Mutinous Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was told his mercenaries would no longer be fighting in Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine after he snubbed Russian defence ministry contracts for his fighters, a senior Moscow politician has said.

Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, chair of the Russian Duma’s defence committee, claimed that, as a result of this, Mr Prigozhin then committed treason with his shortlived mutiny last weekend, driven by his “exorbitant ambitions” and greed.

While Mr Prigozhin is now in Belarus after an 11th-hour deal brokered by president Alexander Lukashenko, Moscow is still reeling from his armed rebellion – as rumours swirl that former Ukraine war commander Sergei Surovikin has been arrested for having advance knowledge of the mutiny.

Doing little to douse the flames of speculation, the Kremlin admitted on Thursday that it did not know Mr Surovikin’s whereabouts, and failed to say that the so-called “General Armageddon” retained the trust of Mr Putin, instead diverting questions about him to a tight-lipped defence ministry.