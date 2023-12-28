✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

New images have shown that the Russian warship in occupied Crimea that was hit by Ukrainian long-range missiles has been completely destroyed.

The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Novocherkaask landing ship had been damaged after explosions were seen yesterday at the Feodosia port in eastern Crimea - but they stopped short of admitting it had been hit beyond repair.

New images posted by a local Crimean Telegram channel have now shown that the vessel appears to be completely destroyed. The ship had been used to transport ammunition and personnel to the Zaporizhzhia front in southern Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian air force spokesperson.

The revelation comes as rumours persist that British Storm Shadow missiles were used in the attack.

It has also been suggested that a second ship, an old T-43 class training ship called "UTS-150", was also damaged in the strikes in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The destruction of Novocherkaask is the latest in a succession of Ukrainian attacks on Vladimir Putin’s prized Black Sea Fleet stationed across occupied Crimea.

In October, dozens of Russian warships were forced to relocate to a port more than a hundred miles east of Crimea after several strikes the previous month.