Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin breaks silence with first public statement since Wagner mutiny
Russian president’s Kremlin-issued statement makes no mention of apparent coup attempt
Vladimir Putin has issued his first public statement since Wagner’s extraordinary mutiny was called off at the 11th hour as its mercenaries marched on Moscow, appearing to mark the most severe threat his regime has ever faced.
Despite it coming just two days after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private army seized control of Russia’s military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, the president’s first public statement since vowing to crush the mutiny was notable only for its blandness, as he hailed the opening of an international engineering forum.
Mr Putin’s statement made no mention of the armed rebellion despite the forum’s host city Tula sitting close to where Wagner mercenaries were reported to have reached days earlier in their advance upon Moscow.
Earlier on Monday, his defence minister Sergei Shoigu staged a visit to troops in his first public appearance since Mr Prigozhin demanded that he and military chief Valery Gerasimov – who the mercenary boss accused of gross incompetence and corruption – should be handed to over to “restore justice”.
Mr Putin is yet to comment on the last-ditch deal with Wagner apparently brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.
Watch in full: Putin’s first public address since apparent Wagner coup
Vladimir Putin gave his first speech since the Wagner group mutiny on Monday, 26 June, in which he did not address the weekend’s events and instead congratulating young engineers at a forum.
“It is symbolic that the forum is taking place on Tula soil, which has always been famous for its craftsmen, its dynasties of workers, engineers and arms makers,” the Russian leader said.
It comes after the head of the Russian private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called for armed mutiny on Friday, seizing a military headquarters in a southern Russian city and marching toward Moscow, before turning around on Saturday.
Watch in full: Putin’s first public address since apparent Wagner coup
Vladimir Putin gave his first speech since the Wagner group mutiny on Monday, 26 June, in which he did not address the weekend's events and instead congratulating young engineers at a forum. "It is symbolic that the forum is taking place on Tula soil, which has always been famous for its craftsmen, its dynasties of workers, engineers and arms makers," the Russian leader said. It comes after the head of the Russian private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called for armed mutiny on Friday, seizing a military headquarters in a southern Russian city and marching toward Moscow, before turning around on Saturday.
Russia checking if Western agencies were involved in mutiny
Russian intelligence services are investigating whether Western spy agencies played a role in the aborted mutiny by Wagner mercenary fighters on Saturday, the TASS news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Monday.
In an interview with Russian RT television, Lavrov said U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy had spoken to Russian representatives on Sunday and given “signals” that the United States was not involved in the mutiny, but it hoped that Russia‘s nuclear arsenal would be kept safe, TASS said.
He also quoted Tracy as saying the mutiny was Russia‘s internal affair.
Several Western leaders have said the incident shows that instability is growing in Russia as a result of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send his armed forces into Ukraine early last year.
Asked whether there was any evidence that neither Ukrainian nor Western intelligence services were involved in the mutiny, Lavrov replied:
“I work in a department that does not collect evidence about illegal actions, but we have such structures, and I assure you, they already understand this.”
Doubts over Wagner’s future have raised questions about whether it will continue its operations in African countries such as Mali and the Central African Republic, where its forces have played a big role in long-running internal conflicts.
Since the war in Ukraine undermined Russia‘s ties and trade with the West, the Kremlin has also been underlining its commitment to Africa.
Lavrov told RT that Mali and the CAR both maintained official contacts with Moscow alongside their relations with Wagner, adding: “Several hundred servicemen are working in the CAR as instructors; this work, of course, will be continued”.
Lavrov also said Ukrainian allegations that Russia plans to stage an attack involving a release of radiation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine were “nonsense”, TASS reported.
Who is Sergei Shoigu? Military commander at centre of Russia Wagner crisis
Sergei Shoigu has visited troops and appeared on television for the first time since the Wagner group stood down their mutinous challenge against Vladimir Putin but his whereabouts remains unclear.
The Russian defence minister was shown flying in a helicopter with a colleague at an unknown location in a state media-released video, in an apparent attempt to show the Russian president’s regime was untouched by Saturday’s attempted coup.
The video appeared to show Mr Shoigu taking a briefing in what appears to be part of an effort to re-establish his prominence following Saturday’s charge against him by the Wagner group, which was aborted at the 11th hour.
Who is Sergei Shoigu? Military commander at centre of Russia Wagner crisis
Defence minister shown speaking to troops and making helicopter visit
Germany offers to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania to strengthen Nato’s eastern flank
Germany is willing to send around 4,000 troops to Lithuania on a permanent basis to strengthen Nato’s eastern flank, German defence minister Boris Pistorius has said during a visit to Vilnius.
“Germany is prepared to permanently station a robust brigade in Lithuania,” Mr Pistorius said, adding that infrastructure and facilities will need to be created to accommodate the soldiers and their families.
