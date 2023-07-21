Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin ‘buying time’ to strike back at Wagner chief Prigozhin, says US
US-supplied cluster munitions are in Ukrainian hands and are being deployed, John Kirby says
Crimean Bridge badly damaged after ‘multiple blasts’ in early hours
Russian president Vladimir Putin is the “ultimate apostle of payback” and is buying time to strike back against Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prighozin, CIA director William Burns said.
The Wagner mutiny last month was one of the toughest challenges to the Kremlin in decades and exposed “some of the significant weaknesses in a system that Putin has built”, Mr Burns said.
“Putin is someone who generally thinks that revenge is a dish best served cold,” he said at the Aspen Security Forum 2023.
“In my experience, Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback so I would be surprised if Prigozhin escapes further retribution.
“If I were Prigozhin, I wouldn’t fire my food taster.”
Meanwhile, the US has hit nearly 120 people and entities with new Russia-related sanctions, designed to block its access to electronics and battlefield supplies.
Russia‘s embassy in Washington denounced the sanctions as part of “endless attacks” by Joe Biden’s administration “in the context of the hybrid war unleashed by the West against our country”.
Elsewhere, US-supplied cluster munitions are in the Ukrainian military’s hands and are being deployed, John Kirby said.
Crimea bridge linking mainland Russia temporarily closed
The Crimean bridge that links to mainland Russia was temporarily closed late yesterday after air raid alarms went off following a reported Ukrainian strike, according to Russian news agencies.
The bridge was reopened for traffic shortly afterwards but no further details were provided.
On Monday, a Russian couple was killed and their 14-year-old daughter wounded in what Moscow said was a Ukrainian attack that knocked out the road part of the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
It was the second time in a week that the bridge had to be closed.
The bridge was also closed on Monday after aid raid sirens were activated.
US-cluster bombs deployed in Ukraine, Kirby says
Ukraine is now in possession of US-supplied cluster munitions, which they have deployed in their battle against Russia, according to White House national security spokesman John Kirby.
Mr Kirby said the Ukrainians have provided positive feedback, stating that they are utilizing these munitions effectively in the field.
“We have gotten some initial feedback from the Ukrainians, and they’re using them quite effectively,” Mr Kirby said at a news briefing.
The cluster munitions are reportedly impacting Russian defensive formations and maneuvering.
Ukraine has made a commitment to use the banned cluster bombs solely for the purpose of displacing concentrations of Russian enemy soldiers.
Cluster munitions are banned in over 100 countries due to their potential to cause indiscriminate casualties over a wide area. Unexploded bomblets from these munitions also pose a threat for many years after they are deployed.
Both sides involved in the conflict, Ukraine and Russia, have accused each other of using cluster bombs since the conflict began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
Putin buying time to strike back Wagner group leader, says CIA chief
Russian president Vladimir Putin is likely buying time while working out how best to seek revenge against Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prighozin, CIA director William Burns said.
Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Mr Burns said the rebellion last month by the mercenary group exposed significant weaknesses in Mr Putin’s projected power on the world stage.
“What we are seeing is a very complicated dance,” the CIA chief said on Thursday.
“Putin is someone who generally thinks that revenge is a dish best served cold,” Mr Burns said. “In my experience, Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback so I would be surprised if Prigozhin escapes further retribution.”
Joe Biden earlier speculated that Mr Prigozhin could be poisoned, saying: “If I were he I’d be careful what I ate. I’d keep my eye on my menu.”
Mr Burns shared similar concerns, saying: “If I were Prigozhin, I wouldn’t fire my food taster.”
New round of US sanction target Russia’s ‘access to battlefield supplies'
The US on Thursday imposed a new round of sanctions against 120 people and entities to block Russia’s access to electronic and other goods that aid its war against Ukraine, the Treasury and State Department announced.
The new measures were designed to “reduce Russia’s revenue from the metals and mining sector, undermine its future energy capabilities and degrade Russia’s access to the international financial system,” the Treasury said.
“Today’s actions represent another step in our efforts to constrain Russia’s military capabilities, its access to battlefield supplies, and its economic bottom line,” deputy treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.
Russia’s embassy in Washington denounced the sanctions as “endless attacks” by US president Joe Biden’s administration “in the context of the hybrid war unleashed by the West against our country”.
The White House’s “destructive actions” confirmed Russia’s policy of boosting its “defence capability and financial and technological sovereignty” and leave no alternative “to speeding up the process of decoupling the dollar from worldwide economic relations,” an embassy statement said.
