Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv targets occupied Crimea with ‘massive’ strike as Turkey launches new warship
First batch of F-16 fighter jets arrives in Ukraine
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Ukraine has launched a major aerial strike on occupied Crimea overnight, with local Russia-appointed officials saying the attack triggered evacuations.
The Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol said the “massive” attack involved at least four drones as well as ATACMS missiles, and that the debris from their interception fell on residential areas.
It comes as Turkey has launched a newly built anti-submarine warship that is due to be delivered to Ukraine. The Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska, attended the launch event of the Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi.
Earlier, Ukraine received its first batch of long-awaited F-16 jets in a landmark moment for the war-torn country as it tries to rebuild its battered air force.
The fighter jets, built by Lockheed Martin, have been on Ukraine’s wish list for a long time because of their destructive power and global availability. The jets are equipped with a 20mm cannon and can carry bombs, rockets and missiles.
Small Ukrainian drone said to have destroyed $15m Russian helicopter
A small quadcopter drone reportedly shot down a 12-ton Russian helicopter near Russian-occupied Donetsk, in what could be the first time a drone has taken down a military helicopter.
The Mi-8 military helicopter of the Russian army was pictured burning after a drone carrying explosives rammed into the target when it was still near the ground, reported Forbes, citing Russian bloggers.
The Russian bloggers indicated that the attack was carried out at an unprecedented distance from the frontline for such a small drone, or about 50km.
The Ukrainian drone pilot is said to have shot down the three-crew Russian helicopter, which performs attack, transport and medical-evacuation missions, on Wednesday.
“Caught at the moment of takeoff,” a Russian blogger reported.
Photos and videos on social media purported to show the chopper burning in Donetsk.
Several observers following the war said they had received reports of the helicopter being downed.
Yury Butusov, a Ukrainian journalist, said that it was the first time that a Ukrainian drone interceptor destroyed a manned helicopter in the air.
“The entire crew and passengers were eliminated. The cost of the Mi-8 itself is at least $15m. If it is confirmed that a drone was used, it is a historic achievement worthy of Ukraine’s highest awards,” he said.
From Gaza to Kyiv, the Palestinian doctor forced to live between two wars
In war-torn Ukraine, he is Alya Shabaanovich Gali, a popular doctor with a line of patients waiting to see him. To his family thousands of kilometers away in the Gaza Strip, he is Alaa Shabaan Abu Ghali, the one who left.
For the past 30 years, these identities rarely had cause to merge: Gali moved away amid instability in Gaza, settled into his new home in Kyiv, adopted a different name to better suit the local tongue, and married a Ukranian woman. Through calls, he kept up with his mother and siblings in Gaza’s southernmost city, Rafah. But mostly, their lives played out in parallel.
From Gaza to Kyiv, the Palestinian doctor forced to live between two wars
His nephew was killed in an Israeli strike while foraging for food weeks before a Russian missile tore through the clinic where he worked
Turkey launches anti-submarine warship for Ukraine
Turkey has launched a newly built anti-submarine warship that is due to be delivered to Ukraine.
The Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska, attended the launch event of the Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi.
Ukraine’s defence minister, Rustem Umerov, said: “Corvettes Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi and [previously launched] Hetman Ivan Mazepa, which were built in Turkey due to Russian aggression, are equipped with cutting-edge weapons and will become a significant addition to our fleet.
“Ukraine has already broken the dominance of the Russian fleet at sea, destroying dozens of ships. We are actively expanding the capabilities of the Ukrainian navy in the Black and Azov seas.”
It remains uncertain when either warship will reach Ukraine, as the Montreux Convention generally restricts warring parties’ warships from entering or exiting the Black Sea through the Bosphorus, which is controlled by Turkey.
Biden and Harris welcome returning Americans
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were the first to embrace the three Americans who stepped out of the plane from Russia after being freed in the biggest prisoner swap since the Soviet Era.
Biden hugged former US Marine Paul Whelan who was the first to step down from the plane.
It was an emotional moment for friends, colleagues and families of Whelan, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.
The WSJ colleagues who arrived at the airport cheered for Gershkovich as he stepped out of the plane.
The family of Kurmasheva was seen overjoyed and emotional as they hugged her.
Russia holds military drills on disputed Kuril islands
Russian missile units have held drills on one of the disputed Kuril islands which Japan considers its own territory, the Interfax news agency reported.
The troops practised moving and camouflaging their vehicles on Matua island, it said, citing the Russian defence ministry.
Soviet troops seized the four islands off Japan’s Hokkaido at the end of the Second World War and they have remained in Moscow’s hands ever since, preventing the two countries signing a peace treaty.
Aircraft carrying freed prisoners touches down at Joint Base Andrews
The aircraft carrying the freed prisoners, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former US Marine Paul Whelan and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, has landed at Joint Base Andrews.
They are now taxing towards a platform set up for the press, our reporter Andrew Feinberg is reporting from the ground.
Nine-storey building being evacuated in Russia-controlled Crimea after ‘massive’ strike
A nine-storey building is being evacuated after fragments from an ATACMS missile damaged it in the Russia-controlled city of Sevastopol in Crimea.
Russia’s governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said no one had been hurt in the incident and warned locals not to approach other fragments of missiles.
A “massive” overnight drone attack by Ukrainian forces was intercepted by air defences, he said.
He said fragments of intercepted drones had landed on a street, on a lawn, on a roof and in a courtyard.
US citizens set to touch down in Maryland in biggest prisoner swap with Russia
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, US Marine veteran Paul Whelan and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva will step off the plane today, in their first steps on American soil.
They are expected to arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 11.36pm EDT (04.06am BST).
The deal that sees 24 prisoners being held in six countries, including eight Russians, was part of the biggest prisoner exchange of its kind since the end of the Cold War.
The deal was negotiated in secrecy for more than a year and includes 16 moving from Russia to the West and eight prisoners held in the West being sent back to Russia.
Woman and daughter killed by Russian shelling on Ukraine’s Nikopol, official says
A mother and her daughter were killed by Russian shelling that hit the town of Nikopol in Ukraine‘s eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, its governor said on Thursday.
“These are the tragic consequences of shelling by the Russians. They hit the city with a dozen shells,” Serhiy Lysak said on the Telegram messaging app.
He said private houses, a fire station, a college, a school and buses were damaged, without specifying the location of the artillery fire.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Nikopol is located on the right bank of the Dnipro River, whose left bank was occupied by Russian forces at the very start of their full-scale invasion in February 2022. Front lines in the region have been static for many months.
Before the war, Nikopol had 105,000 inhabitants and was the fourth most populous town in the region.
Drone fragments hit residential areas of Russian-occupied Crimea
Fragments of at least four drones have hit areas of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea, the governor said.
The drones were shot down by the Russian air defence system but the fragments struck areas of the port of Sevastopol early today, the Russia-appointed governor said.
Mikhail Razvozhaev, writing on Telegram, said no injuries were recorded. He said fragments of intercepted drones had landed on a street, on a lawn, on a roof and in a courtyard.
Ukrainian forces have claimed considerable success in their regular attacks on Crimea as part of what they see as a long-range drive to recapture the peninsula.
Ukraine‘s military has said its strikes have forced Russia’s navy to reposition or withdraw vessels from parts of Crimea.
“According to preliminary information, four and perhaps more airborne targets have been downed. The downed targets, according to that information, were equipped with damaging metal elements,” the officials said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments