine closer to Nato
US secretary of state Antony Blinken and the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, discussed Nato members’s intention to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.
Their meeting in Washington came before a Nato summit in the US capital next week, at which Ukraine hopes to secure more assurances from the alliance on its membership bid.
Mr Blinken has said Ukraine will become a member of Nato and that the summit will “help build a bridge” to that outcome.
“They spoke about a number of issues, including the upcoming Washington Nato Summit and allies intention to bring Ukraine closer to Nato membership and helping to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend against Russian aggression,” Mr Patel told reporters at a regular press briefing.
The two leaders also discussed efforts led by the G7 group of nations to “enhance the resiliency” of Ukraine’s energy grid, which has come under Russian attack in recent months, Mr Patel said.
Beach access restricted in Russia’s Novorossiysk after sea drones attacks
Beach access in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk will be restricted early today, the mayor of the city said, after reporting earlier that defence forces were engaged in repelling a sea drone attack.
“Until 9am (0600 GMT) on 3 July, the bay’s water will be surveyed,” mayor Andrei Kravchenko said on Telegram.
“We kindly request you to refrain from visiting beach areas, embankments and recreational areas along the water’s edge during operational activities,” he said. Earlier, Kravchenko said, without providing detail, the port was under a sea drone attack.
Russia has often accused Ukraine of attacking its port cities on the Black Sea coast and on the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula, but Russian officials often do not disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.
Kyiv has said attacks on Russia’s military, transport and energy infrastructure are in response to Moscow’s continuous attacks on Ukraine‘s territory since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
