Ukraine Russia war – live: Putin sacks top commander for criticising strategy as army divisions grow
Top commander is dismissed after criticing military leadership in leaked video
A top Russian commander appears to have been sacked for voicing concerns about the Kremlin’s war strategy in a sign of growing divisions between officers on the front line and the country’s military leadership.
The 58th Combined Arms Army’s general-major Ivan Popov was dismissed after a leaked video showed him delivering a blistering attack on the Russian military leadership, whom he accused of “hitting us from the rear, viciously beheading the Army at the most difficult and intense moment”.
Britain’s Ministry of Defence said the “comments draw attention to serious disaffection many officers likely harbour towards the senior military leadership.”
Earlier, president Vladimir Putin claimed that Wagner chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin rejected an offer to his troops in Ukraine to serve as a unit in the Russian army.
Missing Russian general with links to Wagner boss is ‘resting’ says official
A top Russian official has addressed the whereabouts of a senior general who has not been seen in public since the Wagner mutiny.
Andrei Kartapolov, head of the state Duma defence committee, said that general Sergei Surovikin is “resting” and “not available right now”.
Laura Sharman reports:
Russian general Sergei Surovikin is said to be ‘resting’ and ‘not available’ following Wagner mutiny
UK accuses Russia of ‘cynical brinkmanship’ over Ukraine grain deal threat
The UK has accused Russia of “cynical brinkmanship” over threats to collapse a deal that allows Ukraine grain to be exported to countries at risk of famine.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative is a deal negotiated with Kyiv and Moscow by Turkey and the UN in July 2022 to ease a global food crisis, allowing agricultural produce from the wartorn nation’s southern ports to be shipped out without fear of attack.
It came with a separate agreement with Russia to facilitate shipments of its food and fertiliser, which have been exempted from Western sanctions regimes applied since the invasion started more than 500 days ago.
Ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward said that, without an accord in place, ships carrying food to famine-risk countries could be attacked by Russia.
Putin says Wagner Group has no legal basis and therefore simply doesn’t exist
Russian president Vladimir Putin said that the Wagner private military company “simply doesn’t exist” as a legal entity, in comments adding to the series of often bizarre twists that have followed the group’s abortive revolt last month – the most serious threat to Putin’s 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine.
“There is no law on private military organizations. It simply doesn’t exist,” Mr Putin told a Russian newspaper late Thursday, referring to the Wagner group.
Putin says Wagner rejected offer to keep its troops in Ukraine under leadership of their direct commander
Why are Russian and Belarusian players allowed back at Wimbledon?
Russian and Belarusian players will return to Wimbledon as neutrals this year after the All England Club lifted its ban on players from both countries competing in the Championships.
Wimbledon was the only one of the four grand slam tournaments to ban players from Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but was criticised by the men’s and women’s professional tours for doing so.
In response, Wimbledon was stripped of its ranking points and the Lawn Tennis Association was hit by a fine after the ban on Russian and Belarusian players was extended to the summer’s other grass-court events in Britain.
But in March this year, the All England Club announced it had reversed its decision ahead of this year’s Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete, as long as they agreed to several strict conditions.
Jamie Braidwood has more.
Why are Russian and Belarusian players allowed back at Wimbledon?
Top players such as Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev are back after the All England Club lifted its controversial ban
India’s Modi and France’s Macron stand apart on Ukraine
India is close to buying new French warplanes and submarines and played a starring role in France’s Bastille Day celebrations Friday.
But for all the camaraderie on display this week between Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and French president Emmanuel Macron, their two countries remain sometimes-awkward allies.
Macron skirted around concerns about threats to rights and freedoms under Modi’s Hindu nationalist government.
Modi called for peace efforts in Ukraine to end Russia’s war and resulting grain shortages, and India has increased imports of sanctioned Russian oil; Macron’s France is boosting weapons supplies to Ukraine for its counteroffensive.
India's Modi and France's Macron agree on defense ties but stand apart on Ukraine
India is close to buying new French warplanes and submarines and played a starring role in France’s Bastille Day celebrations Friday
Russian forces struck Sumy Oblast 110 times in a day
Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast in northeast Ukraine over 110 times on 14 July, the military administration said.
The Russian military fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Esman, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Hlukhiv, Druzhbiv, Seredyna-Buda, and Novoslobidske.No casualties were reported from the shelling.
The Russian mortar attacks damaged three residential buildings in Seredyna-Buda, while two private houses were damaged in Novoslobidske.
Risk of Russia launching nuclear weapons not high, says Zelensky’s aide
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrii Yermak, said the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons to stop the counteroffensive is not high at the moment, according to Kyiv Independent.
Mr Yermak’s remark comes a day after US president Joe Biden said there was no real possibility of Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said Kremlin would see the potential provision of US-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as a “nuclear threat”.
Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin rejected an offer to his troops in Ukraine to serve as a unit in the Russian army, president Vladimir Putin claimed.
While “many nodded” when he made his proposal, Mr Prigozhin rejected the idea, responding that “the boys won’t agree with such a decision”, he added.
“All of them could have gathered in one place and continued to serve,” the Russian president told Kommersant newspaper.
“And nothing would have changed for them. They would have been led by the same person who had been their real commander all along.”
Germany to provide $19bn in arms support to Ukraine
Germany will supply Ukraine with around $19bn (£14.5bn) in military assistance by 2027, chancellor Olaf Scholz said yesterday.
The chancellor said the calculations begin from 2022, when Russia launched its unprovoked war in Ukraine.
According to a government document published earlier this week, investment included £1.72bn in 2022, some £4.6bn this year and another £9bn until 2027.
