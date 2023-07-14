Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin’s military in state of ‘confusion’ in wake of Wagner mutiny, US general says
Putin’s minister signed order to ‘get rid of’ senior commander in Zaporizhzhia
Russia’s leadership is suffering “friction and confusion” since the Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny last month, but the impact it is having on front lines in Ukraine is still uncertain, the United States’ top general said on Thursday.
General Mark Milley descibed “a lot of drama” at senior levels within the regime after Yevgeny Prigozhin led the mercenary group to capture Rostov-on-Don and then begin to drive to Moscow before the assault on the capital was defused in a deal ostensibly brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.
Mr Prigozhin has said the mutiny was not aimed at overthrowing the government but at “bringing to justice” the army and defense chiefs for their “blunders and unprofessional actions”.
“At the strategic level it is pretty clear that you have a significant amount of friction and confusion,” General Milley told a small group of reporters traveling with him in Asia.
Also on Thursday, a senior Russian general who was fighting in Ukraine said he was dismissed from his position after he accused the military’s leadership of betraying his troops with a lack of support.
Ukraine receives cluster munitions, pledges limited use
Ukraine has received cluster bombs from the United States, munitions banned in more than 100 countries, but has pledged to only use them to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.
Valeryi Shershen, a spokesperson for the Tavria, or southern, military district on Thursday confirmed an announcement by his commander that the weapons had arrived a week after the United States said it would send them as part of an $800m security package.
The Pentagon also announced their arrival.
Moscow has denounced their shipment. Defence minister Sergei Shoigu warned on Thursday that Russia could resort to deploying similar weaponry if faced with their use.
Cluster munitions typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Those that fail to explode pose a danger for decades.
Each side has accused the other of using cluster bombs in the conflict launched by Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
Human Rights Watch says both Moscow and Kyiv have used cluster munitions. Russia, Ukraine and the US have not signed up to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans production, stockpiling, use and transfer of the weapons.
Evan Gershkovich fell in love with Russia. He now faces 20 years in prison for espionage
Diplomatic efforts to free the detained Wall Street Journal reporter are intensifying, Bevan Hurley reports.
Evan Gershkovich fell in love with Russia. He faces 20 years in prison for espionage
Diplomatic efforts to free the detained Wall Street Journal reporter are intensifying, Bevan Hurley reports
UK accuses Russia of ‘cynical brinkmanship’ over Ukraine grain deal threat
The UK has accused Russia of “cynical brinkmanship” over threats to collapse a deal that allows Ukraine grain to be exported to countries at risk of famine.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative is a deal negotiated with Kyiv and Moscow by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 to ease a global food crisis, allowing agricultural produce from the wartorn nation’s southern ports to be shipped out without fear of attack.
It came with a separate agreement with Russia to facilitate shipments of its food and fertiliser, which have been exempted from Western sanctions regimes applied since the invasion started more than 500 days ago.
Report:
UK accuses Russia of ‘cynical brinkmanship’ over Ukraine grain deal threat
Ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward said that, without an accord in place, ships carrying food to famine-risk countries could be attacked by Russia.
What to know about the harrowing Ukraine war doc ‘20 Days in Mariupol’
Theatregoers in select cities will soon be able to watch “20 Days in Mariupol,” the visceral documentary on Russia‘s early assault on the Ukrainian city.
The 94-minute film is a joint production by hte Associated Press and PBS “Frontline” and has been met with critical acclaim and an audience award at the Sundance Film Festival. AP journalist Mstyslav Chernov directed the movie from 30 hours of footage he and other AP journalists shot in Mariupol in the opening days of the war.
Chernov and AP colleagues Evgeniy Maloletka, a photographer, and producer Vasilisa Stepanenko were the last international journalists in the city before escaping.
Report:
What to know about the harrowing Ukraine war doc '20 Days in Mariupol'
Theatergoers in select cities will soon be able to watch “20 Days in Mariupol,” the visceral documentary on Russia’s early assault on the Ukrainian city
Zelensky tweet on Nato so infuriated US officials they reconsidered policy, report says
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s obvious impatience over Nato’s slow-moving decision-making process has reportedly irritated US officials enough that they reconsidered Ukraine’s invitation to join the alliance.
