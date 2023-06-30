Ukraine-Russia war live: Wagner ‘banned from Putin’s war’ as Prigozhin snubs Kremlin contracts
Kremlin still reeling from mutiny amid claims former commander of Ukraine war is in prison
Mutinous Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was told his mercenaries would no longer be fighting in Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine after he snubbed Russian defence ministry contracts for his fighters, a senior Moscow politician has said.
Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, chair of the Russian Duma’s defence committee, claimed that, as a result of this, Mr Prigozhin then committed treason with his shortlived mutiny last weekend, driven by his “exorbitant ambitions” and greed.
While Mr Prigozhin is now in Belarus after an 11th-hour deal brokered by president Alexander Lukashenko, Moscow is still reeling from his armed rebellion – as rumours swirl that former Ukraine war commander Sergei Surovikin has been arrested for having advance knowledge of the mutiny.
Doing little to douse the flames of speculation, the Kremlin admitted on Thursday that it did not know Mr Surovikin’s whereabouts, and failed to say that the so-called “General Armageddon” retained the trust of Mr Putin, instead diverting questions about him to a tight-lipped defence ministry.
Russia’s most senior generals have dropped out of public view after the failed mutiny by the Wagner mercenaries – with speculation swirling in Moscow that at least one of them has been detained.
That man is General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon” by the Russian press for his aggressive tactics in the Syrian conflict, who is deputy commander of Russian forces in Ukraine.
Armed forces chief of staff, General Valery Gerasimov, has also not appeared in public or on state TV since the aborted mutiny on Saturday when mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded Mr Gerasimov be handed over. Nor has he been mentioned in a defence ministry press release since 9 June.
A New York Times report, based on a US intelligence briefing, said on Tuesday that Mr Surovikin had advance knowledge of the mutiny and that Russian authorities were checking whether he was complicit.
Wagner still in Ukraine after pulling out and mutiny debacle, says Pentagon
Pentagon has said Russian mercenary Wagner Group is operating in Ukraine despite pulling out of the war-hit nation and claiming to hand over control to Russian defence ministry fighters last month.
“...on Wagner Group and its disposition, what I would tell you is, right now, we continue to see some elements of the Wagner Group in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine,” Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said.
He was answering a question in press briefing on a new home for Wagner Group in southern Belarus as per the satellite image from a former military base.
“As it relates to Belarus, I don’t have any updates to provide on that front. I’ve seen the press reports that you’re talking about. Clearly, that’s something that we’ll continue to keep an eye on,” he said.
The official added that in terms of the future of Wagner Group, it’s a question “best addressed by Russia”.
“That's really a question best addressed by Russia, which of course, as you know, funds the Wagner Group, and how they will be employed going throughout the rest of this, this conflict and – and elsewhere around the world, since, you know, as your colleague highlighted earlier, they also conduct operations in Africa, as well as Syria. So that's something that we'll continue to keep an eye on. It's just too early to tell right now,” he said.
Trump says aborted mutiny ‘somewhat weakened’ Putin
Former US president Donald Trump said his ally Vladimir Putin was “somewhat weakened” by an aborted mutiny and that now is the time for the United States to try to broker a negotiated peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine.
“You could say that he’s (Putin) still there, he’s still strong, but he certainly has been I would say somewhat weakened at least in the minds of a lot of people,” he said.
“I want people to stop dying over this ridiculous war,” Mr Trump, a long-time admirer of the Russian president, said.
The Republican leader did not rule out conceding of territory to Russia, which it has captured in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, by Kyiv, adding that the continuing war needs a negotiator.
Mr Trump and Mr Putin were allies during his tenure at the White House.
Everything would be “subject to negotiation”, if he were president, Mr Trump said, but added that Ukrainians who have waged a vigorous fight to defend their land have “earned a lot of credit.”
“I think they would be entitled to keep much of what they’ve earned and I think that Russia likewise would agree to that. You need the right mediator, or negotiator, and we don’t have that right now,” he said.
Ukraine holds drills in Zaporizhzhia to prepare for radiation leaks from Russian-held nuclear plant
Dressed in white and yellow protective suits and armed with devices to detect radiation levels, Ukrainian emergency workers took part in a drill Thursday to prepare for a potential risk of radiation leakage from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Dozens of civilians joined the drill on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia, located around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest.
In a tent set up to provide first aid, emergency workers practiced hosing people down with soap and going through the motions of administering treatment to individuals who play-acted victims from possible radiation-affected areas.
Prigozhin face masks on sale in St Petersburg
The Wagner fighters - who have spearheaded some of Russia’s military actions in Ukraine - were cheered enthusiastically by residents in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday when they briefly took control of the southern Russian city. President Vladimir Putin described their actions as “treason” and “a stab in the back”.
People have also been purchasing other regalia, such as keyrings, on Wildberries’ rival Ozon.
“Very beautiful and original keyring,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “In memory of all those in Wagner’s ranks who died.”
Large numbers of Wagner fighters - including many former convicts granted their freedom in exchange for serving in Ukraine - have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Wildberries and Ozon declined to comment on Thursday on the surge in merchandise prices.
Elsewhere, Prigozhin face masks were on sale in St Petersburg, alongside those of Putin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and jailed opposition politician Alexey Navalny.
Under Saturday’s deal that ended the mutiny, fighters of the Wagner group were allowed to join their leader Prigozhin in exile in Belarus, to be integrated into Russia’s regular armed forces or to return to their families.
Online prices for merchandise bearing the insignia of Russia’s Wagner group - a human skull against a black and red backdrop - have shot up since its abortive armed mutiny, with buyers posting five-star reviews and support for the mercenaries.
Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin sent an armed convoy on a 1,200-km (750-mile) charge towards Moscow in protest over what he said was the incompetence and corruption of Russia’s military leadership. A deal brokered by the leader of Belarus abruptly halted the mutiny late on Saturday.
E-commerce leader Wildberries’ weekly price breakdowns showed how costs have risen. A patch depicting the skull that can be sewn onto clothes fetched 525 roubles ($6) in the period June 25-29, up sharply from 294 roubles during June 18-25.
“Due to the situation in the country, the purchase was spontaneous,” wrote one buyer, Tatiana.
Prices for a black T-shirt emblazoned with a picture of a Wagner fighter holding a violin jumped this week to 1,650 roubles from 1,236 roubles.
On a review of a Wagner flag on Wildberries, one buyer, Vladimir, said: “The Wagner Private Military Company is the best. Good luck to you guys. The flag is excellent.”
Questions over whether Zelensky will attend Nato summit
Ukraine believes its fight against Russia’s invasion demonstrates it is worthy of NATO admission and has also shown it is already a key part of transatlantic security.
One of the subplots in the summit’s run-up is whether Zelensky will attend.
The Ukrainian leader has said he sees “no point” in going to the summit if Kyiv is not given a “signal” at the meeting. His chief of staff said this week that Zelensky would decide on the eve of the summit whether or not to go.
His absence would overshadow any show of Western unity at the summit. The West has poured in vast amounts of military and financial assistance to help Ukraine hold its own against Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion.
But not turning up would also deprive Kyiv’s leadership of valuable face time with the leaders of Ukraine’s staunchest backers.
The final outcomes of major summits are typically the product of long-running negotiations and are often finalised shortly before the summit formally begins.
“If there is no result at the Vilnius summit, he doesn’t have reason and time to go,” said Zhovkva.
Asked what the threshold was for Zelensky to attend, Zhovkva cited a speech to parliament in which the Ukrainian leader spoke of the importance of courage in today’s world.
“The president will not travel ... to the summit if the leaders will tend to or will show a deficit of courage, while Ukraine with all its courage, will and strength and high morale is fighting against Russian aggression,” he said.
Zhovkva pointed to the cases of Finland and Sweden who applied for membership last year. Finland has already since become a member.
“When Finland and Sweden submitted an application for membership last year, immediately in June last year the allies responded to the application ... inviting them to membership with NATO,” he said.
Asked how close Ukraine was to receiving an invitation now, he said: “We are closer than we were half a year ago. And still some time is left; much time is left in reality...”
