New satellite images confirm a Ukrainian airstrike on Russia’s Morozovsk airfield likely destroyed an Su-34 fighter-bomber plane, as well as a cache of glide bombs.

Over the weekend, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said an aerial strike on the Russian airfield, as well as the falling debris from downed drones, damaged the bomber, two more aircraft, an ammunition depot, four “technical buildings,” and two hangars at the airfield.

Kyiv’s military intelligence wing shared multiple satellite images showing scorched earth and charred structures at the Russian airfield in Rostov oblast, barely 185km (114 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has condemned Mali’s decision to sever diplomatic ties as “short-sighted” and “hasty”, saying that no evidence had been provided to show Kyiv played any role in fighting that killed Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries last month.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency had earlier claimed that it provided Malian rebels “necessary information – and not only information” to inflict the Wagner Group’s worst losses in years in west Africa.