For months, Mr Zelensky has appealed to Nato leaders hoping they would accept his country’s application to join the alliance as they fight off Russian troops.
But Nato countries have been reluctant – not wanting to rock the boat too much with Russia during the middle of the war.
Then, after Nato countries failed to deliver a specific timeline to Mr Zelensky on Nato membership before the summit this week, Mr Zelensky’s frustration resulted in a more aggressive approach in the form of a tweet.
What followed next? Ariana Baio reports:
Zelensky’s Nato tweet infuriated US officials so much they reconsidered, report says
Nato countries responded to Ukraine application: “we will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine when allies agree and conditions are met”
Biden signs executive order adding 3,000 reservists to US presence in Europe amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday allowing the Pentagon to tap an additional 3,000 military reservists to support the US mission in Europe to bolster Nato amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The additional troops will join the estimated 100,000 US service members already on the European continent.
“These authorities will enable the department to better support and sustain its enhanced presence and level of operations,” Lt Gen Douglas Sims told Military.com of the move.
More in this report:
Biden signs order adding 3,000 reservists to presence in Europe amid Ukraine war
US has sent more than $76bn in aid to Ukraine
Ukraine’s greatest weapon isn’t on the battlefield
In welcoming fresh pledges of more weapons, ammunition and the long-term security commitments made by members of the G7, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared – at least publicly – a happier figure on the second day of Nato’s summit in Lithuania than he did on the first.
On Tuesday, he had angrily denounced the “absurd” delays to his nation being given a timetable for the Nato membership it craves and then was left frustrated when the communique from the alliance said that Kyiv could join “when allies agree and conditions are met” – without laying out what those conditions were.
A flash of anger over delays to Nato membership gave way to a more conciliatory tone from Volodymyr Zelensky at the summit in Lithuania, writes Chris Stevenson. But don’t expect him to back down on pushing Western allies for more help – his nation’s survival depends on it:
Ukraine’s greatest weapon isn’t on the battlefield
A flash of anger over delays to Nato membership gave way to a more conciliatory tone from Volodymyr Zelensky at the summit in Lithuania, writes Chris Stevenson. But don’t expect him to back down on pushing Western allies for more help – his nation’s survival depends on it
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for one year now as the conflict continues to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
Read more:
Here’s why Putin really invaded Ukraine
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
How significant are the reported territorial advances made by Ukrainian forces so far?
Ukraine has reported regaining further ground from invading Russian forces along the eastern and southern fronts in early July as its counteroffensive continues, following on from the liberation of a number of frontline villages in June.
Offering an update from the frontlines on Monday 10 July, the Ukrainian military said its troops have so far retaken more than 65 square miles on the southern front and 9.26 square miles around the eastern city of Bakhmut since the counteroffensive effort commenced.
Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that heavy fighting raged in two areas of the southeast.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
How significant are the reported territorial advances made by Ukraine so far?
Resistance appears to have won back a number of villages and made progress to the east and south in the opening skirmishes of its long-trailed counteroffensive
Starmer tells Sunak Labour’s support for Nato ‘unshakeable’ during Commons clash
Sir Keir Starmer insisted Labour’s commitment to Nato is “unshakeable” as he clashed with Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons.
The Labour leader described the alliance as a “cornerstone of British security” in a week that saw Conservative MPs posting social media attacks on his party’s defence policy.
Prime Minister Mr Sunak was heckled by Opposition MPs as he claimed Sir Keir’s statement showed a “newfound affection” for Nato, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle repeatedly having to intervene to calm tempers.
Richard Wheeler has the full story:
Starmer tells Sunak Labour’s support for Nato ‘unshakeable’ during Commons clash
The Prime Minister was heckled by Opposition MPs as he claimed Sir Keir’s statement showed a ‘newfound affection’ for the alliance.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies