Ukraine has launched a major aerial strike on occupied Crimea overnight, with local Russia-appointed officials saying the attack triggered evacuations.

The Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol said the “massive” attack involved at least four drones as well as ATACMS missiles, and that the debris from their interception fell on residential areas.

It comes as Turkey has launched a newly built anti-submarine warship that is due to be delivered to Ukraine. The Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska, attended the launch event of the Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi.

Earlier, Ukraine received its first batch of long-awaited F-16 jets in a landmark moment for the war-torn country as it tries to rebuild its battered air force.

The fighter jets, built by Lockheed Martin, have been on Ukraine’s wish list for a long time because of their destructive power and global availability. The jets are equipped with a 20mm cannon and can carry bombs, rockets and missiles.