President Joe Biden has signed an executive order allowing the Pentagon to tap an additional 3,000 military reservists to support the US mission in Europe and bolster Nato‘s deterrence amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The additional troops will join the estimated 100,000 US service members already on the European continent.

The current US mission in Europe, dubbed Atlantic Resolve, began in 2014, as Russia annexed Crimea and put pressure on Ukraine’s Donbas region, a prelude to its wider invasion in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has said its intelligence shows Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries are no longer participating in military operations in Ukraine in any “significant” way.

The statement comes as Putin claims he offered Wagner fighters the opportunity to remain serving together in Russia after their revolt more than two weeks ago.

Mr Putin, interviewed by the Russian daily Kommersant, said this was one of several offers he made at a meeting with around three dozen fighters and their founder Yevgeny Prigozhin late last month, five days after Wagner staged its short-lived revolt against Russia’s military hierarchy.