Berlin pledged last June to have a combat brigade ready to defend Lithuania in the event of an attack, German news agency dpa reported, but have been unable to agree until now on whether they should be permanently or temporarily stationed there.
Mr Pistorius explained the German government’s decision to offer the brigade to Lithuania was not only because of Russia’s war on Ukraine, but also because of Germany’s own history. Until the end of the Cold War, Germany was the country on Nato’s eastern flank, he noted.
“We were the ones who could always rely on our Nato partners to stand by us in an emergency and to stand up and fight with us for our freedom and security in Germany,” he said, adding that now Poland and the Baltic countries are particularly exposed.
“We as the Federal Republic of Germany explicitly acknowledge our responsibility and our obligation as a Nato member state, as the largest economy in Europe, to stand up for the protection of the eastern flank,” Mr Pistorius said.
Nato chief says alliance ‘remains vigilant’ over Russian nuclear movements
Condemning Russia’s plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance is monitoring the situation.
“We don’t see any indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons but Nato remains vigilant,” he said, adding that the alliance’s deterrence was strong enough to keep its people safe in a “more dangerous world”.
Speaking in Lithuania as he attended military exercises there, Mr Stoltenberg assured Kyiv of Nato’s continued support, adding: “If Russia thinks it can intimidate us from supporting Ukraine, it will fail.”
The drills in Lithuania will test the rapid reinforcing of the German-led Nato battlegroup in the country to the size of a brigade, a military unit comprising up to 5,000 troops, a scenario to be enacted in case of heightened tensions or a conflict with Russia.
Mr Stoltenberg described the drills as a clear message that Nato was ready to defend every inch of allied territory.
Wagner mutiny ‘demonstrates the fragility’ of Russian regime, claims Nato chief
Wagner’s shortlived mutiny “demonstrates the fragility” of the Russian regime and the scale of Vladimir Putin’s strategic error in invading Ukraine, Nato’s chief Jens Stoltenberg has claimed.
Speaking to reporters on a visit to Lithuania, Mr Stoltenberg said: “The events over the weekend are an internal Russian matter, and yet another demonstration of the big strategic mistake that President Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine.
“Of course, it is a demonstration of weakness ... It demonstrates the fragility the Russian regime but it is not for Nato to intervene in those issues, that’s a Russian matter.”
Watch: Villagers react to Wagner occupation as group calls off march to Moscow
Russian residents have shared how children were running round as Wagner troops reached their village, the northernmost point in their aborted push for Moscow, my colleague Holly Patrick reports.
Krasnoye locals in the Lipetsk region appeared unphased by the arrival of armed men.
“They did not approach the civilians, the kids were running around as always. [Wagner troops are] normal people, probably our children, our brothers,” said Nikolai, a resident.
Russia’s Lavrov dismisses claims of Zaporizhzhia plant attack as ‘nonsense'
Ukrainian claims that Russia plans to blow up the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine are “nonsense”, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has insisted, according to state news agency Tass.
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, claimed to the New Statesman last week that Russian troops had moved vehicles charged with explosives to four of the six power units, and had mined the plant’s cooling pond, without which its nuclear reactors could melt in between 10 hours to 14 days.
“Technical means could be used to speed up the catastrophe,” he said, adding: “The situation has never been as severe as now.”
Mr Budanov insisted he was confident the plan was fully “drafted and approved”, with only the order to proceed currently absent. “Then it can happen in a matter of minutes,” he told the magazine.
Watch: Putin breaks silence on Wagner mutiny with bland statement on young engineers
Here is more information on the bland statement issued by Vladimir Putin as he broke his silence following the mutiny by mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The Russian president made no mention of the recent chaos – despite just hours earlier condemning the mutiny as a “stab in the back” and vowing to crush it – as he said: “Dear friends! I congratulate you on the opening of the International Industrial ‘Engineers of the Future’ Youth Forum.
“It has brought together young engineers, scientists, technologists, students, graduate students and representatives of public organisations from the majority of Russia’s regions and an array of foreign countries.
“It is symbolic that the forum is taking place on Tula [a city south of Moscow] soil, which has always been famous for its craftsmen, its dynasties of workers, engineers and arms makers. The development of Russian industry depends on the quality of its specialists.”
The president is yet to comment on the deal with Wagner apparently brokered by Belarusian autocrat Alexander Lukashenko.
Regime change ‘for Russia to resolve’, says No 10
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
No 10 said it is “too early” to know what fallout there could be from the rebellion by the Wagner group of mercenaries in Russia over the weekend.
Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said: “It’s too early to say exactly the impact of the weekend’s events will have in Russia. It is purely an internal matter for them and, first and foremost, we want them to behave responsibly and to protect civilians.”
Asked if the UK is opposed to regime change in Moscow, the PM’s spokesperson said: “Issues of regime in Russia are for Russia to resolve first and foremost.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies