Putin sacks top commander for criticising strategy as army divisions grow

A top Russian commander appears to have been sacked for voicing concerns about the Kremlin’s war strategy in a sign of growing divisions between officers on the front line and the country’s military leadership.

The 58th Combined Arms Army’s general-major Ivan Popov was dismissed after a leaked video showed him delivering a blistering attack on the Russian military leadership, whom he accused of “hitting us from the rear, viciously beheading the Army at the most difficult and intense moment”.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence said the “comments draw attention to serious disaffection many officers likely harbour towards the senior military leadership.”

Earlier, president Vladimir Putin claimed that Wagner chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin rejected an offer to his troops in Ukraine to serve as a unit in the Russian army.