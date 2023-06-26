✕ Close Putin breaks silence on Wagner mutiny with bland statement on young engineers

Vladimir Putin has issued his first public statement since Wagner’s extraordinary mutiny was called off at the 11th hour as its mercenaries marched on Moscow, appearing to mark the most severe threat his regime has ever faced.

Despite it coming just two days after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private army seized control of Russia’s military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, the president’s first public statement since vowing to crush the mutiny was notable only for its blandness, as he hailed the opening of an international engineering forum.

Mr Putin’s statement made no mention of the armed rebellion despite the forum’s host city Tula sitting close to where Wagner mercenaries were reported to have reached days earlier in their advance upon Moscow.

Earlier on Monday, his defence minister Sergei Shoigu staged a visit to troops in his first public appearance since Mr Prigozhin demanded that he and military chief Valery Gerasimov – who the mercenary boss accused of gross incompetence and corruption – should be handed to over to “restore justice”.

Mr Putin is yet to comment on the last-ditch deal with Wagner apparently brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.