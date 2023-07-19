✕ Close Crimean Bridge badly damaged after ‘multiple blasts’ in early hours

Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was “betrayed” by his second-in-command Andrei Troshev, who refused to back his shortlived mutiny against Moscow last month, a report claims.

Investigative outlet Gulagu.net cited Wagner sources as claiming that Mr Troshev earned president Vladimir Putin’s favour by being the first Wagner commander to refuse to take part in the armed rebellion, and instead to transfer inside information to the Federal Security Service (FSB) and Russian defence ministry.

It came as Russia launched overnight drone attacks on Ukraine’s south and east, as Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops drove out Russian forces from villages in the south.

A fire broke out at one of the “facilities” in the port of Mykolaiv late on Monday, the city mayor said. The port city provides Ukraine with access to the Black Sea. “It’s quite serious,” mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said of the fire.

The southern port of Odesa and the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under threat of Russian drone attacks, the Air Force said on Telegram.