Ukraine-Russia war live: New images show Putin’s warship completely destroyed after Kyiv missile strike
Ukraine is targeting Russia’s prized Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea in a bid to disrupt logistics supplies to the frontline
Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded
New images have shown that the Russian warship in occupied Crimea that was hit by Ukrainian long-range missiles has been completely destroyed.
The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Novocherkaask landing ship had been damaged after explosions were seen yesterday at the Feodosia port in eastern Crimea - but they stopped short of admitting it had been hit beyond repair.
New images posted by a local Crimean Telegram channel have now shown that the vessel appears to be completely destroyed. The ship had been used to transport ammunition and personnel to the Zaporizhzhia front in southern Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian air force spokesperson.
The revelation comes as rumours persist that British Storm Shadow missiles were used in the attack.
It has also been suggested that a second ship, an old T-43 class training ship called "UTS-150", was also damaged in the strikes in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The destruction of Novocherkaask is the latest in a succession of Ukrainian attacks on Vladimir Putin’s prized Black Sea Fleet stationed across occupied Crimea.
In October, dozens of Russian warships were forced to relocate to a port more than a hundred miles east of Crimea after several strikes the previous month.
Images shows destruction of Russian warship
Images published by a local Crimean Telegram channel of the Russian warship that was hit on Tuesday morning by Ukrainian missiles has indicated that it has been completely destroyed.
The photo was allegedly taken on Tuesday evening.
You can see the image below and the post here.
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has announced that shipments of tactical nuclear weapons for deployment in his country are complete, marking the first such placement outside of Russia’s borders.
This has sparked concerns in Poland and other countries in the region.
For the first time, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine observed Christmas on 25 December instead of 7 January.
The nation has traditionally used the Julian calendar, also used by Russia, where Christmas falls next month.
Many Ukrainians have embraced this year’s change with enthusiasm, viewing it as a positive step that will further strengthen their cultural separation from Moscow.
“The war has helped bring this about, but most Ukrainians have long dreamt about this change,” Father Heorhii told Al Jazeera.
“It is a desire to live with the whole world.”
Watch the clip here:
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces denied that Russia made a key battlefield breakthrough by gaining full control of Maryinka town in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine’s commander in chief Valery Zaluzhnyi said Ukrainian soldiers were still holding positions in the northern flank of the town outside Donetsk, a Russian-held regional capital, despite assertions by Russia’s defence minister that Moscow was in control of the settlement.
Full report:
Ukraine has said it has destroyed a Russian warship in occupied Crimea. It came as top Kremlin officials sat down for an end-of-year review of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Kyiv’s air force announced that it had hit a landing ship in the southeastern port of Feodosia in the early hours of Tuesday morning, marking another successful attack on Vladimir Putin’s prized Black Sea fleet.
Russian forces shelled the railway station in the Ukrainian city of Kherson as over hundred civilians waited there for evaciuation, the Ukrainian president said.
Volodymyr Zelensky said it was a “difficult day” on Tuesday and he just heard about the “Russian strike on the railway station”.
Full report:
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel praised Japan’s contribution to drastic “reform and modernization” of their alliance, particularly its military capability and spending, as well as a decision to allow Japanese-made Patriot guided missiles to be shipped to the United States to make up for its decreasing inventory.
In a meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara on Wednesday, Emanuel noted a series of steps Japan has taken to bolster its military power and the countries’ alliance, saying it brings the “level of deterrence to capital D deterrence.”
Full report:
The opposition leader and anti-corruption campaigner is facing decades in prison on charges his supporters and the international community have denounced as politically motivated, writes Kim Sengupta.
With growing concerns over his health, The Independent calls on leaders around the globe to ramp up the pressure on Putin to release Alexei Navalny.
Read the full article here:
Several people killed and power knocked out after Russian drone attack
Russia fired almost 50 Shahed drones at targets in Ukraine and shelled a railway station where more than 100 civilians were gathered to catch a train to Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.
The barrages killed at least five people and knocked out power in most of the southern city of Kherson.
The aerial barrage came a day after Ukrainian warplanes damaged a Russian ship moored in the Black Sea off Crimea as both sides’ soldiers struggle to make much progress along the front line of the 22-month war.
US to give $20 million in further assistance to Ukraine, White House says
The United States plans to provide another $20 million in assistance to Ukraine to deal with the Russian invasion that began in February last year, the White House said on Wednesday.
Talks about a bigger financial assistance are ongoing, with legislation to continue US support for Ukraine’s war effort stuck in Congress.
Ukraine’s military fears Vladimir Putin’s forces could break through its defensive lines and secure victory for Russia within days if the US does not commit to more aid, with intense fighting still taking place and hourly assaults targeting the key industrial town of Avdiivka, despite the onset of the country’s bitter winter.
“It is a very difficult situation, very difficult, but the guys from the defence forces are holding their ground,” says Vitaliy Barabash, the head of Avdiivka’s military administration, in an interview with The Independent.
