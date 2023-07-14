✕ Close The Independent's Kate Devlin speaks from Nato summit's second day

Russia’s leadership is suffering “friction and confusion” since the Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny last month, but the impact it is having on front lines in Ukraine is still uncertain, the United States’ top general said on Thursday.

General Mark Milley descibed “a lot of drama” at senior levels within the regime after Yevgeny Prigozhin led the mercenary group to capture Rostov-on-Don and then begin to drive to Moscow before the assault on the capital was defused in a deal ostensibly brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Mr Prigozhin has said the mutiny was not aimed at overthrowing the government but at “bringing to justice” the army and defense chiefs for their “blunders and unprofessional actions”.

“At the strategic level it is pretty clear that you have a significant amount of friction and confusion,” General Milley told a small group of reporters traveling with him in Asia.

Also on Thursday, a senior Russian general who was fighting in Ukraine said he was dismissed from his position after he accused the military’s leadership of betraying his troops with a lack of support.