Sanctions were imposed on people, including a Russian and a North Korean national – Yong Hyok Rim – linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary organisation, for helping to supply munitions to Russia.
Two other private Russian military companies were targeted, including Okhrana, owned by Kremlin-controlled energy company Gazprom.
Ukrainian minister quits as Zelensky orders restraint on spending in wartime
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged his government on Thursday to show restraint over spending in wartime so the country can focus more resources on the defence department.
The call prompted his culture minister, who is a proponent of several high-profile and costly projects, to offer his resignation.
“In a time of war like this the maximum amount of state attention and therefore state resources should go to defence,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to a conversation he had earlier with prime minister Denys Shmyhal.
He told Mr Shmyhal to find alternative funding for projects “that are really necessary. This applies to various areas, including culture. Museums, cultural centres, symbols, television series are important, but we have other priorities.”
He said he had appealed to local councils to show restraint so that “people feel that budget resources are used fairly and correctly... Cobblestones, city decorations, fountains will have to wait. Victory first.”
And he asked Mr Shmyhal to “consider replacing” culture and information policy minister Olexander Tkachenko.
Within an hour, Mr Tkachenko said he had tendered his resignation, while remaining unapologetic about his projects.
“Culture in wartime is important as this war is not just about territory but also people – our memory, history, language and creativity despite the war,” Mr Tkachenko, who headed a television channel before entering politics, wrote on Telegram.
“Private and state funding for culture in wartime is no less important than for drones. Culture is the shield for our identity and our borders.”
Cluster munitions in Ukrainian hands, being deployed in field -White House
US-supplied cluster munitions are in Ukrainian hands and being deployed in the field as part of Kyiv’s battle against Russia, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, the country imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to choke off Moscow's access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine and Pakistan call for restoring the Black Sea grain deal after talks in Islamabad
The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Pakistan called Thursday for the restoration of the Black Sea grain initiative to ensure global food security, days after Russia halted the wartime deal that had allowed grain to flow from Ukraine.
The two sides made the demand at a news conference after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after arriving on his first visit to the Islamic nation.
Kuleba also met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a government statement. It quoted Sharif saying that the conflict in Ukraine has had a significant global impact that has hurt the economies of many countries.
US sanctions 120 firms and people from Russia to UAE to weaken Moscow’s access to products
The US has imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to choke off Moscow's access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions imposed by the Treasury and State departments target dozens of Russian mining, technology and munitions firms and commercial banks.
In addition, a group of Kyrgyzstan-based electronics firms and its leadership were targeted as exporters of components and other technology to Russia.
A UAE-based engineering company that sent dozens of shipments of electronics to Russia was also sanctioned.
The latest sanctions build on those imposed on Russia when the US and other G7 nations rolled out a wave of global actions during a Japan summit in May.
"Since Russia launched its full scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States, working with our allies and partners, has taken unprecedented steps to impose costs on Russia and promote accountability for the individuals and entities who support its illegal war," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
"We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said.
Russia imposes travel restrictions on UK diplomats
Russia on Thursday imposed travel restrictions on most British diplomats in the country, a practice reminiscent of the Soviet Union's tight control over the movement of foreigners.
The Foreign Ministry summoned UK charge d'affaires Tom Dodd to announce the policy, saying it was "a response to the hostile actions of London, including hindering the normal functioning of Russian overseas missions in the UK."
The ministry also said it upbraided Dodd for the UK's support of "the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime." Britain is among the countries most strongly supporting Ukraine in the fighting with Russia.
Under the restrictions, most UK diplomatic personnel will be required to give Russia five days' notice of intent to travel out a 120-kilometer (75-mile) radius and to state the purpose of the trip, the route, accommodations and planned contacts.
The ambassador, the consuls in Moscow and the deputy chief of mission are exempt from the order.
Russia has no plans to attack civilian ships in Black Sea - ambassador
Russia is not preparing to attack civilian ships in the Black Sea despite assertions by the United States, Russia's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said on Thursday, in comments posted by his embassy.
On Wednesday, Moscow said it would deem all ships travelling to Ukrainian ports to be potential carriers of military cargo and their flag countries to be parties to the conflict on the Ukrainian side, after quitting a year-old deal to give ships exporting Ukrainian grain safe passage despite the war.
Commenting on the decision, White House said Russia may expand its targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities to include attacks on civilian shipping in the Black Sea.
